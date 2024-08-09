Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Uranbulle stürmt voran - Ist dieser Small-Cap das beste Uraninvestment in 2024?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRWD | ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 | Ticker-Symbol: 6P9
Frankfurt
08.08.24
11:04 Uhr
3,620 Euro
+0,140
+4,02 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3403,68008.08.
Dow Jones News
09.08.2024 09:31 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Ports Holding PLC: Delisting and Cancellation of Trading

DJ Delisting and Cancellation of Trading 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
Delisting and Cancellation of Trading 
09-Aug-2024 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD 
CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. 
 
9 August 2024 
Global Ports Holding PLC 
DELISTING AND CANCELLATION OF TRADING 
Reference is made to the announcement made by Global Ports Holding Plc (the "Company") on 11 July 2024 of the Company's 
intention to (i) cancel the listing of the Company's shares (ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390) (the "Shares") on the standard listing 
segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"); and (ii) cancel the admission to trading of 
the Company's Shares on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") (the "Delisting 
Announcement"). 
Further to the Delisting Announcement, the Company announces that the LSE has cancelled the admission to trading of the 
Company's Shares on the main market for listed securities and the FCA has cancelled the listing of the Company's Shares 
on the standard listing segment of the Official List, in each case with effect from 8:00am (British Summer Time) today, 
9 August 2023. 
Shareholders of the Company are reminded that the offer by Global Ports Holding B.V. ("Bidco") (a wholly-owned 
subsidiary of Global Yatirim Holding A.S ("GIH")) for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company 
(excluding any shares in the Company already held by Bidco or GIH) shall remain open until 1.00 p.m. (British Summer 
Time) today. 
Implications of Delisting 
As set out in the Delisting Announcement, the Company notes that, from 8:00 am today, shareholders in the Company who 
do not accept the Offer will own shares in a company not admitted to trading, with reduced liquidity and no readily 
available market price, with a majority shareholder able to exercise significant influence. As a result, it shall be 
more difficult to buy and sell shares in the Company and, as such, the value of the Shares may be affected as a 
consequence. As majority shareholders, GIH and Bidco will continue to be in a position to determine, for example, the 
composition of the board of directors of the Company and management team, the overall strategy of the Company's group, 
and the dividend policy or cessation of any dividends. 
There may also be taxation or other commercial consequences for shareholders who continue to hold Shares in the 
Company. Shareholders who are in any doubt about their tax position should consult their own professional independent 
tax adviser. 
From 8:00 am today, the Company will no longer be subject to the regulatory and statutory regime which applies to 
companies admitted to the standard segment of the Official List and traded on the main market for listed securities of 
the LSE. 
From 8:00 am today, the Code (as currently in force) will no longer apply to the Company, as it does not have its place 
of central management and control in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands or Isle of Man. The Code operates principally 
to ensure that shareholders are treated fairly and are not denied an opportunity to decide on the merits of a takeover, 
and that shareholders of the same class are afforded equivalent treatment by an offeror. The Code also provides an 
orderly framework within which takeovers are conducted. In addition, it is designed to promote, in conjunction with 
other regulatory regimes, the integrity of the financial markets. 
Whilst the Panel is consulting on certain changes to the application of the rules for formerly listed companies, as a 
result of the Code no longer applying to the Company, shareholders should note that certain protections afforded by the 
Code will no longer apply (as summarised in the Delisting Announcement). 
Terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meaning given to them in the Delisting Announcement. 
 
 
ENDS 
Enquiries 
Company Secretary 
Alison Chilcott 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354 
Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com

Publication on a website

A copy of this announcement will be made available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions, on the Global Ports Holding PLC's website at https://www.globalportsholding.com/investors/ possible-offer-detail/# promptly and in any event by no later than 12 noon (British Summer Time) on 12 August 2024. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 339519 
EQS News ID:  1964403 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1964403&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.