Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Uranbulle stürmt voran - Ist dieser Small-Cap das beste Uraninvestment in 2024?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 806454 | ISIN: FI0009010862 | Ticker-Symbol: 1S0
Frankfurt
09.08.24
08:03 Uhr
2,580 Euro
-0,130
-4,80 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5802,74008:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.08.2024 08:34 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suominen Corporation's Half-Year Financial Report for January 1 - June 30, 2024: Gradual improvement continued

Suominen Corporation's Half-Year Financial Report on August 9, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation's Half-Year Financial Report for January 1 - June 30, 2024:
Gradual improvement continued

KEY FIGURES

4-6/4-6/1-6/1-6/1-12/
20242023202420232023
Net sales, EUR million118.7112.7232.3229.5450.9
Comparable EBITDA, EUR million5.02.79.55.315.8
Comparable EBITDA, %4.22.44.12.33.5
EBITDA, EUR million3.8-1.98.40.711.2
EBITDA, %3.2-1.73.60.32.5
Comparable operating profit, EUR million0.4-2.10.3-4.1-2.8
Comparable operating profit, %0.3-1.90.1-1.8-0.6
Operating profit, EUR million-0.8-6.7-0.7-8.8-7.5
Operating profit, %-0.7-6.0-0.3-3.8-1.7
Profit for the period, EUR million-1.9-8.2-2.9-12.1-12.8
Cash flow from operations, EUR million2.16.4-0.19.730.7
Cash flow from operations per share, EUR0.040.110.000.170.53
Earnings per share, basic, EUR-0.03-0.14-0.05-0.21-0.22
Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, %--0.3-6.7-4.1
Gearing, %--47.943.535.3

In this financial report, figures shown in brackets refer to the comparison period last year if not otherwise stated.

April-June 2024 in brief:

- Net sales increased by 5% and amounted to EUR 118.7 million (112.7)

- Comparable EBITDA increased to EUR 5.0 million (2.7)

- Cash flow from operations was EUR 2.1 million (6.4)

January-June 2024 in brief:

- Net sales were in line with the previous year and amounted to EUR 232.3 million (229.5)

- Comparable EBITDA was EUR 9.5 million (5.3)

- Cash flow from operations was EUR -0.1 million (9.7)

Outlook for 2024

Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2024 will increase from 2023. In 2023, Suominen's comparable EBITDA was EUR 15.8 million.

Tommi Björnman, President & CEO:

"During the second quarter of 2024, our net sales grew by 5% from the comparison period and were EUR 118.7 million (112.7). Sales volumes increased from comparison period, however, sales prices decreased driven by the lower raw material prices.

Our ability to innovate and meet market needs is reflected in the share of net sales from new products launched in the last three years, which continued on a very good level and exceeded 37% in the first half of the year.

We were able to improve our quarterly comparable EBITDA to EUR 5.0 million (2.7), supported by increased sales volumes, especially in Americas, and better sales margins.

We have been focusing on our commercial and operational excellence, especially on the production efficiency, and we have seen gradual improvements. We are expecting this progress to continue going forward.

As we announced in early May, we are investing to further improve our capabilities in sustainable products by enhancing and upgrading one of our production lines in Bethune, South Carolina, USA. With this investment we strengthen our position as the leader in sustainable nonwovens in the Americas market. The investment is proceeding as planned, targeting commercialization on H1/2025.

As part of our ongoing transformation journey, we initiated at the end of May a restructuring program to reposition Suominen towards profitable growth. We expect the program to generate annualized savings of EUR 1.5 million. This program is a continuation of the transformation we initiated last year with the new operating model, and it will support our ability to achieve necessary financial and process improvements as we move forward.

Generally, Suominen's target market is rather stable with some uncertainty related to the global economic sentiment. In the short term we do not see any major changes in the target market."

NET SALES

April-June 2024

In April-June 2024, Suominen's net sales increased by 5% from the comparison period to EUR 118.7 million (112.7). Sales volumes were higher than in the comparison period, but sales prices decreased following lower raw material prices. The impact of currencies on net sales was EUR 0.6 million positive.

Suominen's business areas are Americas and EMEA. The net sales of the Americas business area were EUR 75.7 million (69.8) and of the EMEA business area EUR 43.0 million (42.9).

January-June 2024

In January-June 2024, Suominen's net sales were in line with the previous year and amounted to EUR 232.3 million (229.5). Sales volumes increased from H1/2023 but sales prices were lower. The currency fluctuations did not materially impact net sales.

The net sales of the Americas business area were EUR 145.7 million (144.8) and of the EMEA business area EUR 86.5 million (84.7).

EBITDA, OPERATING PROFIT AND RESULT

April-June 2024

Comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was EUR 5.0 million (2.7). The increase was driven mainly due to higher sales volumes and better sales margins.

The impact of currencies on comparable EBITDA was EUR -0.1 million.

EBITDA was EUR 3.8 million (-1.9) due to items affecting comparability arising from the restructuring program launched in the end of May and the closure of production at the Mozzate plant in Italy. The items affecting comparability of EBITDA totaled EUR -1.2 million (-4.6).

Comparable operating profit increased from the comparison period and amounted to EUR 0.4 million (-2.1). Operating profit improved and was EUR -0.8 million (-6.7). The items affecting comparability of operating profit totaled EUR -1.2 million (-4.6).

Profit before income taxes was EUR -1.9 million (-8.0), and profit for the reporting period was EUR -1.9 million (-8.2).

