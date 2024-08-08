MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identity validation solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Total revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 declined 0.9% to $4,672,000 compared to $4,716,000 in the same period of 2023. SaaS revenue declined 0.8% and totaled $4,627,000 compared to $4,663,000 in the same period of 2023.

" Our focus on innovation and market expansion has set the stage for future financial growth. We believe our market diversification strategy is already showing its value in the face of economic variability in key markets such as retail. Going forward, we expect those headwinds will become tailwinds that will contribute to our growth and profitability," said Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenues was 90.5%, in line with expectations, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 92.5% in the same period in 2023.

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024, which consist of selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses, decreased 14.8% to $4,443,000 for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $5,213,000 for the same period of 2023. Included within operating expenses for the second quarters of 2024 and 2023 were $72,000 and $323,000, respectively, of non-cash equity compensation expense.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2024 improved by $726,000 to ($127,000) or ($0.01) per diluted share compared to net loss of ($853,000) or ($0.04) per diluted share for the same period in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest and other income, provision for income taxes, sales tax accruals, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring charges) decreased by $106,000 to (70,000) for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to a gain of $36,000 for the same period of 2023. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss is provided in this release.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents that totaled $7.3 million and stockholders' equity totaled $17.3 million.

The unaudited financial results reported today do not consider any adjustments that may be required in connection with the completion of the Company's review process and should be considered preliminary until Intellicheck files its Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

INTELLICHECK, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS JUNE 30, 2024 and DECEMBER 31, 2023 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,260 $ 3,980 Short-term investments - 5,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $85 and $69 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3,315 4,703 Other current assets 645 692 Total current assets 11,220 14,375 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 592 666 GOODWILL 8,102 8,102 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 1,912 575 OTHER ASSETS 90 90 Total assets $ 21,916 $ 23,808 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 909 $ 884 Accrued expenses 1,902 3,245 Equity awards liability - 4 Liability for shares withheld - 190 Deferred revenue 1,798 2,209 Total current liabilities 4,609 6,532 OTHER LIABILITIES: Deferred revenue, long-term portion - - Total liabilities 4,609 6,532 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock - $0.01 par value; 30,000 shares authorized; Series A convertible preferred stock, zero shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively - - Common stock - $0.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 19,492,702 and 19,354,335 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 19 19 Additional paid-in capital 151,422 150,822 Accumulated deficit (134,134 ) (133,565 ) Total stockholders' equity 17,307 17,276 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,916 $ 23,808

INTELLICHECK, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES $ 4,672 $ 4,716 $ 9,352 $ 8,970 COST OF REVENUES (444 ) (352 ) (879 ) (684 ) Gross profit 4,228 4,364 8,473 8,286 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 3,608 3,937 7,544 7,931 Research and development 835 1,276 1,653 2,584 Total operating expenses 4,443 5,213 9,197 10,515 Loss from operations (215 ) (849 ) (724 ) (2,229 ) OTHER INCOME Interest and other income 88 - 157 1 Total other income 88 - 157 1 Net loss before provision for income taxes (127 ) (849 ) (567 ) (2,228 ) Provision for income taxes - 4 2 12 Net loss $ (127 ) $ (853 ) $ (569 ) $ (2,240 ) PER SHARE INFORMATION Loss per common share - Basic/Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average common shares used in computing per share amounts - Basic/Diluted 19,467,162 19,120,327 19,492,702 19,168,534

INTELLICHECK, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023 (in thousands, except share amounts) Three months ended June 30, 2024 Common Stock Additional Paid-in Capital Accumulated Deficit Total Stockholders' Equity Shares Amount BALANCE, March 31, 2024 19,404,561 $ 19 $ 151,166 $ (134,007 ) $ 17,178 Stock-based compensation - - 256 - 256 Stock option exercises, net of cashless exercises 4,875 - - - - Issuance of shares for vested restricted stock grants 83,266 - - - - Net loss - - - (127 ) (127 ) BALANCE, June 30, 2024 19,492,702 $ 19 $ 151,422 $ (134,134 ) $ 17,307

Three months ended June 30, 2023 Common Stock Additional Paid-in Capital Accumulated Deficit Total Stockholders' Equity Shares Amount BALANCE, March 31, 2023 19,215,863 $ 19 $ 149,875 $ (132,972 ) $ 16,922 Stock-based compensation - - 338 - 338 Issuance of shares for vested restricted stock grants 60,777 - - - - Shares forfeited in exchange for withholding taxes (24,720 ) - (54 ) - (54 ) Net loss - - - (853 ) (853 ) BALANCE, June 30, 2023 19,251,920 $ 19 $ 150,159 $ (133,825 ) $ 16,353

INTELLICHECK, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023 (in thousands, except share amounts) Six months ended June 30, 2024 Common Stock Additional Paid-in Capital Accumulated Deficit Total Stockholders' Equity Shares Amount BALANCE, December 31, 2023 19,354,335 $ 19 $ 150,822 $ (133,565 ) $ 17,276 Stock-based compensation - - 600 - 600 Stock option exercises, net of cashless exercises 4,875 - - - - Issuance of common stock for vested restricted stock units and earned performance stock units 133,492 - - - - Shares forfeited in exchange for withholding taxes - - - - - Net loss - - - (569 ) (569 ) BALANCE, June 30, 2024 19,492,702 $ 19 $ 151,422 $ (134,134 ) $ 17,307

