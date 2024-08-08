FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the Company reported revenue of $198.3 million, up 52% year-over-year.

GAAP net loss for the fiscal fourth quarter was $(2.2) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the fiscal fourth quarter was $6.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal fourth quarter was $11.0 million.

For full fiscal year 2024, the Company reported revenue of $613.5 million, up 6% year-over-year.

GAAP net loss for fiscal year 2024 was $(31.3) million, or $(0.57) per share. Adjusted net income for fiscal year 2024 was $6.3 million or $0.11 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2024 was $20.4 million.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the Company closed the year with $50.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and no bank debt.

" The strong re-ramp of Auto Insurance revenue continued in fiscal Q4, and our outlook going forward for that important client vertical remains strongly and confidently positive," commented Doug Valenti, CEO of QuinStreet. " The demand from carrier clients is steeply up and to the right, and is broad-based. Our focus in Auto Insurance has shifted to optimizing media supply to best meet the extraordinary demand.

" Total Company revenue in fiscal Q4 grew 52% year-over-year to a record $198 million. Auto Insurance revenue grew over 200% year-over-year. Performance in our other client verticals was also strong. Non-Insurance Financial Services revenue grew 13% year-over-year and Home Services revenue grew 12% year-over-year.

" Adjusted EBITDA grew about 500% year-over-year in fiscal Q4.

" Turning to our outlook for the September quarter, or Q1 of our fiscal 2025, we expect continued strong momentum in Auto Insurance and across the business. Revenue is expected to be $220 to $230 million, growth of 82% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $14 to $16 million, growth of over 1400% at the midpoint of the range.

" Looking at our expectations for full fiscal year 2025, we expect continued strength in Auto Insurance demand. We also expect continued momentum in our other client verticals. As an initial full fiscal year 2025 outlook, we expect revenue of $800 to $850 million, growth of 34% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range, and adjusted EBITDA of $50 to $60 million, growth of 170% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range. We believe that there are opportunities to scale revenue and expand margins even further, and we will refine our outlook as the year progresses," concluded Valenti.

Conference Call Today at 2:00 p.m. PT

The Company will host a conference call and corresponding live webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT. To access the conference call dial +1 800-717-1738 (domestic) or +1 646-307-1865 (international). A replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the call by dialing +1 844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1 412-317-6671 (international) and using passcode #1170966. The webcast of the conference call will be available live and via replay on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.quinstreet.com.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions of Client Verticals

This release and the accompanying tables include a discussion of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted net income per share and free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures that are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The term "adjusted EBITDA" refers to a financial measure that we define as net loss less provision for income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, interest and other expense, net, acquisition costs, contingent consideration adjustment, litigation settlement expense, tax settlement expense, and restructuring costs. The term "adjusted net income" refers to a financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition costs, contingent consideration adjustment, litigation settlement expense, tax settlement expense, restructuring costs, and impairment of investment, net of estimated taxes. The term "adjusted diluted net income per share" refers to a financial measure that we define as adjusted net income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. The term "free cash flow" refers to a financial measure that we define as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures and internal software development costs. The term "normalized free cash flow" refers to free cash flow less changes in operating assets and liabilities. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. In addition, our definition of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted net income per share and free cash flow and normalized free cash flow may not be comparable to the definitions as reported by other companies.

We believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per share are relevant and useful information because they provide us and investors with additional measurements to analyze the Company's operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is useful to us and investors because (i) we seek to manage our business to a level of adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue, (ii) it is used internally by us for planning purposes, including preparation of internal budgets; to allocate resources; to evaluate the effectiveness of operational strategies and capital expenditures as well as the capacity to service debt, (iii) it is a key basis upon which we assess our operating performance, (iv) it is one of the primary metrics investors use in evaluating Internet marketing companies, (v) it is a factor in determining compensation, (vi) it is an element of certain financial covenants under our historical borrowing arrangements, and (vii) it is a factor that assists investors in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. In addition, we believe adjusted EBITDA and similar measures are widely used by investors, securities analysts, ratings agencies and other interested parties in our industry as a measure of financial performance, debt-service capabilities and as a metric for analyzing company valuations.

We use adjusted EBITDA as a key performance measure because we believe it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), tax positions (such as the impact of changes in effective tax rates or fluctuations in permanent differences or discrete quarterly items), non-recurring charges, certain other items that we do not believe are indicative of core operating activities (such as litigation settlement expense, tax settlement expense, acquisition costs, contingent consideration adjustment, restructuring costs and other income and expense) and the non-cash impact of depreciation expense, amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense.