January-June 2024

Comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was EUR 9.5 million (5.3). Our sales prices were generally lower but were offset by higher sales volumes and lower raw material costs. The impact of currencies on EBITDA was EUR -0.1 million.

EBITDA improved to EUR 8.4 million (0.7). The items affecting comparability of EBITDA totaled EUR -1.0 million (-4.6).

Comparable operating profit was EUR 0.3 million (-4.1). Operating profit increased and was EUR -0.7 million (-8.8). The items affecting comparability of operating profit totaled EUR -1.0 million (-4.7).

Profit before income taxes was EUR -2.6 million (-11.6), and profit for the reporting period was EUR -2.9 million (-12.1).

FINANCING

The Group's net interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value amounted to EUR 56.6 million (55.4) at the end of the review period. The gearing ratio was 47.9% (43.5%) and the equity ratio 37.6% (39.7%).

In January-June, net financial expenses were EUR -1.9 million (-2.8), or -0.8% (-1.2%) of net sales. Fluctuations in exchange rates decreased the net financial expenses by EUR 0.5 million (increased by EUR 0.3 million).

Cash flow from operations in April-June was EUR 2.1 million (6.4) and in January-June EUR -0.1 million (9.7), representing a cash flow per share of EUR 0.00 (0.17) and EUR 0.04 (0.11) for the quarter.

In the second quarter the change in working capital was EUR -1.2 million (9.0).

The decrease in the cash flow from operations in the first half of the year was mainly due to negative change in net working capital as more cash was tied to inventories and receivables. The change in net working capital was EUR -7.0 million (12.1).

On March 28, Suominen agreed on extending the maturity of the EUR 100 million syndicated revolving credit facility million with an additional year to July 2026.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

In January-June, the gross capital expenditure totaled EUR 6.4 million (3.7), of which the largest single investment was related to the upgrade of one of the production lines at the Bethune plant in the US. Other investments were mainly normal maintenance investments.

Suominen announced in May that it strengthens its capabilities in sustainable products by enhancing and upgrading one of its production lines in Bethune, South Carolina, USA. The investment is made in line with Suominen's strategy and supports company's vision to be the frontrunner in nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The total value of the investment is approximately EUR 10 million and the investment project will be completed in the first half of 2025.

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses for the review period amounted to EUR 9.1 million (9.5).

PROGRESS IN SUSTAINABILITY

We have strong focus on safety and accident prevention, and our long-term target is to have zero lost-time accidents. During the first half of the year there were 2 (3) LTAs at Suominen sites.

We systematically measure our employee engagement by conducting our engagement survey, Suominen Vibe, every year. During the first half of 2024, we continued our development actions based on the results from the survey conducted last year.

We are committed to continuously improving our production efficiency and the efficient utilization of natural resources. In the first half of the year, we continued our actions to reduce energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption and waste to landfill. Our target is to reduce these by 20% per ton of product by 2025 compared to the base year of 2019.

We offer a comprehensive portfolio of sustainable nonwovens to our customers and continuously develop innovative solutions with a reduced environmental impact. Our target is a 50% increase in sales of sustainable nonwovens by 2025 compared to 2019, and to have over 10 sustainable product launches per year.

Suominen reports progress in its key sustainability KPIs annually.

As part of our Annual Report 2023 published in March 2024 we reported on the progress of our sustainability performance. Our sustainability reporting in 2023 was done in accordance with the GRI Standards from the Global Reporting Initiative and it was assured by an external partner.


INFORMATION ON SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL

Share capital

The number of Suominen's registered shares was 58,259,219 on June 30, 2024, equaling to a share capital of EUR 11,860,056.00.

Share trading and price

The number of Suominen shares traded on Nasdaq Helsinki from January 1 to June 30, 2024, was 403,056 shares, accounting for 0.7% of the average number of shares (excluding treasury shares). The highest price was EUR 2.93, the lowest EUR 2.50, and the volume-weighted average price EUR 2.72. The closing price at the end of review period was EUR 2.74. The market capitalization (excluding treasury shares) was EUR 158.2 million on June 30, 2024.


Treasury shares

On June 30, 2024, Suominen Corporation held 532,116 treasury shares.

As a part of the CEO's share-based payment plan vested, in total 9,556 shares were transferred to the CEO in June.

In accordance with the resolution by the Annual General Meeting, in total 25,088 shares were transferred in May to the members of the Board of Directors as their remuneration payable in shares.

The portion of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors paid in shares

The Annual General Meeting held on April 4, 2024, decided that 75% of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors is paid in cash and 25% in Suominen Corporation's shares.

The number of shares forming the remuneration portion payable in shares was determined based on the share value in the stock exchange trading maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, calculated as the trade volume-weighted average quotation of the share during the two-week period immediately following the date on which the Interim Report of January?March 2024 of the company was published. The shares were given out of the treasury shares held by the company by the decision of the Board of Directors on May 16, 2024.

Share-based incentive plans for the management and key employees

The Group management and key employees participate in the company's share-based long-term incentive plans. The plans are described in more detail in the Financial Statements and in the Remuneration Report, available on the company's website www.suominen.fi.

Company's Performance Share Plan currently includes three 3-year performance periods, calendar years 2022-2024, 2023-2025 and 2024-2026. The aim of the Performance Share Plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the persons participating in the plan in order to increase the value of the company in long-term, to build loyalty to the company and to offer them competitive reward plans based on earning and accumulating the company's shares.

