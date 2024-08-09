StrideCare Center of Excellence Opens in Denison, Offering Comprehensive Vascular, Podiatry and Wound Care

StrideCare, the largest multi-specialty medical network in Texas, announces the opening of its new StrideCare Center of Excellence in Denison, Texas. This state-of-the-art facility combines vascular, podiatry and wound care services, offering comprehensive lower extremity care to patients in Grayson County and Southern Oklahoma.

Located at 4616 U.S. 75, Suite 170, Denison, Texas 75020, the clinic is easily accessible from US Highway 75 and Pool Road. It serves patients within a 10-mile radius, including Sherman, Pottsboro, Knollwood and Mills.

The Center of Excellence features:

Full-time, comprehensive care for venous, arterial and podiatric diseases

Minimally invasive treatments with quick recovery times

On-site specialists and advanced equipment

StrideCare leads the way in venous disease, wound care, and podiatric medicine diagnosis and treatment for excellence in patient care outcomes. They have a proven track record of patient satisfaction and successful treatment for patients throughout the State of Texas, demonstrated by a 4.9-star average rating on Google, with 97% of patients saying they would recommend StrideCare to a friend or family member.

StrideCare Center of Excellence specializes in treating various lower extremity conditions, including:

Vein disease

Foot and ankle problems

Diabetic vascular disease

Peripheral arterial disease

Venous insufficiency

Foot neuropathy

Varicose and spider veins

Uterine fibroids

Diabetic foot ulcers

Edema and wounds

Procedures are typically performed in-office or in outpatient settings and are covered by most medical insurance companies and Medicare.

The StrideCare Center of Excellence team includes:

Osama Abdul-Rahim, MD - Interventional Radiology - Board-certified in both interventional radiology and diagnostic radiology, Abdul-Rahim specializes in minimally invasive treatments for vascular disease, with a strong focus in treating both the arteries and veins in the legs. He excels in using the most up-to-date technologies, including atherectomy, radiofrequency ablation, thrombectomy and stenting. He is also a member of the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) and has published numerous articles on the topic of veinous disease.

Matthew Ramirez, DPM - Podiatry - Ramirez received his doctorate from Kent State University, College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland and completed comprehensive residency at Hunt Medical Center in Greenville, Texas. He is an associate of the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery, as well as a member of the American Podiatric Medical Association, Texas Podiatric Medical Association and the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.

Binoy Sheth, DPM - Podiatry and Sports Medicine - After graduating in the top ten of his class to earn his DPM at Western University of Health Sciences, Sheth completed a three-year clinical and surgical residency at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville, Texas. He is board certified by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and is an Associate of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Sheth is an expert in sports medicine and diabetic foot care, also specializing in forefoot, rearfoot and reconstructive ankle surgery.

Casser Farishta, DPM, MS - Podiatry and Sports Medicine - Farishta is board qualified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery and is a member of the American Podiatric Medical Association and the Texas Podiatric Medical Association. He graduated with honors from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and completed his residency training in podiatric medicine and surgery with reconstructive rearfoot and ankle surgery at West Houston Medical Center. Farishta has a passion for sports medicine, reconstructive foot and ankle surgery and diabetic limb salvage.

StrideCare's providers utilize the newest and most effective treatments for their patients. "Treatments have changed dramatically in recent years. Where patients used to be hospitalized for vein or artery procedures, I now treat them with minimally invasive procedures and most can go right back to work the next day," said Abdul-Rahim.

"We're excited to serve the residents of Grayson County with our new StrideCare Center of Excellence," said Dr. Jaryd Stein, chief medical officer of StrideCare. "Millions of Americans suffer from lower extremity issues, often undiagnosed, ranging from vein disease symptoms like leg pain and swelling to foot problems such as heel pain and chronic wounds. Our comprehensive care approach addresses these issues, helping patients who may not realize the severity of their condition or haven't sought help before."

To schedule an appointment or to learn more about StrideCare and the comprehensive, minimally invasive procedures they offer, visit StrideCare.com or call 866-552-4866.

