TEDU Inc: Miami-Based EdTech Company TEDU Raises $2M in Seed-1 Funding Round

TEDU's Innovative Learning Support System (LSS) Continues to Transform Academic Support Infrastructure in Higher Education Across the United States and Canada

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Miami-based EdTech company TEDU has successfully raised its Seed-1 funding round, securing $2 million led by Cofounders Capital, an early-stage seed fund focused on B2B software ventures in the Southeast United States. The round also included participation from Greenwood Cavalier and angel investors passionate about supporting underrepresented students.

TEDU's Learning Support System (LSS) integrates all university-provided academic support offerings, such as tutoring, writing, academic coaching, and supplemental instruction programs, into a unified system. It leverages live analytics and real-time student data to deliver personalized, proactive support at scale. The data captured by TEDU is leveraged to enhance curriculum and campus operations for future students. By automating program management, TEDU significantly reduces operational costs while boosting student success rates.

Since its launch, TEDU has quickly garnered industry attention, partnering with universities across the United States and Canada to leverage its innovative LSS. The capital infusion will be used to enhance the company's sales efforts, drive strategic marketing initiatives, and further develop its proprietary technology to expand product offerings.

"In the evolving landscape of higher education, Academic Support stands out as the next substantial growth opportunity," said Cofounders Capital founding partner David Gardner. "We've long recognized the untapped potential and need for a solution, and we are excited to invest in an impressive tailor-made platform for higher education institutions that is scaling rapidly."

This funding marks a significant milestone for TEDU, propelling the company into an exciting phase of growth. TEDU was founded by Nicolo Bates, leveraging his extensive experience in enterprise technology and a deep passion for educational innovation.

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Cofounders Capital, Greenwood Cavalier, and others," said Nicolo Bates, founder and CEO of TEDU. "Their extensive knowledge and experience in the B2B SaaS and education sectors will propel us forward, refining our strategies and accelerating our growth trajectory. This partnership represents a pivotal step in our journey, and we are eager to fully leverage this collaboration to reach our fullest potential."

TEDU is committed to transforming the academic support landscape in higher education by tackling the critical issue of learning loss, especially among students from underrepresented backgrounds. By providing tailored support, TEDU ensures these students stay on track, significantly increasing their chances of graduation and enhancing their social mobility for future success.

For more information about TEDU and its Learning Support System, visit www.tedulearning.com.

About TEDU

TEDU is a Miami-based EdTech company founded by Nicolo Bates and Dmitry Osetrov dedicated to transforming the infrastructure that supports higher education students. By unifying university-provided services into a single data-driven platform, TEDU leverages real-time analytics to address student challenges and streamline academic support program management, significantly reducing operational costs.

About Cofounders Capital

Founded in 2015 in North Carolina, Cofounders Capital is an early-stage seed fund focused on B2B software ventures in the Southeast United States. It is investing out of its third $50 million fund and is managed by serially successful entrepreneurs David Gardner, Tim McLoughlin, and Tobi Walter.

About Greenwood Cavalier

Greenwood Cavalier is a venture capital firm dedicated to supporting innovative technology startups. The firm focuses on creating significant social and economic impact and partners with companies that have the potential to transform industries and improve lives.

