Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Net revenues (1) were $144.2 million, an increase of 4.4% year over year, due to an increase in orders from existing customers, partially offset by a decrease in average order value ("AOV"). (2)

were $144.2 million, an increase of 4.4% year over year, due to an increase in orders from existing customers, partially offset by a decrease in average order value ("AOV"). Gross margin was 67.4%, a decrease of 2.1% year over year, primarily from product mix shift related to outperformance of limited edition scrubwear and limited edition non-scrubwear.

was 67.4%, a decrease of 2.1% year over year, primarily from product mix shift related to outperformance of limited edition scrubwear and limited edition non-scrubwear. Operating expenses were $95.7 million, an increase of 7.0% year over year. As a percentage of net revenues, operating expenses increased to 66.4% from 64.7% primarily due to higher selling and marketing expenses, including transitory expenses associated with the transition to our new fulfillment center, offset by lower general and administrative expenses primarily due to lower stock-based compensation expense.

were $95.7 million, an increase of 7.0% year over year. As a percentage of net revenues, operating expenses increased to 66.4% from 64.7% primarily due to higher selling and marketing expenses, including transitory expenses associated with the transition to our new fulfillment center, offset by lower general and administrative expenses primarily due to lower stock-based compensation expense. Net income and Net income, as adjusted (3) were $1.1 million (or $0.01 in diluted earnings per share ), a decrease of $3.5 million year over year as compared to net income and net income, as adjusted (3) in the same period last year.

and were $1.1 million (or $0.01 in ), a decrease of $3.5 million year over year as compared to net income and net income, as adjusted in the same period last year. Net income margin (4) was 0.8%, as compared to 3.4% in the same period last year.

was 0.8%, as compared to 3.4% in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (3) was $12.9 million, a decrease of $6.0 million year over year.

was $12.9 million, a decrease of $6.0 million year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin(3)(4) was 9.0%, as compared to 13.7% in the same period last year.

Key Operating Metrics

Active customers (2) as of June 30, 2024 increased 6.1% year over year to 2.6 million.

as of June 30, 2024 increased 6.1% year over year to 2.6 million. Net revenues per active customer (2)(5) were $210, a decrease of 2.3% year over year.

were $210, a decrease of 2.3% year over year. AOV(2)(5) was $113, a decrease of 1.7% year over year primarily driven by the accounting reclassification between net revenues and selling expense related to duty subsidies for international customers.

"Our strong second quarter performance shows that our investments are paying off," said Trina Spear, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Both net revenues and adjusted EBITDA margin(3) exceeded our outlook, and we saw continued momentum in the business, including a positive year-over-year repeat frequency trend. Our strategy of combining pioneering product innovation with powerful top of funnel marketing is resonating. We look forward to continuing our momentum into the second half of the year, spurred by the biggest and most exciting campaign we have ever done - our first-of-its-kind partnership outfitting the Team USA Medical Team."

$50 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

The Company's Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $50.0 million of the Company's outstanding Class A common stock, with no expiration date.

"Our strong financial profile and long-term business outlook give us the confidence to evolve our capital allocation strategy," said Ms. Spear. "We believe we have sufficient liquidity and cash flow generation to both invest internally for growth and also return value to our shareholders through a share repurchase program."

Under the program, the Company may repurchase shares in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, by entering into structured repurchase agreements with third parties, by making block purchases, entering into derivatives contracts and/or pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, subject to market conditions, applicable securities laws and other legal requirements and relevant factors. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any specific number of shares and the program may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time, without prior notice. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined at the Company's discretion, subject to business, economic and market conditions and other factors.

Financial Outlook

For Full-Year 2024, the Company now expects:

Net Revenues versus 2023 Flat to 2% Growth Adjusted EBITDA Margin(3)(6) 9.5% - 10%

(1) Second quarter 2024 net revenues results reflect $1.8 million in international duty subsidies recorded as contra revenue, whereas international duty subsidies were recorded in selling expense in second quarter 2023. As a result, year over year net revenues growth was negatively impacted by 1.3 percentage points.

