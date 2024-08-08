Anzeige
WKN: A0J3YT | ISIN: CH0025751329
ACCESSWIRE
08.08.2024 20:02 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Logitech Wins Fast Company Innovation by Design Award in Learning Category and Named Honorees in Product and Enterprise Categories

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Logitech

Logitech Blog

"For designing headphones that kids actually want to use, Logitech is the winner of Fast Company's 2024 Innovation by Design Awards in Learning."

Logitech continues its momentum in design achievement by winning Fast Company's Innovation by Design award in the Learning category with the Zone Learn headset.

For the annual Innovation by Design Awards, Fast Company editors look for projects and ideas with a spark of ingenuity, something that solves a problem, improves a product, or pushes people, companies, and industries to be better versions of themselves. Behind the winning projects featured is a team of people who challenged themselves to solve big problems.

"We feel extremely honored to be named as both a winner and as honorees across three categories by Fast Company for the Innovation by Design Award, an award that attracts such a broad and innovative spectrum of products and projects," said Malin Leschly, Chief Design Officer at Logitech. "We always aim to design products and experiences that have a meaningful impact on users of all ages on a global scale, and we're grateful for the continued recognition."

The company was also named as an honoree in both the Product and Enterprise categories with its Casa Pop-Up Desk and Logi Dock Flex reservation system.

Thank you Fast Company for these outstanding honors.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Logitech on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Logitech
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/logitech
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Logitech



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
