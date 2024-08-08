Portfolio Further Expanded with Finger Gripper Acquisition

The vacuum specialist Schmalz is expanding its gripper portfolio. As of August 5, the family-owned company from Glatten, Germany acquired the mGrip product family from the US company Soft Robotics (SRI), including all soft finger gripper configurations, patents and the associated know-how. Schmalz is thus further expanding its market position in the food handling sector.

The mGrip grippers are particularly suitable for direct food handling, including meat and fish. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The food industry is a growth market," says Dr. Kurt Schmalz, Managing Shareholder of the Schmalz Group. "With our new portfolio of finger grippers, we now offer our customers finger grippers for automated food handling in addition to our extensive portfolio of vacuum grippers."

Thanks to their modular design, the gripping systems are particularly flexible to use and can be easily and quickly adapted to customer requirements. They are the most robust and versatile option for the precise handling of delicate objects that are difficult to grip due to their changing shape. They are also characterized by their high hygienic suitability, which is crucial for the food industry. Typical applications include the direct handling of baked goods, fruit and vegetables as well as meat and fish. Thanks to its high quality, the mGrip product family fits perfectly into the Schmalz portfolio, which stands for leading edge products in the field of vacuum automation.

With the acquisition of the mGrip product family, Schmalz will also continue to operate the existing production facility in Boston, Massachusetts. "By continuing the existing infrastructure in Boston, we will gain rapid access to the market and continue to ensure reliable delivery to our customers," says Dr. Volker Schmitz, President CEO of Schmalz USA who will also head up the facility in Boston. "The acquisition of these grippers is further evidence that Schmalz continues to grow as a global leader in vacuum solutions for industrial automation."

About Schmalz

Schmalz is the market leader in vacuum automation and ergonomic handling systems. Schmalz products are used all over the world, for example in applications in the logistics industry, the automotive industry, the electronics sector or in furniture production. Schmalz is represented in all major markets with its own locations and trading partners in around 70 countries. The family-owned company, headquartered in Glatten, in the Black Forest, employs around 1,800 people at 31 locations worldwide. www.schmalz.com

About Soft Robotics

Soft Robotics is an industry-leading technology company that designs and builds automated high-speed picking solutions using 3D machine vision, artificial intelligence software, and proprietary soft robotic grippers. The company's transformational solutions enable System Integrators, OEM machine builders, and End Users to automate complex production processes in the food industry. Soft Robotics will continue its AI division under the brand OxipitalAI in the future.

