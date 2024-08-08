Downing & Co.: For the First Time Ever, a Portland Non-Estate Planning Attorney is Offering Estate Planning for Added Financial Benefit

55% of adults in America recognize the importance of easing the burden on loved ones through proper estate planning, yet 68% of Americans do not have a will or estate plan.

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Most people don't plan ahead, which results in up to 40% of their net worth going to the government when they pass on. Downing & Co., a prominent CPA firm headquartered in Portland, OR, specializes in estate planning, wealth transfer advisory, and tax planning, helping families retain the maximum amount of their net worth.





Portland Estate Planning Attorney CPA

Portland Estate Planning Attorney CPA





Administering the terms of a will can take up to several years to complete, and it can be a trying time for grieving families, especially if it is set up improperly. They can run into legal issues and taxation that can eat up to 40% of their net worth, as well as family conflicts that add unnecessary stress.

55% of adults in America recognize the importance of easing this burden on loved ones through proper estate planning, yet 68% of Americans do not have a will or estate plan. And while estate planning attorneys can help with the legalese, they are often lacking in the strategies that can ensure a person's net worth remains intact.

To address this issue, Portland CPA firm, Downing & Co., now dedicates a majority of their time and resources to estate planning services, ensuring an abundant future for their clients' families and giving them peace of mind and a legacy-driven purpose today.

Tim Downing, Managing Principal at Downing & Co., expressed, "I have evolved our company beyond the typical Portland accounting firm to include estate planning because I wanted to help families preserve their legacy wealth. I've seen the disaster that is created when clients pass away who didn't have a plan in place. I truly want better for you and your family."

As the first-ever Portland non-estate planning attorney, Downing & Co. invites high-income earners to plan ahead for death, divorce, retirement, partnership dissolvement, or special needs, instead of waiting until it's too late. Because they are CPAs, they are able to ensure tax liabilities are as close to $0 as possible with an ROI of 3-10x.

For further details on estate planning CPAs, please visit their website at https://downingpdx.com/services/portland-estate-planning-attorney/ or reach out directly at (503) 445-3578 or info@downingpdx.com.

About Downing & Co:

Downing & Co. is a leading estate planning CPA firm dedicated to helping high-net-worth individuals and small businesses in Portland, OR, to save up to 40% in taxes now and for the legacy they leave behind. Established in 1964, Downing & Co. offers comprehensive services, including tax planning, accounting and bookkeeping services, estate planning, and wealth management.

Contact Information

JP Richards

Director of Communications

releases@drakedigital.com

(346) 660-4994

SOURCE: Downing & Co.

View the original press release on newswire.com.