Performance Share Plan: Ongoing performance periods

Performance Period2022-20242023-20252024-2026
Incentive based onTotal Shareholder Return (TSR)Total Shareholder Return (TSR)Absolute Total Shareholder Return (40%), Relative Total Shareholder Return (40%) and operative performance and sustainability goal (20%)
Potential reward paymentWill be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2025Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2026Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2027
Participants17 people17 people23 people
Maximum number of shares135,500510,500937,673


The President & CEO of the company must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of his or her annual gross salary. A member of the Executive Team must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of half of his or her annual gross salary. Such number of shares must be held as long as the participant's employment or service in a group company continues.

The President & CEO's share-based incentive plan

The Board of Directors of Suominen Corporation resolved on May 19, 2023 to establish a new share-based incentive plan for the company's President & CEO. The aim of the plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the President & CEO in order to increase the value of Suominen in the long-term, to retain the President & CEO at the company, and to offer him a competitive reward plan that is based on acquiring, receiving and accumulating the company's shares.

Under the plan the President & CEO is expected to own or acquire up to 30,000 shares of Suominen Corporation at a price formed in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki. Suominen will match the share investment by way of the President & CEO receiving, without consideration, up to 60,000 matching shares (gross, including also the proportion to be paid in cash).

The plan includes three vesting periods, June 1, 2023-June 1, 2024, June 1, 2023-June 1, 2025, and June 1, 2023-June 1, 2026. The potential reward will be paid partly in shares and partly in cash in three equal installments after each vesting period, provided that the President & CEO's service in the company is in force at the time of the reward payment. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards to the President & CEO.

The first vesting period ended in June 2024, and in total 9,556 shares were transferred to the CEO.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Suominen Corporation was held on April 4, 2024.

The AGM adopted the Financial Statements for 2023 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the 2023 financial year.

The AGM resolved to approve the Remuneration Report for the Company's governing bodies for 2023. The resolution made is advisory. The AGM resolved to support the Remuneration Policy for the Company's governing bodies. The resolution made is advisory. The AGM approved the Board of Directors' proposals concerning the authorization for the Board to decide on repurchasing of the company's shares as well as issuance of shares and granting of options and other special rights entitling to shares.

The AGM confirmed the remuneration of the Board of Directors. The Chair will be paid an annual fee of EUR 74,000, the Deputy Chair an annual fee of EUR 45,000 and other Board members an annual fee of EUR 35,000. Chair of the Audit Committee will be paid an additional fee of EUR 10,000. Further, the members of the Board will receive a fee for each Board and Committee meeting as follows: EUR 500 for each meeting held in the home country of the respective member, EUR 1,000 for each meeting held elsewhere than in the home country of the respective member and EUR 500 for each meeting attended by telephone or other electronic means.

75% of the annual fee is paid in cash and 25% in Suominen Corporation's shares.

Compensation for expenses is paid in accordance with the company's valid travel policy.

The AGM decided that the number of Board members remains unchanged at six (6). Mr. Andreas Ahlström, Mr. Aaron Barsness, Mr. Björn Borgman, Ms. Nina Linander and Ms. Laura Remes were re-elected as members of the Board. Mr. Charles Héaulmé was elected as a new member of the Board.

Mr. Charles Héaulmé was elected as the Chair of the Board of Directors.

Ernst & Young Oy, Authorised Public Accountant firm, was re-elected as the auditor of the company for the next term of office in accordance with the Articles of Association. Ernst & Young Oy appointed Mr. Toni Halonen, Authorised Public Accountant, as the principally responsible auditor of the company.

Suominen published a stock exchange release on April 4, 2024, concerning the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors. The stock exchange release and an introduction of the new Board member can be viewed on Suominen's website at www.suominen.fi.

In compliance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, on April 15, 2024, Suominen paid out dividends in total of EUR 5.8 million for 2023, corresponding to EUR 0.10 per share.

Organizing meeting and permanent committees of the Board of Directors

In its organizing meeting held after the AGM, the Board of Directors elected Andreas Ahlström as Deputy Chair of the Board.

The Board of Directors elected from among its members the members for the Audit Committee, Personnel and Remuneration Committee and Strategy Committee. Nina Linander was re-elected as the Chair of the Audit Committee and Andreas Ahlström and Laura Remes were re-elected as members. Charles Héaulmé was elected as the Chair of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee and Björn Borgman and Aaron Barsness were re-elected as members. Laura Remes was re-elected as the Chair of the Strategy Committee and Andreas Ahlström and Aaron Barsness were re-elected as members.

Authorizations of the Board of Directors

The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to decide on repurchasing a maximum of 1,000,000 company's own shares. The company's own shares shall be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the holdings of the shareholders by using the non-restricted equity through trading on regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition. The shares shall be repurchased and paid in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and Euroclear Finland Ltd.

The shares shall be repurchased to be used in the company's share-based incentive programs, in order to disburse the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, for use as consideration in acquisitions related to the company's business, or to be held by the company, to be conveyed by other means or to be cancelled.

The Board of Directors shall decide on other terms and conditions related to the repurchase of the company's own shares. The repurchase authorization is valid until June 30, 2025, and it revokes all earlier authorizations to repurchase company's own shares.

The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the share issue, conveying the company's own shares held by the company and/or granting of options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Companies Act.

