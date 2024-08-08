Vancouver, British Columbia and San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2024) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) ("CyberCatch' or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, announces changes in board and senior management.

The Company is pleased to appoint Mr. Ali Zarei as a Director. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Accountant (CA) and Partner at CCC Capital CPA, with over 16 years of financial leadership experience encompassing varying public practice tenures as an auditor, along with serving as a head of finance for varying mid-market companies ranging in revenues from $300M to $6B, in a variety of industries.

The Company also announces that Gary Evans, Pierre Soulard and Kay Nichols, Directors, and Katherine Atmar, CMO, have resigned to pursue other opportunities.

"We are delighted to have Ali join our board of directors, and most grateful and thank Gary, Pierre and Kay for their service on the board of directors, and to Katherine for her contributions as CMO, and wish them all the best in their future endeavors," said Sai Huda, CEO.

"We look forward to adding additional board members and senior management shortly as we continue to move forward with executing our plan to grow the company and shareholder value," said Huda.

Current board members are Sai Huda, Dr. Marv Langston, Ali Zarei and Shawn Balaghi, and senior management is comprised of Sai Huda, CEO, Andy Kim, VP, CIO & CISO, Bryan Rho, VP, CTO, and Shawn Balaghi, VP, Finance.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com.

