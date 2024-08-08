Team that Publishes 2024's Dungeon&Fighter Mobile to Deliver Games Customized for Chinese Players

NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, and Embark Studios today announced agreements with Tencent to publish THE FINALS and ARC Raiders in China. Tencent will work closely with Embark Studios and Nexon to customize the two games with features, content and localization tailored to the tastes and preferences of Chinese players.

Embark Studios is a developer of THE FINALS and ARC Raiders, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexon. Terms of the agreement are not disclosed and release dates for the games will be announced at a later date.

"Our agreements with Tencent offer a unique opportunity to provide Chinese players customized versions of Embark games. Combining Embark's world-class creativity with Tencent's proven understanding of local preferences is a winning combination for Chinese players," said Junghun Lee, President and CEO of Nexon. "The recent success of Dungeon&Fighter Mobile in China reflects the powerful synergies of combining Nexon IP with Tencent's publishing capability."

"This partnership is an important milestone for Embark, unlocking the potential to reach many more players," said Patrick Söderlund, CEO and Founder of Embark Studios. "We're very impressed with Tencent's understanding of our games and their insights on customizing them for Chinese players."

ARC Raiders: Currently in development at Embark Studios, ARC Raiders is a player-versus-player-versus-environment extraction shooter set in a lethal future earth, ravaged by a mechanized threat known as ARC.

THE FINALS: Released in December 2023, THE FINALS is a free-to-play, first-person shooter, featuring team-based matches on maps with a destructible environment, where players are encouraged to use the dynamic environment to their advantage.

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 45 live games in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.