By virtue of the proposed authorization, the Board of Directors may, by one or several resolutions, issue a maximum of 5,000,000 shares. The share issue and shares granted by virtue of options and other special rights are included in the aforementioned maximum number. Option and other special rights may not be granted as a part of the company's remuneration system.

The share issue can be made either against payment or without payment and can also be directed to the company itself. The authorization entitles the Board of Directors to issue the shares also otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders (directed share issue). The authorization can be used to carry out acquisitions or other arrangements related to the company's business, to finance investments, to improve the company's financial structure, as part of the company's remuneration system or to pay the share proportion of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors or for other purposes decided by the Board of Directors.

The authorizations shall revoke all earlier authorizations regarding share issue and issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The Board of Directors shall decide on all other terms and conditions related to the authorizations. The authorizations are valid until June 30, 2025.

NOTIFICATIONS UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT

During the review period Suominen received no notifications under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act.

CHANGES IN THE EXECUTIVE TEAM

On May 31, 2024, Suominen announced that Klaus Korhonen, EVP, HR & Legal will leave the company.

SHORT TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Regarding the war in Ukraine, the direct impact to Suominen's business is minor as we have no customers nor suppliers in Russia, Belarus or Ukraine. Suominen as a company is mostly affected by the indirect economic impacts of the war.

Suominen's other risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks related to manufacturing, competition, raw material prices and availability and customer specific volumes and credits, changes in legislation, political environment or economic conditions and investments, and financial risks.

A more detailed description of risks is available in Suominen's Annual Report 2023 at suominen.fi/investors.

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Suominen's nonwovens are, for the most part, used in daily consumer goods, such as wipes as well as in hygiene and medical products. In these target markets of Suominen, the general economic situation determines the development of consumer demand, even though the demand for consumer goods is not very cyclical in nature. North America and Europe are the largest market areas for Suominen. In addition, the company operates in the South American markets. The growth in the demand for nonwovens has typically exceeded the growth of gross domestic product by a couple of percentage points.

We follow closely market development and signals from our customers, but the overall global economic uncertainty and fierce competition continue to make the longer-term visibility challenging. It remains to be seen how the current economic climate impacts the end consumer demand and consumer preferences regarding wipes. Historically, the wipes market has been rather steady despite the general economic situation.

Instabilities in Israel and in the Red Sea area, and the war in Ukraine continue to generate uncertainty globally. Possible impacts to Suominen are expected to be mainly indirect and we continue to monitor the situations.

OUTLOOK FOR 2024

Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2024 will increase from 2023. In 2023, Suominen's comparable EBITDA was EUR 15.8 million.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND REMUNERATION REPORT

Suominen has prepared a separate Corporate Governance Statement and a Remuneration Report for 2023, which comply with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed companies. The statements also cover other central areas of corporate governance. The statements have been published on Suominen's website, separately from the Report of the Board of Directors, at www.suominen.fi

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

There were no events after the reporting period.


AUDIOCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

Tommi Björnman, President & CEO, and Janne Silonsaari, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast for analysts, investors and media on August 9 at 11:00 a.m.. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi

Conference call participants can access the teleconference by registering at https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048413. The phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration.

NEXT FINANCIAL REPORT

Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-September 2024 on November 6, 2024, approximately at 9:30 a.m. (EET).

SUOMINEN GROUP JANUARY 1 - JUNE 30, 2024

The figures in these half-year financial statements are mainly presented in EUR thousands. As a result of rounding differences, the figures presented in the tables do not necessarily add up to total.

This half-year report has not been audited.

This half-year report has been prepared in accordance with the principles defined in IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The principles for preparing the interim report are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2023, with the exception of the effect of the new accounting standards and interpretations which have been applied from January 1, 2024.

The new or amended standards or interpretations applicable from January 1, 2024, are not material for Suominen Group.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR thousand30.6.202430.6.202331.12.2023
Assets
Non-current assets
Goodwill15,49615,49615,496
Intangible assets4,3397,8876,084
Property, plant and equipment115,183112,441112,727
Right-of-use assets11,17811,97611,109
Equity instruments421421421
Other non-current receivables1107583
Deferred tax assets1,6954592,048
Total non-current assets 148,421148,755147,967
Current assets
Inventories44,88348,58137,914
Trade receivables68,91163,10962,325
Other current receivables5,5149,6737,345
Assets for current tax8351,5452,128
Cash and cash equivalents45,91948,59858,755
Total current assets166,062171,507168,467
Total assets314,483320,261316,434
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Share capital11,86011,86011,860
Share premium account24,68124,68124,681
Reserve for invested unrestricted equity75,69275,69275,692
Fair value and other reserves436316316
Exchange differences1,7231,954111
Retained earnings3,68912,73212,251
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent118,081127,236124,912
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities9,03410,2969,362
Liabilities from defined benefit plans172164179
Non-current provisions5964,350564
Non-current lease liabilities9,76610,8699,711
Debentures49,52649,37149,449
Total non-current liabilities69,09475,05069,265
Current liabilities
Current provisions3,020-3,870
Current lease liabilities2,7633,1273,117
Other current interest-bearing liabilities40,00040,00040,000
Liabilities for current tax221577148
Trade payables and other current liabilities81,30374,27175,122
Total current liabilities127,308117,975122,257
Total liabilities196,402193,025191,522
Total equity and liabilities314,483320,261316,434