With respect to our adjusted EBITDA guidance, the Company is not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to certain items such as taxes, and income and expense from changes in fair value of contingent consideration from acquisitions. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable and potentially significant impact on future GAAP financial results, and, as such, we also believe that any reconciliations provided would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per share are useful to us and investors because they present an additional measurement of our financial performance, taking into account depreciation, which we believe is an ongoing cost of doing business, but excluding the impact of certain non-cash expenses (stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, and contingent consideration adjustment), non-recurring charges and certain other items that we do not believe are indicative of core operating activities. We believe that analysts and investors use adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per share as supplemental measures to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in our industry.

Free cash flow is useful to investors and us because it represents the cash that our business generates from operations, before taking into account cash movements that are non-operational, and is a metric commonly used in our industry to understand the underlying cash generating capacity of a company's financial model. Normalized free cash flow is useful as it removes the fluctuations in operating assets and liabilities that occur in any given quarter due to the timing of payments and cash receipts and therefore helps investors understand the underlying cash flow of the business as a quarterly metric and the cash flow generation potential of the business model. We believe that analysts and investors use free cash flow multiples as a metric for analyzing company valuations in our industry.

We intend to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP is provided in the accompanying tables.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release and its attachments contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "estimate", "will", "believe", "expect", "intend", "outlook", "potential", "promises" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include the statements in quotations from management in this press release, as well as any statements regarding the Company's anticipated financial results, growth and strategic and operational plans and results of analyses on impairment charges. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain and increase client marketing spend; the Company's ability, whether within or outside the Company's control, to maintain and increase the number of visitors to its websites and to convert those visitors and those to its third-party publishers' websites into client prospects in a cost-effective manner; the Company's exposure to data privacy and security risks; the impact of changes in industry standards and government regulation including, but not limited to investigation enforcement activities or regulatory activity by the Federal Trade Commission, the Federal Communications Commission, the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau and other state and federal regulatory agencies; the impact of changes in our business, our industry, and the current economic and regulatory climate on the Company's quarterly and annual results of operations; the Company's ability to compete effectively against others in the online marketing and media industry both for client budget and access to third-party media; the Company's ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and the impact from risks relating to counterparties on the Company's business. More information about potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Additional information will also be set forth in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, which will be filed with the SEC. The Company does not intend and undertakes no duty to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.

QUINSTREET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,488 $ 73,677 Accounts receivable, net 111,786 67,748 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,813 9,779 Total current assets 169,087 151,204 Property and equipment, net 19,858 16,749 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,440 3,536 Goodwill 125,056 121,141 Intangible assets, net 38,008 38,700 Other assets, noncurrent 6,097 5,825 Total assets $ 368,546 $ 337,155 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 48,204 $ 37,926 Accrued liabilities 68,822 44,019 Other liabilities 9,372 7,875 Total current liabilities 126,398 89,820 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 7,879 1,261 Other liabilities, noncurrent 17,444 16,273 Total liabilities 151,721 107,354 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 55 54 Additional paid-in capital 347,449 329,093 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (268 ) (266 ) Accumulated deficit (130,411 ) (99,080 ) Total stockholders' equity 216,825 229,801 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 368,546 $ 337,155

QUINSTREET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 198,321 $ 130,312 $ 613,514 $ 580,624 Cost of revenue (1) 180,888 119,713 567,268 532,101 Gross profit 17,433 10,599 46,246 48,523 Operating expenses: (1) Product development 7,588 7,061 30,045 28,893 Sales and marketing 3,531 2,891 13,607 12,542 General and administrative 7,753 5,985 30,659 27,904 Operating loss (1,439 ) (5,338 ) (28,065 ) (20,816 ) Interest income 27 231 408 296 Interest expense (165 ) (164 ) (680 ) (790 ) Other expense, net (98 ) (8 ) (2,059 ) (52 ) Loss before income taxes (1,675 ) (5,279 ) (30,396 ) (21,362 ) Provision for income taxes (489 ) (50,612 ) (935 ) (47,504 ) Net loss $ (2,164 ) $ (55,891 ) $ (31,331 ) $ (68,866 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (1.03 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (1.28 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 55,380 54,196 54,917 53,799 (1) Cost of revenue and operating expenses include stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue $ 1,925 $ 1,685 $ 8,409 $ 7,923 Product development 748 655 3,147 2,880 Sales and marketing 811 328 2,968 2,298 General and administrative 2,140 63 9,177 5,685

