OFFPRICE Show: OFFPRICE Las Vegas August 2024: Your Gateway to Cost-Effective Wholesale Solutions, Immediates, and Surplus Branded Goods

In a continued commitment to support the retail industry amid evolving economic landscapes, OFFPRICE Las Vegas is set to offer unparalleled wholesale opportunities that promise to boost profit margins and strengthen industry resilience during Las Vegas Fashion Week from August 18-21, 2024.

"We recognize the ongoing challenges faced by the retail sector and are dedicated to providing solutions that address these concerns head-on. OFFPRICE Las Vegas unites retailers, suppliers, and industry experts, presenting unique buying opportunities from overstock inventory and high-margin goods," stated Tricia Barglof, Executive Director, OFFPRICE Division.

This year's show will feature an impressive array of products from over 250 vendors, with more than 20% being first-time exhibitors. Retail buyers will have the chance to discover fresh and innovative merchandise to diversify their store offerings and drive consumer engagement. The curated selection will ensure that retailers can find products that not only attract end consumers but also significantly enhance their profitability.

OFFPRICE Las Vegas has seen a growing trend in international attendance, with retailers from over 40 countries expected to participate, particularly from the burgeoning Latin American market. This international presence highlights the global appeal and importance of the show in the retail industry.

In an exciting addition, the OFFPRICE team is promoting two exclusive networking events that are set to elevate the experience for attendees. These private, invitation-only gatherings are specifically designed to connect resort wear buyers and international retailers with carefully matched vendors, fostering meaningful business relationships and facilitating strategic partnerships. The curated events will offer an intimate setting where attendees can engage in focused discussions and explore product selections.

"One-on-one networking in fashion sourcing is key; it builds personal connections and opens doors to unique opportunities, making the entire sourcing process more effective and tailored to specific needs. It's like finding the perfect accessory - it just makes everything come together seamlessly and adds that extra sparkle to your business connections." Noted Audrey Taylor, head of Community Engagement for the show.

This initiative underscores OFFPRICE's commitment to creating targeted, high-impact networking opportunities that drive growth and innovation within the retail industry.

Join us at OFFPRICE Las Vegas August 2024 and experience below wholesale pricing, in-season inventory, and quick hit merch. And see for yourself why OFFPRICE is Fashion's Favorite Money-Making Show! For more information and to register, visit www.offpriceshow.com/lasvegas

About the OFFPRICE Show

OFFPRICE Las Vegas offers a wholesale marketplace to those needing to source products, make valuable connections, and write orders. Today, retailers need product more than ever. With an increase of quality goods manufacturers (brands) along with distributors of in-season closeouts and overproduced, budget goods, today's retailers find high margins that maximize open-to-buy dollars and increase their bottom line.