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

EUR thousand4-6/
2024		4-6/
2023		1-6/
2024		1-6/
2023		1-12/
2023
Net sales118,668112,673232,255229,466450,851
Cost of goods sold-109,756-109,605-215,200-221,544-428,122
Gross profit8,9123,06817,0557,92222,729
Other operating income5166371,1951,7394,802
Sales, marketing and administration expenses-9,032-6,902-16,809-14,239-28,497
Research and development expenses-1,182-1,105-2,145-1,986-3,851
Other operating expenses-32-2,421-14-2,252-2,700
Operating profit-816-6,722-718-8,816-7,517
Net financial expenses-1,095-1,293-1,885-2,830-5,987
Profit before income taxes-1,911-8,016-2,603-11,646-13,504
Income taxes-28-170-341-489719
Profit for the period -1,939-8,186-2,944-12,135-12,786
Earnings per share, EUR
Basic-0.03-0.14-0.05-0.21-0.22
Diluted-0.03-0.14-0.05-0.21-0.22

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR thousand4-6/
2024		4-6/
2023		1-6/
2024		1-6/
2023		1-12/
2023
Profit for the period -1,939-8,186-2,944-12,135-12,786
Other comprehensive income:
Other comprehensive income that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange differences-1618081,991-948-2,991
Income taxes related to other comprehensive income-119-10-379224424
Total-2807981,612-724-2,567
Other comprehensive income that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans-----22
Income taxes related to other comprehensive income-----
Total-----22
Total other comprehensive income -2807981,612-724-2,589
Total comprehensive income for the period-2,219-7,388-1,332-12,859-15,375


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

EUR thousandShare capitalShare premium accountReserve for invested unrestricted equityExchange differences
Equity 1.1.202411,86024,68175,692111
Profit for the period----
Other comprehensive income---1,612
Total comprehensive income ---1,612
Distribution of dividend----
Share-based payments----
Conveyance of treasury shares----
Transfers----
Equity 30.6.202411,86024,68175,6921,723

EUR thousandFair value and other reservesRetained earningsTotal equity attributable to owners of the parent
Equity 1.1.202431612,251124,912
Profit for the period--2,944-2,944
Other comprehensive income--1,612
Total comprehensive income --2,944-1,332
Distribution of dividend--5,769-5,769
Share-based payments-210210
Conveyance of treasury shares-6161
Transfers120-120-
Equity 30.6.20244363,689118,081

EUR thousandShare capitalShare premium accountReserve for invested unrestricted equityExchange differences
Equity 1.1.202311,86024,68175,6922,678
Profit for the period----
Other comprehensive income----724
Total comprehensive income ----724
Distribution of dividend----
Share-based payments----
Conveyance of treasury shares----
Transfers----
Equity 30.6.202311,86024,68175,6921,954

EUR thousandFair value and other reservesRetained earningsTotal equity attributable to owners of the parent
Equity 1.1.202326530,740145,916
Profit for the period--12,135-12,135
Other comprehensive income---724
Total comprehensive income --12,135-12,859
Distribution of dividend--5,767-5,767
Share-based payments--109-109
Conveyance of treasury shares-5555
Transfers51-51-
Equity 30.6.202331612,732127,236

EUR thousandShare capitalShare premium accountReserve for invested unrestricted equityExchange differences
Equity 1.1.202311,86024,68175,6922,678
Profit for the period----
Other comprehensive income----2,567
Total comprehensive income ----2,567
Distribution of dividend----
Share-based payments----
Conveyance of treasury shares----
Transfers----
Equity 31.12.202311,86024,68175,692111

EUR thousandFair value and other reservesRetained earningsTotal equity attributable to owners of the parent
Equity 1.1.202326530,740145,916
Profit for the period--12,786-12,786
Other comprehensive income--22-2,589
Total comprehensive income --12,808-15,375
Distribution of dividend--5,767-5,767
Share-based payments-8888
Conveyance of treasury shares-4949
Transfers51-51-
Equity 31.12.202331612,251124,912

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

EUR thousand1-6/20241-6/20231-12/2023
Cash flow from operations
Profit for the period-2,944-12,135-12,786
Total adjustments to profit for the period12,32114,36026,612
Cash flow before changes in net working capital9,3772,22513,826
Change in net working capital-6,98812,10025,703
Financial items-2,823-2,792-4,954
Income taxes352-1,861-3,851
Cash flow from operations-819,67130,724
Cash flow from investments
Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets-6,383-3,663-11,062
Sales proceeds from property, plant and equipment and intangible assets13136
Cash flow from investments-6,382-3,632-11,027
Cash flow from financing
Drawdown of current interest-bearing liabilities80,000160,000240,000
Repayment of current interest-bearing liabilities-81,596-161,648-243,271
Dividends paid-5,769-5,767-5,767
Cash flow from financing-7,365-7,415-9,038
Change in cash and cash equivalents-13,829-1,37510,659
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period58,75549,50849,508
Effect of changes in exchange rates993466-1,412
Change in cash and cash equivalents-13,829-1,37510,659
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period45,91948,59858,755

