Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2024) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its second quarter 2024 financial and operating results and guidance update.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Generated $10.8 million ($0.03 per basic and fully diluted share) and $21.3 million ($0.06 per basic and fully diluted share) of adjusted funds flow 1 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $12.0 million ($0.03 per basic and fully diluted share) and $31.9 million ($0.09 per basic and fully diluted share) for the comparable periods in 2023;

for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $12.0 million ($0.03 per basic and fully diluted share) and $31.9 million ($0.09 per basic and fully diluted share) for the comparable periods in 2023; Production averaged 23,688 Boe/d 2 and 23,776 Boe/d 3 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, 17% and 19% higher than the comparable periods in 2023;

and 23,776 Boe/d for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, 17% and 19% higher than the comparable periods in 2023; Paid dividends of $5.4 million ($0.02 per basic and fully diluted share) and $14.9 million ($0.04 per basic and fully diluted share) during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $11.5 million ($0.03 per basic and fully diluted share) and $22.9 million ($0.06 per basic and fully diluted share) during the comparable periods in 2023;

Capital expenditures totaled $1.0 million and $1.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $8.2 million and $12.6 million for the comparable periods in 2023; and

Generated a net loss of $4.1 million ($0.01 per share basic and fully diluted) and $8.9 million ($0.03 per share basic and fully diluted) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 vs a net loss of $0.9 million for the second quarter last year and net income of $4.0 million ($0.01 per share basic and fully diluted) for the six months ended June 30 2023.

Guidance Update

Production in the second quarter was down slightly from the first quarter due to extended maintenance-related outages at third party facilities and reduced well optimizations in response to weak gas prices. Capital expenditures of $1.0 million in the second quarter were limited to facilities and maintenance capital, bringing total capital expenditures to $1.6 million in the first half of 2024. The 2024 capital budget of $17.5 million is unchanged, which includes $7.0 million of development spending, which may be deferred until 2025.

With the deferred capital spending and additional third-party outages scheduled for the fall, Pine Cliff has reduced 2024 production guidance to 23,250 - 23,750 Boe/d4 from 24,000 - 25,000 Boe/d4. The production mix is unchanged, with liquids production expected to account for approximately 21%4 of total volumes in 2024.

Pine Cliff continues to use physical hedging as part of its ongoing marketing strategy to help protect cash flow. Approximately 45% of gross natural gas production5 has been hedged at an average price of $2.87/Mcf through the second half of 2024. Approximately 55% of gross crude oil production5 has been hedged at $100.18/Bbl for the same period.

Financial and Operating Results





Three months ended

June 30, 2024



Six months ended

June 30, 2024 ($000s, unless otherwise indicated)

2024



2023



2024



2023 Commodity sales (before royalty expense)

48,323



42,272



99,622



95,211 Cash provided by operating activities

5,692



12,504



15,219



34,830 Adjusted funds flow1

10,780



12,040



21,278



31,864

Per share - Basic ($/share)1

0.03



0.03



0.06



0.09

Per share - Diluted ($/share)1

0.03



0.03



0.06



0.09

Net income (loss)

(4,095 )

(942 )

(8,953 )

4,043

Per share - Basic ($/share)

(0.01 )

(0.00 )

(0.03 )

0.01

Per share - Diluted ($/share)

(0.01 )

(0.00 )

(0.03 )

0.01

Capital expenditures

1,037



8,193



1,596



12,635

Dividends

5,357



11,478



14,856



22,891

Per share - Basic ($/share)

0.02



0.03



0.04



0.06

Per share - Diluted ($/share)

0.02



0.03



0.04



0.06

Positive net cash (net debt)1

(68,647 )

49,301



(68,647 )

49,301

Production (Boe/d)

23,688



20,198



23,776



20,137

Percent Natural Gas (%)

79%



87%



79%



87%

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s)













Basic

355,281



353,216



354,923



352,245

Diluted

355,281



353,216



354,923



359,538

Combined sales price ($/Boe)

22.42



23.00



23.02



26.12

Operating netback ($/Boe)1

7.14



7.11



7.22



9.39

Corporate netback ($/Boe)1

5.01



6.55



4.92



8.74

Operating netback ($ per Mcfe)1

1.19



1.19



1.20



1.57

Corporate netback ($ per Mcfe)1

0.84



1.09



0.82



1.46

1 This is a non-GAAP measure, see "NON-GAAP Measures" for additional information.

