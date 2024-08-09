A European research team has proposed a new methodology for optimal design of hybrid wind-solar power plants. Their approach is based on 1-minute resolution data, which the scientists said provide much more accurate information about potential curtailment and clipping losses compared to 1-hour resolution data. A European research team has investigated the effect of different time resolution data on the design of hybrid PV-wind power plants (HyPPs) and has found that lower resolution can result in an overestimation of the net present value (NPV) of the facilities by up to 3%. "When performing feasibility ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...