KEY RATIOS

4-6/
2024		4-6/
2023		1-6/
2024		1-6/
2023		1-12/
2023
Change in net sales, % *5.3-4.51.20.5-8.6
Gross profit, as percentage of net sales, %7.52.77.33.55.0
Comparable EBITDA, as percentage of net sales, %4.22.44.12.33.5
EBITDA, as percentage of net sales, %3.2-1.73.60.32.5
Comparable operating profit, as percentage of net sales, %0.3-1.90.1-1.8-0.6
Operating profit, as percentage of net sales, %-0.7-6.0-0.3-3.8-1.7
Net financial items, as percentage of net sales, %-0.9-1.1-0.8-1.2-1.3
Profit before income taxes, as percentage of net sales, %-1.6-7.1-1.1-5.1-3.0
Profit for the period, as percentage of net sales, %-1.6-7.3-1.3-5.3-2.8
Gross capital expenditure, EUR thousand4,4412,1466,4453,68511,223
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, EUR thousand4,5744,8009,1499,54118,680
Return on equity, rolling 12 months, %---2.9-14.5-9.6
Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, %--0.3-6.7-4.1
Equity ratio, %--37.639.739.5
Gearing, %--47.943.535.3
Average number of personnel (FTE - full time equivalent)--674705682
Earnings per share, EUR, basic-0.03-0.14-0.05-0.21-0.22
Earnings per share, EUR, diluted-0.03-0.14-0.05-0.21-0.22
Cash flow from operations per share, EUR0.040.110.000.170.53
Equity per share, EUR--2.052.212.17
Number of shares, end of period, excluding treasury shares--57,727,10357,692,45957,692,459
Share price, end of period, EUR--2.742.902.85
Share price, period low, EUR--2.502.512.48
Share price, period high, EUR--2.933.483.48
Volume weighted average price during the period, EUR--2.722.892.85
Market capitalization, EUR million--158.2167.3164.4
Number of traded shares during the period--403,0562,040,9912,743,668
Number of traded shares during the period, % of average number of shares--0.73.54.8

* Compared with the corresponding period in the previous year.

30.6.202430.6.202331.12.2023
Interest-bearing net debt, EUR thousands
Non-current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value 59,76660,86959,711
Current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value 42,76343,12743,117
Cash and cash equivalents -45,919-48,598-58,755
Interest-bearing net debt 56,61055,39844,074

CALCULATION OF KEY RATIOS AND ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Key ratios per share are either IFRS key ratios (earnings per share) or required by Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance in Finland or alternative performance measures (cash flow from operations per share).

Some of the other key ratios Suominen publishes are alternative performance measures. An alternative performance measure is a key ratio, which has not been defined in IFRS standards. Suominen believes that the use of alternative performance measures provides useful information for example to investors regarding the Group's financial and operating performance and makes it easier to make comparisons between the reporting periods.

The link between the components of the key ratios per share and the consolidated financial statements is presented in the consolidated financial statements of 2023. The link between the components of the alternative performance measures and the consolidated financial statements is presented in Suominen's Annual Report for 2023.

Calculation of key ratios per share

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (EPS)



 Profit for the period
=Share-issue adjusted average number of shares excluding treasury shares

Diluted earnings per share (EPS)



 Profit for the period
=Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares

EUR thousand 30.6.202430.6.202331.12.2023
Profit for the period,-2,944-12,135-12,786
Average share-issue adjusted number of shares 57,699,92257,619,02657,656,044
Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares 57,782,61857,687,68157,738,524
Earnings per share
EUR
Basic -0.05-0.21-0.22
Diluted -0.05-0.21-0.22

Cash flow from operations per share

Cash flow from operations per share



 Cash flow from operations
=Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period

30.6.202430.6.202331.12.2023
Cash flow from operations, EUR thousand -819,67130,724
Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period 57,727,10357,692,45957,692,459
Cash flow from operations per share, EUR 0.000.170.53

Equity per share

Equity per share



 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
=Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period

30.6.202430.6.202331.12.2023
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent, EUR thousand 118,081127,236124,912
Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period 57,727,10357,692,45957,692,459
Equity per share, EUR 2.052.212.17

Market capitalization

Market capitalization=Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares x share price at the end of period

30.6.202430.6.202331.12.2023
Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares 57,727,10357,692,45957,692,459
Share price at end of the period, EUR2.742.902.85
Market capitalization, EUR million 158.2167.3164.4

Share turnover

Share turnover=The proportion of number of shares traded during the period to weighted average number of shares excluding treasury shares

30.6.202430.6.202331.12.2023
Number of shares traded during the period 403,0562,040,9912,743,668
Average number of shares excluding treasury shares57,699,92257,619,02657,656,044
Share turnover, % 0.73.54.8

Calculation of key ratios and alternative performance measures

Operating profit and comparable operating profit

Operating profit (EBIT)=Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses
Comparable operating profit (EBIT)=Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses, adjusted with items affecting comparability

In order to improve the comparability of result between reporting periods, Suominen presents comparable operating profit as an alternative performance measure. Operating profit is adjusted with material items that are considered to affect comparability between reporting periods. These items include, among others, impairment losses or reversals of impairment losses, gains or losses from the sales of property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or other assets and restructuring costs.

Comparable EBIT (operating profit)

EUR thousand 30.6.202430.6.202331.12.2023
Operating profit -718-8,816-7,517
+ Dismissal costs affecting comparability 1,2712,2072,207
+ Restoration costs affecting comparability -2,3412,344
+ Other gains and expenses affecting comparability -18481116
+ Impairment losses of property, plant and equipment, affecting comparability of result -88
+ Impairment losses of right-of-use assets, affecting comparability of result 3108108
+ Impairment losses of inventories, affecting comparability of result -53-16-16
Comparable operating profit 320-4,086-2,750

EBITDA and comparable EBITDA

EBITDA=EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
Comparable EBITDA=EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, adjusted with items affecting comparability

EBITDA and comparable EBITDA

EUR thousand 30.6.202430.6.202331.12.2023
Operating profit -718-8,816-7,517
+ Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses9,1499,54118,680
EBITDA 8,43172611,163

EBITDA 8,43172611,163
+ Costs affecting comparability of result 1,0344,6134,650
Comparable EBITDA 9,4655,33815,813

Gross capital expenditure

EUR thousand 30.6.202430.6.202331.12.2023
Increases in intangible assets 5496169
Increases in property, plant and equipment6,3913,58911,054
Gross capital expenditure 6,4453,68511,223

Interest-bearing net debt

It is the opinion of Suominen that presenting interest-bearing liabilities not only at amortized cost but also at nominal value gives relevant additional information to the investors.

