Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Signs Multi-Year Managed Services Agreement with TELUS to Transform Monetization Operations

Multi-year agreement will bring monetization operations to Amazon Web Services (AWS) for enhanced flexibility and reduced costs

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a managed services agreement with TELUS, a world-leading communications technology company to move their existing on-premise monetization operations to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

By migrating these operations to AWS' state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure, TELUS will benefit from enhanced flexibility, reliability and scalability so it can bring new products to market faster, at reduced costs, while elevating the customer experience.

"As a global technology powerhouse accelerating our digital transformation, our move to the cloud continues to be a critical priority for TELUS - unlocking new opportunities in both consumer and enterprise markets," said Hesham Fahmy, Chief Information Officer, TELUS. "We're excited to expand our collaboration with Amdocs as we continue to deliver world-leading technology solutions and faster, more personalized customer outcomes."

"We are pleased to collaborate with Amazon Web Services to migrate our customers' mission-critical monetization systems to the cloud," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "By migrating core systems to the cloud, TELUS will be well-positioned to delight their customers, by leveraging benefits of the public cloud to deliver amazing customer experiences."

