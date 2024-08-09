Anzeige
Freitag, 09.08.2024
GlobeNewswire
09.08.2024 09:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Welcomes UAB Sostines bokštai to the Nasdaq Baltic First North Market

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, August 9, 2024 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that bonds issued by UAB Sostines bokštai which is asocciated with
one of the largest Lithuanian real estate development companies - Realco, have
been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq
Vilnius as of today, August 9. 

UAB Sostines bokštai raised a total of €19.5 million to finance the
construction of the Hero Business Center through a three-tranche bond issue
targeting investors from Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The first two tranches
of the private issue raised €13.5 million while the third tranche, which was
public, raised an additional €6 million. 

The public offering received 295 applications, with the majority of investors
coming from Lithuania (76%), Estonian and Latvian investors accounting for
around 24%. 

The bonds have a nominal value of EUR 1,000 each and carry an annual interest
rate of 6% + 6 months Euribor, which is paid out semi-annually. The bonds are
secured by mortgaged land and buildings, and the maturity date of the bonds is
18 May, 2026. 

The funds raised through the public offering will be used to finance the
construction of the Hero Business Center, which will be located in the Vilnius
business district. Hero will be the first building in the Baltic States to be
awarded with the WELL Gold Healthy Buildings certificate and the BREEAM
Excellent international sustainability certificate. 

"We congratulate Realco on its successful debut on the public market of Nasdaq
Baltic First North," says Gediminas Varnas, President of Nasdaq Vilnius. "The
Hero Bussiness Center is a remarkable and unique project that demonstrates both
ambition and sustainability, setting new standards in the Baltic States. We are
delighted to support your innovative project and look forward to seeing your
continued success and growth in the market." 

"The move to the stock exchange is another significant and consistently planned
step in the financing of real estate projects developed by Realco. For us,
participation in the international financial market is not only a recognition
but also a responsibility to recruit investors' funds into sustainable real
estate projects that add value to the society. Hero, which is being built in
the Vilnius business district, is a unique and ambitious example of such
investment," says Julius Dovidonis, CEO of Realco and Sostines bokštai. 

The public bond issue was organized in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia by Redgate
Capital and Šiauliu bankas while the law firm Sorainen acted as legal advisor
and is also the company's certified advisor on the First North market. 

UAB Sostines bokštai is a private limited company registered and operating
under the laws of the Republic of Lithuania. It is a project company
established for the development and leasing of the Hero Business Centre. 

UAB Realco which manages the Hero project on a contractual basis, is one of the
largest real estate developers in Lithuania, successfully developing both
residential, public and commercial projects. Since its establishment in 2006,
Realco has offered more than 243,800 sqm of residential and business spaces,
and is currently developing a portfolio of 121,500 sqm of space. 

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com . 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on "LinkedIn", on X @Nasdaq or at Nasdaq.com. 



Media Contacts:
Birute Jocaite-Šliurpiene
birute.jocaitesliurpiene@nasdaq.com
+370 6154612