Interest-bearing net debt=Interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value - interest-bearing receivables - cash and cash equivalents

EUR thousand 30.6.202430.6.202331.12.2023
Interest-bearing liabilities 102,055103,367102,278
Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 474629551
Cash and cash equivalents-45 919-48,598-58,755
Interest-bearing net debt 56,61055,39844,074
Interest-bearing liabilities 102,055103,367102,278
Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 474629551
Nominal value of interest-bearing liabilities 102,529103,996102,828

Return on equity (ROE), %

Return on equity (ROE), %=Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) x 100
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent (quarterly average)

EUR thousand 30.6.202430.6.202331.12.2023
Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) -3,594-21,343-12,786
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.6.2023 / 30.6.2022 / 31.12.2022 127,236158,098145,916
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.9.2023 / 30.9.2022 / 31.3.2023 130,283165,188140,131
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.12.2023 / 31.12.2022 / 30.6.2023 124,912145,916127,236
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.3.2024 / 31.3.2023 / 30.9.2023 126,045140,131130,283
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.6.2024 / 30.6.2023 / 31.12.2023 118,081127,236124,912
Average 125,311147,314133,695
Return on equity (ROE), % -2.9-14.5-9.6

Invested capital

Invested capital=Total equity attributable to owners of the parent + interest-bearing liabilities

EUR thousand 30.6.202430.6.202331.12.2023
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 118,081127,236124,912
Interest-bearing liabilities 102,055103,367102,278
Cash and cash equivalents-45 919-48,598-58,755
Invested capital 174,218182,005168,435

Return on invested capital (ROI), %

Return on invested capital (ROI), %

=

Operating profit (rolling 12 months) x 100
Invested capital, quarterly average

EUR thousand 30.6.202430.6.202331.12.2023
Operating profit (rolling 12 months) 581-13,603-7,517
Invested capital 30.6.2023 / 30.6.2022 / 31.12.2022 182,005210,561199,773
Invested capital 30.9.2023 / 30.9.2022 / 31.3.2023 181,914230,264194,290
Invested capital 31.12.2023 / 31.12.2022 / 30.6.2023 168,435199,773182,005
Invested capital 31.3.2024 / 31.3.2023 / 30.9.2023 174,706194,290181,914
Invested capital 30.6.2024 / 30.6.2023 / 31.12.2023 174,218182,005168,435
Average 176,255203,379185,283
Return on invested capital (ROI), % 0.3-6.7-4.1

Equity ratio, %

Equity ratio, %

=

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent x 100
Total assets - advances received

EUR thousand 30.6.202430.6.202331.12.2023
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 118,081127,236124,912
Total assets 314,483320,261316,434
Advances received -37-129-104
314,446320,132316,330
Equity ratio, % 37.639.739.5

Gearing, %

Gearing, %

=

Interest-bearing net debt x 100
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

EUR thousand 30.6.202430.6.202331.12.2023
Interest-bearing net debt 56,61055,39844,074
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 118,081127,236124,912
Gearing, % 47.943.535.3

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET AREA

EUR thousand1-6/20241-6/20231-12/2023
Finland1,8071,7273,240
Rest of Europe79,73181,070155,759
North and South America150,354146,308291,108
Rest of the world362361743
Total232,255229,466450,851

QUARTERLY SALES DEVELOPMENT BY BUSINESS AREA

20242023
EUR thousand4-61-310-127-94-61-3
Americas75,69470,03072,33670,86569,77075,044
EMEA42,97743,54942,63535,55342,89641,756
Unallocated exchange differences and eliminations-38-33297-8
Total118,668113,587114,938106,447112,673116,793

QUARTERLY DEVELOPMENT

20242023
EUR thousand4-61-310-127-94-61-3
Net sales118,668113,587114,938106,447112,673116,793
Comparable EBITDA4,9824,4845,2755,2002,6902,648
as % of net sales4.23.94.64.92.42.3
Items affecting comparability-1,224190-11-26-4,613-
EBITDA3,7584,6735,2635,174-1,9222,648
as % of net sales3.24.14.64.9-1.72.3
Comparable operating profit408-88670666-2,102-1,985
as % of net sales0.3-0.10.60.6-1.9-1.7
Items affecting comparability-1,224186-11-26-4,621-108
Operating profit-81699658640-6,722-2,093
as % of net sales-0.70.10.60.6-6.0-1.8
Net financial items-1,095-790-2,005-1,152-1,293-1,537
Profit before income taxes-1,911-691-1,347-512-8,016-3,630
as % of net sales-1.6-0.6-1.2-0.5-7.1-3.1

RELATED PARTY INFORMATION

The related parties of Suominen include the members of the Board of Directors, President & CEO and the members of the Corporate Executive Team as well as their family members and their controlled companies. In addition, shareholders who have a significant influence in Suominen through share ownership are included in related parties. Suominen has no associated companies.

