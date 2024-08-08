Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Amerikas nuklearer Notfall - Der Uran-Bullenmarkt ist da
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
08.08.2024 20:26 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tetra Pak: Is Your Thinking Outdated? 4 Common Carton Recycling Myths Debunked

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Tetra Pak
Originally published on Brandpoint

Food and beverage cartons are used for safely storing a variety of popular foods and drinks.

Given their widespread use, it's important to stay informed about the truth of recycling food and beverage cartons. The Carton Council debunks these four carton recycling myths, so you can learn how to properly recycle cartons and share the truth with others.

Click here to read more on Brandpoint

Image courtesy of Brandpoint

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tetra Pak on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tetra Pak
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tetra-pak
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tetra Pak



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.