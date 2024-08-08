Aarno Labs Selected to Present at Black Hat USA 2024

The company will be showcasing its latest cybersecurity product, CodeHawk Binary Patcher, during the prestigious Black Hat Arsenal Tools Demo event.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Aarno Labs, a leading R&D firm specializing in innovative cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce that it has been selected to present at Black Hat USA 2024. The company will be showcasing its latest cybersecurity product, CodeHawk Binary Patcher, during the prestigious Black Hat Arsenal Tools Demo event.

CodeHawk Binary Patcher: High Assurance Binary Patching Without a Reverse Engineer

CodeHawk Binary Patcher represents the cutting edge in application security, offering a high-assurance solution for binary patching that eliminates the need for a reverse engineer. This innovative tool is designed to counteract cyber threats such as remote code injection and open-source software exploits, addressing critical pain points for midsize and enterprise organizations. By drastically reducing the cost and increasing the assurance of third-party binary micropatching, CodeHawk Binary Patcher ensures robust protection for the digital landscape.

"We are honored to present CodeHawk Binary Patcher at Black Hat USA 2024," said Dr. Michael Gordon, founder and Chief Researcher at Aarno Labs. "CodeHawk was developed in partnership with multiple government R&D contracts. The lead researchers took an innovative approach to solve the problem of managing safe and assured security patches for devices deployed across healthcare and energy sectors."

The development of CodeHawk Binary Patcher was led by a team of esteemed engineers at Aarno Labs: Dr. Michael Gordon, Dr. Henny Sipma, Dr. Ricardo Baratto, Dr. Ben Karel and Jeff Perkins.

Aarno Labs has a distinguished record of developing impactful cybersecurity research projects, supported by prestigious government research grants. The company's work is focused on tackling the most pressing security challenges faced by both government entities and private enterprises.

The selection to present at Black Hat USA 2024 underscores Aarno Labs' commitment to advancing cybersecurity and its role as a leader in the field. Attendees are invited to visit the Black Hat Arsenal Tools Demo event to see a live demonstration of CodeHawk Binary Patcher and learn more about how Aarno Labs is pioneering new solutions to protect against emerging cyber threats.

About Aarno Labs

Aarno Labs is an R&D company specializing in cybersecurity research, focused on addressing the most critical security challenges faced by governments and private enterprises. The company's mission is to protect and secure the digital landscape for a safer, more resilient world. Aarno Labs has led research grants from DoD and intelligence agencies and published numerous research papers in the fields of program analysis and security.

For additional information, please visit www.aarno-labs.com.