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Common Stock Additional Paid-in Capital Accumulated Deficit Total Stockholders' Equity Shares Amount BALANCE, December 31, 2022 18,957,366 $ 19 $ 149,233 $ (131,585 ) $ 17,667 Stock-based compensation - - 980 - 980 Issuance of common stock for vested restricted stock units and earned performance stock units 319,274 - - - - Shares forfeited in exchange for withholding taxes (24,720 ) - (54 ) - (54 ) Net loss - - - (2,240 ) (2,240 ) BALANCE, June 30, 2023 19,251,920 $ 19 $ 150,159 $ (133,825 ) $ 16,353

INTELLICHECK, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023 Six months ended June 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (569 ) $ (2,240 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 145 139 Stock-based compensation 405 1,005 Allowance for credit losses 18 16 Change in accrued interest and accretion of discount on short-term investments - (2 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease (Increase) in accounts receivable 1,371 (133 ) Decrease (Increase) in other current assets and long-term assets 47 (178 ) (Decrease) Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,318 ) 125 (Decrease) Increase in deferred revenue (411 ) 412 Net cash used in operating activities (312 ) (856 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (19 ) (31 ) Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments 5,000 - Software development costs (1,389 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,592 (31 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds of insurance financing arrangement - 49 Withholding taxes paid on RSU vesting - (54 ) Repayment of insurance financing arrangements - (119 ) Net cash used in financing activities - (124 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 3,280 (1,011 ) CASH, beginning of period 3,980 5,196 CASH, end of period $ 7,260 $ 4,185 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ - $ 2 Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ 87

Adjusted EBITDA

We use Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial performance measurement. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net loss for certain reductions such as interest and other income and certain addbacks such as income taxes, sales tax accruals, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA is provided to investors to supplement the results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our financial results with other companies that also use Adjusted EBITDA in their communications to investors. By excluding non-cash charges such as sales tax accruals, amortization, depreciation, and stock-based compensation, as well as non-operating charges for interest and income taxes, investors can evaluate our operations and can compare the results on a more consistent basis to the results of other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary measures management uses to monitor and evaluate financial and operating results.

We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an important indicator of our operational strength and performance of our business and a useful measure of our historical operating trends. However, there are significant limitations to the use of Adjusted EBITDA since it excludes, interest and other income, stock-based compensation expense, all of which impact our profitability, as well as depreciation and amortization related to the use of long-term assets which benefit multiple periods. We believe that these limitations are compensated by providing Adjusted EBITDA only with GAAP net loss and clearly identifying the difference between the two measures. Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA as defined by us may not be comparable with similarly named measures provided by other companies.

The reconciliation of GAAP net loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (127 ) $ (853 ) $ (569 ) $ 2,240 Reconciling items: Non-restructuring severance expenses - 417 - 417 Provision for income taxes - 4 3 12 Interest and other income (88 ) - (157 ) (1 ) Sales tax accrual - 76 - 147 Depreciation and amortization 73 69 145 139 Stock-based compensation including liability classified awards 72 323 405 1,005 Adjusted EBITDA $ (70 ) $ 36 $ (173 ) $ (521 )

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital and physical identity validation solutions for KYC, AML, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release about Intellicheck's future expectations, including: the advantages of our products, future demand for Intellicheck's existing and future products, whether revenue and other financial metrics will improve in future periods, whether Intellicheck will be able to execute its turn-around plan or whether successful execution of the plan will result in increased revenues, whether sales of our products will continue at historic levels or increase, whether brand value and market awareness will grow, whether the Company can leverage existing partnerships or enter into new ones, whether there will be any impact on sales and revenues due to an epidemic, pandemic or other public health issue and all other statements in this release, other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These statements, which express management's current views concerning future events, trends, contingencies or results, appear at various places in this release and use words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "intend," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "sense", "strategy," "target" and similar terms, and future or conditional tense verbs like "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" and "would" are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the PSLRA. This statement is included for the express purpose of availing Intellicheck, Inc. of the protections of the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA. It is important to note that actual results and ultimate corporate actions could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements based on such factors as: market acceptance of our products and the presently anticipated growth in the commercial adoption of our products and services; our ability to successfully transition pilot programs into formal commercial scale programs; continued adoption of our SaaS product offerings; changing levels of demand for our current and future products; our ability to reduce or maintain expenses while increasing sales; our ability to successfully expand the sales of our products and services into new areas including health care and auto dealerships; customer results achieved using our products in both the short and long term; success of future research and development activities; the impact of inflation on our business and customer's businesses and any effect this has on economic activity with our customer's businesses; our ability to successfully market and sell our products, any delays or difficulties in our supply chain coupled with the typically long sales and implementation cycle for our products; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights; changes in laws and regulations applicable to the our products; our continued ability to access government-provided data; the risks inherent in doing business with the government including audits and contract cancellations; liability resulting from any security breaches or product failure, together with other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information.