In its transactions with related parties Suominen follows the same commercial terms as in transactions with third parties.

The Annual General Meeting held on April 4, 2024, resolved that 25% of the annual remuneration for the Board of Directors is paid in Suominen Corporation's shares. The number of shares transferred to the members of the Board of Directors as their remuneration payable in shares for 2024 was 25,088 shares. The shares were transferred on May 16, 2024, and the value of the transferred shares totaled EUR 67,236.

A part of the CEO's share-based plan vested, and shares were transferred to the CEO plan in June. The number of the shares transferred was 9,556 shares. The value of the shares and the portion settled in cash was EUR 54,422.



CHANGES IN PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

30.6.202430.6.202331.12.2023
EUR thousandProperty, plant and equipmentIntangible assetsProperty, plant and equipmentIntangible assetsProperty, plant and equipmentIntangible assets
Carrying amount at the beginning of the period112,7276,084116,1959,709116,1959,709
Capital expenditure and increases6,391543,5899611,054169
Disposals and decreases--0-0-
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses-5,967-1,800-6,111-1,917-12,012-3,792
Exchange differences and other changes2,0320-1,232-1-2,510-2
Carrying amount at the end of the period115,1834,339112,4417,887112,7276,084

Goodwill is not included in intangible assets.

30.6.202430.6.202331.12.2023
EUR thousandRight-of-use assetsRight-of-use assetsRight-of-use assets
Carrying amount at the beginning of the period11,10911,90211,902
Increases1,3221,7242,410
Disposals and decreases-25-28-148
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses-1,382-1,513-2,876
Exchange differences and other changes155-108-180
Carrying amount at the end of the period11,17811,97611,109

CHANGES IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

EUR thousand1-6/20241-6/20231-12/2023
Total interest-bearing liabilities at the beginning of the period102,278103,365103,365
Current liabilities at the beginning of the period43,11742,85542,855
Repayment of current liabilities, cash flow items-81,596-161,648-243,271
Drawdown of current liabilities, cash flow items80,000160,000240,000
Increases in current liabilities, non-cash flow items227548782
Decreases of current liabilities, non-cash flow items-194-19-82
Reclassification from non-current liabilities1,1671,4122,878
Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item41-21-44
Current liabilities at the end of the period42,76343,12743,117
Non-current liabilities at the beginning of the period9,71111,21511,215
Increases in non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items1,0941,1761,629
Decreases of non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items-8-10-67
Reclassification to current liabilities-1,167-1,412-2,878
Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item136-99-188
Non-current liabilities at the end of the period9,76610,8699,711
Non-current debentures at the beginning of the period49,44949,29549,295
Periodization of debentures to amortized cost, non-cash flow items7776154
Non-current debentures at the end of the period49,52649,37149,449
Total interest-bearing liabilities at the end of the period102,055103,367102,278

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

EUR thousands30.6.2024 30.6.202331.12.2023
Other commitments
Leasing commitments465 9271
Contractual commitments to acquire property, plant and equipment3,378

2,670		1,368
Commitments to leases not yet commenced83

152		1,485
Guarantees
On own behalf2,458 3,0512,440
Other own commitments12,187 21,82516,774
14,646 24,87619,214

FINANCIAL ASSETS BY CATEGORY

a. Fair value through profit or loss

b. Financial assets at amortized cost

c. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

d. Carrying amount

e. Fair value

Classification
EUR thousanda.b.c.d.e.
Equity instruments--421421421
Trade receivables-68,911-68,91168,911
Interest and other financial receivables-319-319319
Cash and cash equivalents-45,919-45,91945,919
Total 30.6.2024-115,148421115,569115,569

EUR thousanda.b.c.d.e.
Equity instruments--421421421
Trade receivables-62,375-62,37562,375
Interest and other financial receivables-201-201201
Cash and cash equivalents-58,755-58,75558,755
Total 31.12.2023-121,281421121,702121,702

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets for 2024 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2023.

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

30.6.202431.12.2023
EUR thousandCarrying amountFair valueNominal valueCarrying amountFair valueNominal value
Non-current financial liabilities
Debentures49,52643,22550,00049,44942,08050,000
Lease liabilities9,7669,7669,7669,7119,7119,711
Total non-current financial liabilities59,29252,99159,76659,16051,79159,711
Current financial liabilities
Current loans from financial institutions40,00040,00040,00040,00040,00040,000
Lease liabilities2,7632,7632,7633,1173,1173,117
Interest accruals194194194626626626
Other current liabilities279279279508508508
Trade payables64,78064,78064,78060,56260,56260,562
Total current financial liabilities108,016108,016108,016104,814104,814104,814
Total167,308161,007167,782163,974156,605164,525


Principles in estimating fair value for financial liabilities for 2024 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2023.

FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT HIERARCHY

EUR thousandsLevel 1Level 2Level 3
Financial assets and liabilities at fair value
Equity instruments--421
Total--421

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets and their hierarchies for 2024 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2023.

There were no transfers in the fair value measurement hierarchy levels during the reporting period.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:
Tommi Björnman, President & CEO, tel. +358 10 214 3018
Janne Silonsaari, CFO, tel. +358 50 409 9264

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2023 were EUR 450.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.suominen.fi

Attachment

  • Suominen Corporation Interim report Q2 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/29c4482d-d571-4a14-84d1-c5d1aa861aa8)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.