(2) "Active customers," "net revenues per active customer" and "average order value" are key operational and business metrics that are important to understanding the Company's performance. Please see the sections titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics" and "Key Operating Metrics" below for information regarding how the Company calculates its key operational and business metrics and for comparisons of active customers, net revenues per active customer and average order value to the prior year period.

(3) "Net income, as adjusted," "adjusted EBITDA" and "adjusted EBITDA margin" are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the sections titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics" and "Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" below for more information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

(4) "Net income margin" and "adjusted EBITDA margin" are calculated by dividing net income and adjusted EBITDA by net revenues, respectively.

(5) Net revenues per active customer and AOV results for the second quarter 2024 each reflect international duty subsidies recorded as contra revenue, which were not reflected in the results for these metrics for second quarter 2023. As a result, year over year growth in each of these metrics was negatively impacted by approximately 1 percentage point.

(6) The Company has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of its adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to a GAAP net income margin outlook because it is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to project certain reconciling items. These items include, but are not limited to, future stock-based compensation expense, income taxes, expenses related to non-ordinary course disputes, and transaction costs. These items are inherently variable and uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of the Company's control or ability to predict. For more information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics."

Conference Call Details

FIGS management will host a conference call and webcast today at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook. To participate, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (US) or +1-404-975-4839 (International) and the conference ID 061510. The call is also accessible via webcast at ir.wearfigs.com. A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 15, 2024. To access the replay, please dial 1-866-813-9403 (US) or +1-929-458-6194 (International) and the conference ID 632451. An archive of the webcast will be available on FIGS' investor relations website at ir.wearfigs.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, the Company has included non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. The Company uses "net income, as adjusted," "diluted earnings per share, as adjusted," "adjusted EBITDA" and "adjusted EBITDA margin" to provide useful supplemental measures that assist in evaluating its ability to generate earnings, provide consistency and comparability with its past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of its core operating results as well as the results of its peer companies. The Company uses "free cash flow" as a useful supplemental measure of liquidity and as an additional basis for assessing its ability to generate cash. The Company calculates "net income, as adjusted," as net income adjusted to exclude transaction costs, expenses related to non-ordinary course disputes, other than temporary impairment of held-to-maturity investments, stock-based compensation, including expense related to award modifications, accelerated performance awards and associated payroll taxes and costs, ambassador grants in connection with its initial public offering, and expense resulting from the retirement of a former CFO of the Company, and the income tax impact of these adjustments. The Company calculates "diluted earnings per share, as adjusted" as net income, as adjusted divided by diluted shares outstanding. The Company calculates "adjusted EBITDA" as net income adjusted to exclude: other income (loss), net; gain/loss on disposal of assets; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization expense; stock-based compensation and related expense; transaction costs; and expenses related to non-ordinary course disputes. The Company calculates "adjusted EBITDA margin" by dividing adjusted EBITDA by net revenues. The Company calculates "free cash flow" as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities reduced by capital expenditures, including purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included below under the heading "Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures."

The Company has also included herein "active customers," "net revenues per active customer" and "average order value," which are key operational and business metrics that are important to understanding Company performance. The Company believes the number of active customers is an important indicator of growth as it reflects the reach of the Company's digital platform, brand awareness and overall value proposition. The Company defines an active customer as a unique customer account that has made at least one purchase in the preceding 12-month period. In any particular period, the Company determines the number of active customers by counting the total number of customers who have made at least one purchase in the preceding 12-month period, measured from the last date of such period. The Company believes measuring net revenues per active customer is important to understanding engagement and retention of customers, and as such, the value proposition for its customer base. The Company defines net revenues per active customer as the sum of total net revenues in the preceding 12-month period divided by the current period active customers. The Company defines average order value as the sum of the total net revenues in a given period divided by the total orders placed in that period. Total orders are the summation of all completed individual purchase transactions in a given period. The Company believes its relatively high average order value demonstrates the premium nature of its products. As the Company expands into and increases its presence in additional product categories, price points and international markets, average order value may fluctuate.

Active customers as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, net revenues per active customer as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and average order value for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, are presented below under the heading "Key Operating Metrics."

About FIGS

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower, and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function, and style. We share stories about healthcare professionals' experiences in ways that inspire them. We build meaningful connections within the healthcare community that we created. Above all, we seek to make an impact for our community, including by advocating for them and always having their backs.

