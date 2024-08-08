SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), a global marketplace for shared experiences, reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Second Quarter 2024 Shareholder Letter can be found on Eventbrite's Investor Relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com.

"Our second-quarter performance, while within our guidance, was pressured by the pricing-related headwinds related to our transition to a two-sided marketplace," said Julia Hartz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We are taking action to refine the go-to-market strategy and reduce our expense structure to work towards profitability even despite the revised revenue outlook for the year. That said, we are encouraged by the growth in the consumer side of the business, namely in mobile app adoption and tickets driven by Eventbrite's discovery experiences. I'm confident that leaning into our marketplace strategy will enable long-term growth for creators and an increased engagement of consumers as the desire to gather at live events continues."

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net Revenue of $84.6 million, up 7% year-over-year. Marketplace-related revenue from organizer fees and Eventbrite Ads grew to over 13% of total net revenue.

Total free and paid ticket volume of 66.8 million tickets across 1.4 million events.

Gross Margin of 70.9% vs 68.8% a year ago.

Net income of $1.1 million and Net Income Margin of 1.3%, which includes a net benefit of $8.2 million from a legal settlement and minimal restructuring charges, compared to net loss of $2.9 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.2%.1

1 For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see "?About non-GAAP financial measures" and the tables under "?Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results" included at the end of this release.

The summary of GAAP and non-GAAP consolidated financial results are in the table below (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Gross ticket sales $ 840,247 $ 889,930 (6 )% $ 1,693,997 $ 1,796,363 (6 )% Net revenue $ 84,551 $ 78,912 7 % $ 170,803 $ 156,826 9 % Gross profit $ 59,940 $ 54,309 10 % $ 121,160 $ 105,828 14 % Gross profit margin 71 % 69 % 71 % 67 % Net income (loss) $ 1,063 $ (2,921 ) 136 % $ (3,427 ) $ (15,607 ) (78 )% Net income (loss) margin 1 % (4 )% (2 )% (10 )% Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 12,836 $ 11,313 13 % $ 23,249 $ 13,455 73 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 15 % 14 % 14 % 9 %

Operating Highlights

The key operating metrics of our business are summarized below (in thousands, except average ticket value, unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Total tickets 66,791 79,805 (16 )% 132,611 154,036 (14 )% Paid tickets 21,243 23,309 (9 )% 42,459 46,487 (9 )% Total events 1,415 1,607 (12 )% 2,524 2,709 (7 )% Paid events 529 563 (6 )% 933 936 (0 )% Total creators 358 422 (15 )% 504 564 (11 )% Paid creators 177 189 (6 )% 248 253 (2 )% Average ticket value (ATV) $ 39.55 $ 38.15 4 % $ 39.73 $ 38.52 3 % Total ticket buyers 27,356 32,638 (16 )% 48,313 55,675 (13 )%

Business Outlook

The company has updated its outlook for fiscal year 2024, based on factors that include:

Lower than anticipated paid ticket volume reflecting reduced creator acquisition and retention

Planned changes to pricing and packaging plans offered to creators including the introduction of a free tier

As a result, the company now expects fiscal third quarter 2024 revenue to be in the range of $74 to $77 million and $318 million to $325 million for fiscal year 2024.

The company has reviewed its product roadmap, organizational structure, and staffing with a focus on continuing support for the strategic transformation, increasing operating efficiency, and lowering costs. Today, the company announced the elimination of roughly 100 positions and initiated plans to reduce other costs. The company expects to incur up to $7 million in expenses related to severance and cost-reduction actions during Q3, and that these actions will reduce the company's total annualized operating costs by $30 million.

At the mid-point of its revenue outlook, the company now expects a 10% Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2024, excluding the impact of restructuring costs and other items.

*We have not provided an outlook for GAAP net income (loss) or GAAP net income (loss) margin or reconciliations of expected Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss) or expected Adjusted EBITDA margin to GAAP net income (loss) margin, because GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP net income (loss) margin on a forward-looking basis are not available without unreasonable efforts due to the potential variability and complexity of the items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, such as share-based compensation expense, foreign exchange gains and losses, and other non-recurring expenses.

Earnings Webcast Information

Event: Eventbrite Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live Webcast Site: https://investor.eventbrite.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Eventbrite's Investor Relations page, https://investor.eventbrite.com.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global events marketplace that serves event creators and event-goers in nearly 180 countries. Since its inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming how people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. With over 300 million tickets distributed for over 5 million events in 2023, Eventbrite is where people worldwide discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Eventbrite has also earned industry recognition as a top employer with special designations that include a coveted spot on Fast Company's prestigious The World's 50 Most Innovative Companies and Fast Company's Brands That Matter lists, the Great Place to Work® Award in the U.S., and Inc.'s Best-Led Companies honor. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the future performance of Eventbrite, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company"); the Company's expectations with respect to its operating model; and the Company's expectations described under "Business Outlook" above. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "appears," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern the Company's expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. All forward-looking statements are based on information and estimates available to the Company at the time of this release, and are not guarantees of future performance, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any of the statements in this press release.

