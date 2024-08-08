Evolve Bank & Trust's Becky Bowers Named to Memphis Business Journal's Women Who Lead

Bowers Becomes Second Evolve Leader in Two Years Named to List

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve") is proud to announce Community Bank President, Becky Bowers has been named to the Memphis Business Journal's 2024 "Women Who Lead" list. Since 2021, the "Women Who Lead" list has honored more than 300 area women who have leadership roles and have help serve customers in finance.

Becky Bowers





Bowers has been in the banking industry for 30 years. At Evolve she not only leads the Memphis market, but she is also a champion for social change, especially for women. In 2022, Bowers founded "Women. Evolved." an internal organization that aims to empower Evolver women at all levels.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized by the MBJ. This accolade not only reflects my personal commitment to leadership but also underscores our collective efforts at Evolve to foster a culture of excellence and community engagement. Leadership, to me, is about making a meaningful impact and empowering others to achieve their best, both within our organization and in the broader community we serve. This recognition reinforces my dedication to continue driving positive change and contributing to our community's growth and prosperity," Bowers said.

"Becky's recognition by the MBJ as one of the 'Women Who Lead' is a testament to her exceptional leadership and commitment to excellence at Evolve. Her strategic vision, coupled with her unwavering dedication to both our clients and community, sets a standard for all of us. Becky's ability to inspire and drive change is pivotal as we continue to set benchmarks in the banking industry. We are incredibly proud of Becky for this well-deserved honor and are fortunate to have such a dynamic leader guiding our community banking efforts," Scott Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer, Evolve Bank & Trust, said.

Bowers is the second Evolve leader to be honored in the "Women Who Lead" list. In 2023, Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller, Robin Bedsole also made the list.

