MMGNET Group: Premier Fashion Events MAGIC, PROJECT, SOURCING at MAGIC Return to Las Vegas in August

The storied fashion events return to Las Vegas with industry leading brands Vera Bradley, New Balance, Adidas Skateboarding, Azalea Wang and more, along with a new satellite runway fashion show.

MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC, MMGNET Group's tentpole events that convene brands, retailers, manufacturers and fashion industry professionals, is returning to Las Vegas to continue the celebration of 90 years with an extensive lineup of education sessions and lively experiences. Held at the Las Vegas Convention Center August 19-21, 2024, attendees will network and shop the latest trends in men's, women's and children's fashion.

MMGNET Group, Art Hearts Fashion, and Resorts World Las Vegas will present Style Oasis: A Fashion Runway experience, taking place on Monday, August 19, 2024. The satellite event serves as another touchpoint for the fashion industry to connect during MAGIC, PROJECT, Sourcing at MAGIC. Hosted by Zouk Group and sponsored by AIRSTREAM, the event will feature runway presentations showcasing some of today's hottest fashion, footwear, and accessories brands. Three seating options will be available beginning at 6:30 P.M with each session featuring different can't-miss brands and styles including the latest apparel and accessories from AIRSTREAM. Attending guests will also be treated to a special performance by Grammy Award-winning R&B sensation Macy Gray who will also feature her latest clothing collection.

MAGIC Las Vegas will host hundreds of brands to preview upcoming Spring 2025 collections as Western and bohemian styles continue to dominate. Top exhibiting brands at MAGIC Las Vegas include ASTR the Label, Little Words Project, Matisse Footwear, and new this season, Ciebon, Rumored and The Sis Kiss. Kids at MAGIC will return and feature exclusive children's clothing collections from Laree + Co, MishMoccs, Dakota Ridge and more. Confirmed buyers from retailers ranging from big-box retailers to boutiques include Bloomingdale's, Fashion Nova, Macy's, Zappos, Tilly's, Boot Barn and Lulu's.

A range of hands-on activations and informative education sessions will be held for all MAGIC Las Vegas attendees, including a conversation with Create & Cultivate founder Jaclyn Johnson, which will cover women's empowerment in the business world, along with a discussion on women's wellness in the fashion industry.

"Each new season gives us an opportunity to bring fresh perspectives and new topics to explore within the fashion industry, along with business heavyweights that have so much wisdom to share with our community," explains Kelly Helfman, President, MMGNET Group. "Our events continue to be the place where the best of our community comes together to collaborate, ideate, conduct business and have fun while moving the fashion industry forward."

PROJECT Las Vegas will honor the intersection of sports and fashion with an array of onsite activations, ranging from a golf panel, pickleball court and skate park to an offsite invite-only golf tournament hosted by PROJECT. The skate community has been growing on the PROJECT show floor and this season attendees will get a first look at Adidas Skateboard, Nike SB, New Balance Numeric, Brooklyn Projects, Thrasher and other top skate brands. Rounding out the PROJECT showfloor where premier men's brands Lacoste, Hugo Boss, RAINS, G-Star, WeSC, and FIFA will be among the 400+ exhibitors at PROJECT, alongside PROJECT Women's brands Minnetonka, Born Footwear, Patrizia Luca, and Vera Bradley. Zumiez, Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, J.Crew, Shopbop and Journeys are among the top retailers that will attend PROJECT.

Businesses, brands, and sourcing professionals will flock to SOURCING at MAGIC to preview the latest from over 1,100 international and domestic manufacturers, suppliers and service providers representing over 23 countries. Sessions covering technology use in the fashion industry, artificial intelligence (AI), innovations in sustainability and more will be held at the Main Stage, along with entrepreneurship workshops and a fashion tech pitch space designed to support up and coming businesses. In partnership with The Interline, MMGNET will present an exclusive preview of actionable insights gleaned from brands, designers and decision-makers on technology's evolving role in the fashion industry.

Some key buyers slated to attend SOURCING at MAGIC include Macy's, Rag & Bone, Speedo, TJX and UGG.

The off-site runway experience is open to the public via a limited ticket run. For brands and retailers participating in this season's events, admission is free with a MAGIC, PROJECT or SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas show badge. For more information and to purchase tickets for Style Oasis: A Fashion Runway Experience, please visit: zoukgrouplv.com

Retailers and members of the media interested in attending MAGIC, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC can visit magicfashionevents.com .

About MAGIC

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com .

About PROJECT LAS VEGAS?

PROJECT LAS VEGAS represents what's new, now, and next in men's and women's contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories, PROJECT Las Vegas is where domestic and international buyers go to be inspired by higher-end brands, find products from culturally relevant mid-market labels and connect with like-minded industry thought leaders and fashion insiders. Through a fusion of community, education, media, and experiences, PROJECT Las Vegas propels the next season's top trends, generates global awareness, and ultimately, drives commerce. For more information, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com.

About SOURCING at MAGIC?

SOURCING at MAGIC allows fashion businesses, brands and sourcing professionals to connect and collaborate with a community of global manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. With a strong presence among international exhibitors and attendees and deep domestic connections, SOURCING at MAGIC is a global community. With a forward-thinking approach and commitment to the evolution of the global apparel supply chain, SOURCING at MAGIC consistently provides access to emerging fashion technology, solutions, sustainable resources, educational content, networking, and extended visibility into the industry's most critical global issues. For more information, please visit www.sourcingatmagic.com .

About MMGNET

MMGNET is fashion's newest B2B ecosystem and the go-to industry resource, where industry professionals go to source the inspiration, connections, and opportunities they need to build business, network, and responsibly steward fashion forward. Through its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs, and a comprehensive portfolio of trade and industry event brands - including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC - MMGNET delivers year-round opportunities to learn, grow, connect, and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about MMGNET and the MMGNET Group portfolio of brands, please visit www.mmgnetgroup.com .