We serve healthcare professionals in numerous countries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific region and the Middle East. We also serve healthcare institutions through our TEAMS platform.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements about the Company within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on current management expectations, and which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "anticipate", "believe", "contemplate", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "intend", "may", "might", "opportunity", "outlook", "plan", "possible", "potential", "predict", "project," "should", "strategy", "strive", "target", "will" or "would", the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including the Company's strategy of combining product innovation with top of funnel marketing; the Company's expectation of sustaining its momentum into the second half of the year; the Company's Olympics campaign; the Company's share repurchase program and growth and capital return plans; and the Company's outlook as to net revenues growth and adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year ending December 31, 2024; all of which reflect the Company's expectations based upon currently available information and data. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, the Company's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the Company's ability to maintain its historical growth; the Company's ability to maintain profitability; the Company's ability to maintain the value and reputation of its brand; the Company's ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers, and to maintain or increase sales to those customers; the success of the Company's marketing efforts; the Company's ability to maintain a strong community of engaged customers and Ambassadors; negative publicity related to the Company's marketing efforts or use of social media; the Company's ability to successfully develop and introduce new, innovative and updated products; the competitiveness of the market for healthcare apparel; the Company's ability to maintain its key employees; the Company's ability to attract and retain highly skilled team members; risks associated with expansion into, and conducting business in, international markets; changes in, or disruptions to, the Company's shipping arrangements; the successful operation of the Company's distribution and warehouse management systems; the Company's ability to accurately forecast customer demand, manage its inventory, and plan for future expenses; the impact of changes in consumer confidence, shopping behavior and consumer spending on demand for the Company's products; the impact of macroeconomic trends on the Company's operations; the Company's reliance on a limited number of third-party suppliers; the fluctuating costs of raw materials; the Company's failure to protect proprietary, confidential or sensitive information or personal customer data, or risks of cyberattacks; the Company's failure to protect its intellectual property rights; the fact that the operations of many of the Company's suppliers and vendors are subject to additional risks that are beyond its control; and other risks, uncertainties, and factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2024, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the time made and the Company does not undertake to update or revise them to reflect future events or circumstances.

FIGS, INC.



BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data) As of June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,811 $ 144,173 Short-term investments 136,719 102,522 Accounts receivable 12,719 7,469 Inventory, net 119,294 119,040 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,697 12,455 Total current assets 417,240 385,659 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 35,266 24,864 Operating lease right-of-use assets 55,003 43,059 Deferred tax assets 16,300 18,291 Other assets 2,214 1,336 Total non-current assets 108,783 87,550 Total assets $ 526,023 $ 473,209 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 19,910 $ 14,749 Operating lease liabilities 11,749 8,230 Accrued expenses 21,610 7,906 Accrued compensation and benefits 4,104 7,312 Sales tax payable 3,217 3,149 Gift card liability 8,034 8,240 Deferred revenue 2,825 2,160 Returns reserve 3,514 2,989 Income tax payable 1,640 2,557 Total current liabilities 76,603 57,292 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current 47,532 38,884 Other non-current liabilities 183 183 Total liabilities $ 124,318 $ 96,359 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Class A Common stock - par value $0.0001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 162,392,991 and 161,457,403 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 16 16 Class B Common stock - par value $0.0001 per share, 150,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 8,283,641 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Preferred stock - par value $0.0001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; zero shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Additional paid-in capital 337,447 315,075 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (47 ) 5 Retained earnings 64,289 61,754 Total stockholders' equity 401,705 376,850 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 526,023 $ 473,209

FIGS, INC.



STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenues $ 144,225 $ 138,132 $ 263,518 $ 258,364 Cost of goods sold 46,961 42,098 84,118 76,654 Gross profit 97,264 96,034 179,400 181,710 Operating expenses Selling 36,934 33,739 65,393 64,896 Marketing 23,003 20,889 40,248 37,953 General and administrative 35,774 34,840 71,763 68,997 Total operating expenses 95,711 89,468 177,404 171,846 Net income from operations 1,553 6,566 1,996 9,864 Other income, net Interest income 2,830 1,521 5,677 2,593 Other expense - (4 ) (10 ) (5 ) Total other income, net 2,830 1,517 5,667 2,588 Net income before provision for income taxes 4,383 8,083 7,663 12,452 Provision for income taxes 3,283 3,501 5,128 5,961 Net income $ 1,100 $ 4,582 $ 2,535 $ 6,491 Earnings attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders Basic earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 Weighted-average shares outstanding-basic 170,393,480 167,423,656 170,158,479 167,100,292 Weighted-average shares outstanding-diluted 179,688,524 183,332,560 180,195,183 183,094,950

FIGS, INC.



STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Six months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,535 $ 6,491 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,963 1,372 Deferred income taxes 1,991 (984 ) Non-cash operating lease cost 3,977 1,364 Stock-based compensation 22,108 22,309 Accretion of discount on available-for-sale securities (2,723 ) (260 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accrued interest (231 ) - Accounts receivable (5,250 ) 597 Inventory (254 ) 10,170 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,973 ) 2,034 Other assets (878 ) (1 ) Accounts payable 4,679 (9,100 ) Accrued expenses 11,310 (8,181 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (3,208 ) 951 Sales tax payable 68 (421 ) Gift card liability (206 ) 508 Deferred revenue 665 (2,009 ) Returns reserve 525 (144 ) Income tax payable (917 ) 3,290 Operating lease liabilities (2,023 ) (1,466 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,158 26,520 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (9,489 ) (1,613 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (137,850 ) (38,343 ) Maturities of available-for-sale securities 106,555 - Net cash used in investing activities (40,784 ) (39,956 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchases 264 637 Tax payments related to net share settlements on restricted stock units - (246 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 264 391 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (12,362 ) (13,045 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 144,173 159,775 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 131,811 $ 146,730

FIGS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income, as adjusted to net income, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and presents diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), as adjusted with diluted EPS:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income $ 1,100 $ 4,581 $ 2,535 $ 6,490 Add (deduct): Expenses related to non-ordinary course disputes(1) - - - 1,256 Income tax impacts of items above - - - (707 ) Net income, as adjusted $ 1,100 $ 4,581 $ 2,535 $ 7,039 Diluted EPS $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 Diluted EPS, as adjusted $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 Weighted-average shares used to compute Diluted EPS and Diluted EPS, as adjusted 179,688,524 183,332,560 180,195,183 183,094,950

(1) Exclusively represents attorney's fees, costs and expenses incurred by the Company in connection with the Company's now-concluded litigation against Strategic Partners, Inc.

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and presents adjusted EBITDA margin with net income margin, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands, except margin) Net income $ 1,100 $ 4,581 $ 2,535 $ 6,490 Add (deduct): Other income, net (2,830 ) (1,517 ) (5,667 ) (2,588 ) Provision for income taxes 3,283 3,501 5,128 5,961 Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 1,113 713 1,963 1,372 Stock-based compensation and related expense(2) 10,266 11,618 21,963 22,482 Expenses related to non-ordinary course disputes(3) - - - 1,256 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,932 $ 18,896 $ 25,922 $ 34,973 Net revenues $ 144,225 $ 138,132 $ 263,518 $ 258,364 Net income margin(4) 0.8 % 3.4 % 1.0 % 2.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.0 % 13.7 % 9.8 % 13.5 %

(1) Excludes amortization of debt issuance costs included in "Other income, net."

(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense, payroll taxes, and costs related to equity award activity.

(3) Exclusively represents attorney's fees, costs and expenses incurred by the Company in connection with the Company's now-concluded litigation against Strategic Partners, Inc.

(4) Net income margin represents net income as a percentage of net revenues.

The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP:

Six months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 28,158 $ 26,520 Less: capital expenditures (9,489 ) (1,613 ) Free cash flow $ 18,669 $ 24,907

FIGS, INC.

KEY OPERATING METRICS

(Unaudited)

Active customers as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, net revenues per active customer as of June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and average order value for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, are presented in the following tables:

As of June 30, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Active customers 2,628 2,476

As of June 30, 2024 2023 Net revenues per active customer $ 210 $ 215

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Average order value $ 113 $ 115 $ 115 $ 115

