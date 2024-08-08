Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) announced today that its subsidiary, Cargo Aircraft Management (CAM), has leased a Boeing 767-300 converted freighter to New York-based SLG Worldwide, who will sublease the aircraft to Euroavia Airlines, a cargo airline headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus.

"SLG Worldwide is an experienced provider of logistics and aviation services around the world," said Mike Berger, chief executive officer of ATSG. "Our leasing arrangement with SLG Worldwide in support of a new cargo airline exemplifies the attractiveness of our Lease+Plus package. We can support a new carrier with access to multiple services, including maintenance, ensuring timely delivery of additional capacity to the Eurasia markets."

"We are thrilled to partner with ATSG to expand capacity with this Boeing 767-300 freighter," stated Martin Zhu, chairman of Euroavia Airlines. "This addition will significantly enhance our ability to serve the growing demand in the Eurasia Middle East region, providing reliable and efficient cargo services."

"ATSG continues to develop and evolve global freighter capacity around the globe," added Berger. "Our focus is on markets poised for growth where the economic data supports and validates our investment and is supported through partnerships with customers who are committed to delivering reliability and capacity to these regions."

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a premier provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation solutions for both domestic and international air carriers, as well as companies seeking outsourced airlift services. ATSG is the global leader in freighter aircraft leasing with a fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 converted freighters. ATSG's unique Lease+Plus aircraft leasing opportunity draws upon a diverse portfolio of subsidiaries including three airlines holding separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates to provide air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services. Complementary services from ATSG's other subsidiaries allow the integration of aircraft maintenance, airport ground services, and material handling equipment engineering and service. ATSG subsidiaries comprise ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; LGSTX Services, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For further details, please visit www.atsginc.com.

About Euroavia Airlines

Euroavia Airlines is a cargo airline based in Larnaca, Cyprus, providing a range of aviation services with a focus on cargo transport across Eurasia and Mid-East. The company aims to enhance connectivity and support the growing demand in the region.

