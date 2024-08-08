Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Amerikas nuklearer Notfall - Der Uran-Bullenmarkt ist da
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 260884 | ISIN: US3765361080 | Ticker-Symbol: GLE
Tradegate
08.08.24
16:14 Uhr
13,450 Euro
+0,140
+1,05 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,27013,61008.08.
13,32013,54008.08.
ACCESSWIRE
08.08.2024 22:38 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Sale of Georgia Medical Office Portfolio

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") announced that on August 7, 2024, it sold two medical office properties located in the Atlanta MSA leased to Northside Hospital, totaling 26,331 square feet at a cap rate of 5.97%.

Gladstone Commercial realized a leveraged internal rate of return of approximately 13.2% on the assets, which were originally acquired as a component of an 8-property portfolio transaction in 2007.

"We recognized the opportunity to realize a strong outcome from the sale of two medical office assets. We intend to recycle this capital into the industrial sector, which will allow Gladstone Commercial to continue its stated goal of increasing industrial concentration while gaining additional yield," stated Todd Alan McDonald, Senior Vice President of Gladstone Commercial.

"The Northside Hospital team has been a wonderful partner for many years," stated Perry Finney, Senior Vice President of Gladstone Commercial. "We are very pleased with the result."

"This sale is a strong outcome for the legacy portfolio and reinforces our overall migration to the industrial sector," added Buzz Cooper, President of Gladstone Commercial.

About Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of June 30, 2024, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 136 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 16.8 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For Broker Submittals (South Central):

For Asset Management Matters (South Central and West):

Todd Alan McDonald

Perry Finney

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

(703) 287-5895

(703) 462-1028

Todd.McDonald@gladstone.com

Perry.Finney@gladstone.com

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Buzz Cooper

Catherine Gerkis

President

Director of Investor Relations/ESG

(703) 287-5815

(703) 287-5846

Buzz.Cooper@gladstone.com

Catherine.Gerkis@gladstone.com

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Gladstone Commercial's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are disclosed under the caption "Risk Factors" of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 21, 2024, and certain other filings we make with the SEC. Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information:

Gladstone Commercial Corporation, (703) 287-5893

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.