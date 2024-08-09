Acme Solar, Essar Renewables, NTPC Renewable Energy, Onward Solar, and SAEL Industries have won SJVN's latest tender for developers for 1. 2 GW of solar across India. From pv magazine India SJVN's latest tender to select developers for 1. 2 GW of solar projects across India has resulted in an average tariff of INR 2. 52 ($0. 030)/kWh. Acme Solar, Essar Renewables and SAEL Industries have secured 300 MW each at INR 2. 52/kWh. Onward Solar won 100 MW. NTPC, which bid for 400 MW at a price of INR 2. 53/kWh, won 200 MW. The successful developers will set up the solar projects on a build-own-operate ...