QUINSTREET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (2,164 ) $ (55,891 ) $ (31,331 ) $ (68,866 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,681 5,151 23,957 19,155 Stock-based compensation 5,624 2,731 23,701 18,786 Impairment of investment in equity securities - - 2,000 - Provision for sales returns and doubtful accounts receivable 188 1,848 896 2,745 Deferred income taxes 410 50,474 597 47,214 Non-cash lease expense 46 (259 ) (513 ) (1,081 ) Other adjustments, net 22 (3 ) (256 ) (149 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (12,335 ) 36,011 (44,934 ) 10,936 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 659 (997 ) 2,966 (4,802 ) Other assets, noncurrent (1,049 ) 145 (875 ) 124 Accounts payable 8,183 (3,208 ) 10,480 (4,770 ) Accrued liabilities 10,289 (18,032 ) 25,351 (7,454 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 16,554 17,970 12,039 11,838 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Internal software development costs (2,474 ) (3,446 ) (11,377 ) (11,942 ) Capital expenditures (1,174 ) (1,024 ) (5,348 ) (3,062 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - (4,510 ) - Other investing activities - (1 ) (1,500 ) (121 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,648 ) (4,471 ) (22,735 ) (15,125 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 196 14 3,491 3,219 Payment of withholding taxes related to release of restricted stock, net of share settlement (1,768 ) (645 ) (6,688 ) (5,389 ) Post-closing payments and contingent consideration related to acquisitions (453 ) (1,235 ) (7,026 ) (11,643 ) Repurchase of common stock - (915 ) (2,288 ) (5,646 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,025 ) (2,781 ) (12,511 ) (19,459 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5 (2 ) 18 (15 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,886 10,716 (23,189 ) (22,761 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 39,617 62,976 73,692 96,453 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 50,503 $ 73,692 $ 50,503 $ 73,692 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,488 $ 73,677 $ 50,488 $ 73,677 Restricted cash included in other assets, noncurrent 15 15 15 15 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 50,503 $ 73,692 $ 50,503 $ 73,692

QUINSTREET, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (2,164 ) $ (55,891 ) $ (31,331 ) $ (68,866 ) Amortization of intangible assets 2,873 2,661 10,707 11,115 Stock-based compensation 5,624 2,731 23,701 18,786 Acquisition costs 64 70 94 102 Litigation settlement expense - - - 6 Impairment of investment in equity securities - - 2,000 - Tax settlement expense - (794 ) - (755 ) Restructuring costs 100 28 678 212 Tax valuation allowance - 51,922 - 51,922 Tax impact after non-GAAP items 44 (1,241 ) 454 (5,254 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 6,541 $ (514 ) $ 6,303 $ 7,268 Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.11 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.13 Weighted average shares used in computing adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share 57,367 54,196 56,248 54,978

QUINSTREET, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (2,164 ) $ (55,891 ) $ (31,331 ) $ (68,866 ) Interest and other expense (income), net 236 (59 ) 2,331 546 Provision for income taxes 489 50,612 935 47,504 Depreciation and amortization 6,681 5,151 23,957 19,155 Stock-based compensation expense 5,624 2,731 23,701 18,786 Acquisition costs 64 70 94 102 Litigation settlement expense - - - 6 Tax settlement expense - (794 ) - (755 ) Restructuring costs 100 28 678 212 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,030 $ 1,848 $ 20,365 $ 16,690

QUINSTREET, INC. RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW AND NORMALIZED FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 16,554 $ 17,970 $ 12,039 $ 11,838 Capital expenditures (1,174 ) (1,024 ) (5,348 ) (3,062 ) Internal software development costs (2,474 ) (3,446 ) (11,377 ) (11,942 ) Free cash flow $ 12,906 $ 13,500 $ (4,686 ) $ (3,166 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (5,747 ) (13,919 ) 7,012 5,965 Normalized free cash flow $ 7,159 $ (419 ) $ 2,326 $ 2,799

QUINSTREET, INC. DISAGGREGATION OF REVENUE (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue: Financial Services $ 136,870 $ 75,203 $ 392,579 $ 379,723 Home Services 59,309 53,137 211,944 193,133 Other Revenue 2,142 1,972 8,991 7,768 Total net revenue $ 198,321 $ 130,312 $ 613,514 $ 580,624

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Robert Amparo

(347) 223-1682

ramparo@quinstreet.com