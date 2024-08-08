Goose Creek Candle Company: Beetlejuice X Goose Creek Debuting August 2024

Invoke the Spirit of Halloween with this enchanting new collaboration.

LIBERTY, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Goose Creek is thrilled to unveil its latest collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products inspired by the timeless favorite, "Beetlejuice." The collaboration will plunge fans into a world where the eerie charm of Halloween meets the captivating art of home fragrance. The Beetlejuice x Goose Creek candle collection is designed to captivate the senses and bring the iconic, quirky essence of the beloved film into homes everywhere.

Beetlejuice x GooseCreek

Just in time for the spookiest season of the year, this spirited collection features an array of seven uniquely haunting fragrances, each inspired by the film's most memorable characters, locations, and moments. From the mysterious aroma of the Afterlife to the daringly bold scent of Sandworm, each 3-wick candle in this collection is crafted to fill your space with the delightful spookiness of the season.

Jordan Meece, Chief Marketing Officer at Goose Creek, shares the excitement surrounding the collaboration: "Working with the Warner Bros. Discovery team has been an otherworldly experience. We've delved deep into the movie's rich visual tapestry to create scents that resonate with its fans and anyone who loves the magic of Halloween. These candles are not just about fragrance; they're about rekindling the fun and mischief of one of our favorite spooky tales."

Established in 1998, Goose Creek continues its commitment to superior quality, producing premium candles known for their long-lasting, aromatic excellence. The Beetlejuice x Goose Creek candles are no exception, promising a clean, potent, and lead-free burn. Priced for accessibility, each candle invites fans to immerse themselves in the strange and unusual world of Beetlejuice without having to say his name three times.

The full Beetlejuice x Goose Creek candle collection will be haunting homes starting August 2024. Available exclusively online at www.goosecreekcandle.com, these evocative new candles offer the perfect way to celebrate the Halloween season and bring the eccentric fun of Beetlejuice into every moment.

Follow Goose Creek Ifor all the latest updates on this and future collaborations. Dare to indulge in the spooktacular charm of the Beetlejuice x Goose Creek candle collection-where every scent conjures a story, and every flame ignites a bit of Halloween magic.

Contact Information

Leann Meece

Public Relations

support@goosecreekinc.com

8007751388

Related Images

Beetlejuice x GooseCreek Beetlejuice x GooseCreek Maitland House Beetlejuice x GooseCreek

SOURCE: Goose Creek

View the original press release on newswire.com.