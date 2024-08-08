'The Question', a Short Film Directed & Produced by Ryan Kugler Starring Ted Danson & Woody Harrelson, Now on YouTube

Ryan Kugler releases his iconic short film, directed when he was 13 years old "The Question".

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Ryan Kugler proudly announces the release of his short film "The Question" on YouTube.

When Ryan was 13 years old, he wanted to be a film director and would spend entire summers on studio lots (in L.A.) just to see how movies and TV shows were made. One day, while watching the filming of Cheers, Ted Danson asked Ryan what he was doing on the set, and Ryan told him his dream of directing, so he gave him the opportunity of a lifetime -- to make a short film with him and the other cast members of Cheers!

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/xqdiugZt8_E?si=EQHLUrTaYXAnR3Lh

About Ryan Kugler

Then 13-year-old filmmaker Ryan Kugler carried a great passion for storytelling and cinema. His debut short film, "The Question," showcases his remarkable talent and innovative approach to filmmaking. By talking his way into the Paramount Studios, Ryan stood out to Ted Danson, resulting in him allowing Ryan to produce and direct "The Question". Ryan's journey reflects a great commitment to his passion through his ability to collaborate with industry veterans at such a young age.

To this day, Ryan's visionary direction, creativity, and ambition truly shine in this remarkable short film, as he captivates audiences with lighthearted and comedic themes.

For his birthday this year, Ryan has chosen to share one of his earliest accomplishments with the word, "The Question".

This short film serves as a time capsule, alluding to Kugler's future talents in always planning, delivering, and working with the best of the best.

"This film represents a dream come true for me," said Ryan Kugler. "To be able to work on such an incredible project at Paramount Studios and to collaborate with actors as talented as Woody Harrelson and Ted Danson is beyond anything I could have imagined. I'm so grateful for the support and guidance I received throughout this journey."

