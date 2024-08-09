XS Financial Provides a $2.4 Million Capex Lease Facility to Jushi Holdings Inc

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / XS Financial Inc. ("XS Financial", "XSF" or the "Company") (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing CAPEX and equipment financing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, announced today that it has entered into a new lease renewal with Jushi Holdings Inc ("Jushi"), a vertically integrated operator in seven states. All amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Jushi has been approved for a $2.4M CAPEX lease facility to purchase equipment with up to 60-month terms. This equipment acquisition will enhance the capabilities of existing facilities and buildouts for their operations.

Jon Barack President and Founder of Jushi Holdings Inc commented: "We appreciate XS Financials' continuing support as a capital provider to Jushi as we further develop expansion plans and renovations throughout our network of grower-processor facilities."

Antony Radbod, COO of XS Financial commented: "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Jushi Holdings Inc. and provide them with a tailored financing solution dedicated to capital expenditures across their nationwide footprint. This renewed facility underscores our ongoing commitment to supporting industry leaders with innovative and flexible financial solutions that empower their growth and operational success."

About Jushi Holdings Inc

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information please visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

About XS Financial

Founded in 2017, XS Financial specializes in providing CAPEX financing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, including cultivators, processors, manufacturers, and testing laboratories. In addition, XSF has partnered with over 250 original equipment manufacturers (OEM) through its network of Preferred Vendor partnerships. This powerful dynamic provides an end-to-end solution for customers which results in recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a proven business model for XSF stakeholders. The Company's subordinate voting shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "XSF". For more information, visit: www.xsfinancial.com.

For inquiries please contact:

David Kivitz Chief Executive Officer Antony Radbod Chief Operating Officer



Tel: 1-310-683-2336

Email: ir@xsfinancial.com





Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", collectively "forward-looking information", within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent the beliefs and expectations regarding future events about the business and the industry and markets in which XS Financial operates, as well as plans or objectives of management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein may include but is not limited to, any additional leasing opportunities and the ability to capitalize on such and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. XS Financial Inc., does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: XS Financial

View the original press release on accesswire.com