Disclaimer Regarding Ticketing, Creator and Event Metrics

This press release includes certain measures related to our ticketing business, such as paid tickets, paid creators, ticket buyers, average ticket value, and paid events. We believe that the use of these metrics is helpful to our investors as these metrics are used by management in assessing the health of our business and our operating performance. These metrics are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates for the applicable period of measurement. There are inherent challenges in measuring these metrics, and we regularly review and may adjust our processes for calculating our internal metrics to improve their accuracy. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands; unaudited)

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 575,499 $ 489,200 Funds receivable 28,869 48,773 Short-term investments, at amortized cost 56,698 153,746 Accounts receivable, net 4,856 2,814 Creator signing fees, net 3,601 634 Creator advances, net 6,852 2,804 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,147 13,880 Total current assets 688,522 711,851 Creator signing fees, net noncurrent 1,553 1,303 Property and equipment, net 12,643 9,384 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,000 177 Goodwill 174,388 174,388 Acquired intangible assets, net 9,132 13,314 Other assets 7,282 2,913 Total assets $ 894,520 $ 913,330 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, creators $ 314,718 $ 303,436 Accounts payable, trade 1,467 1,821 Chargebacks and refunds reserve 8,213 8,088 Accrued compensation and benefits 8,534 17,522 Accrued taxes 5,712 8,796 Operating lease liabilities 1,973 1,523 Other accrued liabilities 13,062 16,425 Total current liabilities 353,679 357,611 Accrued taxes, noncurrent 4,532 4,526 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 1,423 1,768 Long-term debt 358,725 357,668 Total liabilities 718,359 721,573 Stockholders' equity Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,032,205 1,007,190 Treasury stock at cost (37,184 ) - Accumulated deficit (818,861 ) (815,434 ) Total stockholders' equity 176,161 191,757 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 894,520 $ 913,330

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 84,551 $ 78,912 $ 170,803 $ 156,826 Cost of net revenue 24,611 24,603 49,643 50,998 Gross profit 59,940 54,309 121,160 105,828 Operating expenses Product development 26,057 23,486 52,741 50,050 Sales, marketing and support 24,521 15,679 45,390 32,739 General and administrative 15,816 21,826 37,053 43,544 Total operating expenses 66,394 60,991 135,184 126,333 Loss from operations (6,454 ) (6,682 ) (14,024 ) (20,505 ) Interest income 7,382 6,926 14,789 12,379 Interest expense (2,806 ) (2,786 ) (5,606 ) (5,538 ) Other income (expense), net 3,725 80 2,472 (873 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,847 (2,462 ) (2,369 ) (14,537 ) Income tax provision 784 459 1,058 1,070 Net income (loss) $ 1,063 $ (2,921 ) $ (3,427 ) $ (15,607 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net income (loss) per share Basic 96,142 99,995 95,557 99,748 Diluted 96,290 99,995 95,557 99,748

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands; unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (3,427 ) $ (15,607 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,242 6,709 Stock-based compensation expense 29,239 26,693 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,057 1,010 Unrealized gain on foreign currency exchange (1,326 ) (1,674 ) Accretion on short-term investments (2,769 ) (3,585 ) Non-cash operating lease expenses 273 5,002 Amortization of creator signing fees 401 468 Changes related to creator advances, creator signing fees, and allowance for credit losses (2,920 ) (1,496 ) Provision for chargebacks and refunds 14,559 5,755 Gain on litigation settlement (3,927 ) - Other 623 908 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (2,866 ) (763 ) Funds receivable 20,155 24,136 Creator signing fees and creator advances (3,922 ) 655 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,291 1,061 Accounts payable, creators 9,712 15,789 Accounts payable (366 ) (487 ) Chargebacks and refunds reserve (14,415 ) (8,350 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (8,988 ) 985 Accrued taxes (3,840 ) (8,596 ) Operating lease liabilities (991 ) (1,933 ) Other accrued liabilities (4,003 ) 1,480 Net cash provided by operating activities 30,792 48,160 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of short-term investments (112,185 ) (150,565 ) Maturities of short-term investments 212,002 85,500 Purchases of property and equipment (403 ) (521 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (4,818 ) (3,161 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 94,596 (68,747 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchase of common stock (36,508 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 748 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (5,776 ) (3,201 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP 454 567 Principal payments on finance lease obligations - (1 ) Net cash used in financing activities (41,830 ) (1,887 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,741 2,787 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 86,299 (19,687 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 489,200 540,174 End of period $ 575,499 $ 520,487

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and the Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(in thousands; unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss)(1) $ 1,063 $ (2,921 ) $ (3,427 ) $ (15,607 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 3,649 3,193 7,243 6,708 Stock-based compensation 15,276 14,599 29,238 26,693 Interest income (7,382 ) (6,926 ) (14,789 ) (12,379 ) Interest expense 2,806 2,786 5,606 5,538 Employer taxes related to employee equity transactions 365 203 792 559 Other (income) expense, net (3,725 ) (80 ) (2,472 ) 873 Income tax provision 784 459 1,058 1,070 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,836 $ 11,313 $ 23,249 $ 13,455 Net revenue $ 84,551 $ 78,912 $ 170,803 $ 156,826 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15 % 14 % 14 % 9 %

(1) Net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA includes loss recovery from a legal settlement and minimal restructuring costs totaling $4.3 million and $4.2 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and restructuring costs totaling $5.6 million and $14.4 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is helpful to our investors in understanding and evaluating our results of operations and useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance as they are metrics used by management in assessing the health of our business and our operating performance, making operating decisions, and performing strategic planning and annual budgeting. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may not calculate non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner as we calculate them, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. You are encouraged to evaluate the adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate. Some amounts in this press release may not add due to rounding.

Adjusted EBITDA

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, interest income, employer taxes related to employee transactions, other (income) expense net, which consists of foreign exchange rate gains and losses, and income tax provision (benefit). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA include (i) Adjusted EBITDA does not properly reflect capital spending that occurs off of the income statement or account for future contractual commitments, (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures and (iii) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the interest and principal required to service our indebtedness. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we expect to incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this release. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-routine items. When evaluating our performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net income (loss) and other GAAP results.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. Because of the limitations described above, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin alongside other financial performance measures, including net income (loss), net income (loss) margin and our other GAAP results.

