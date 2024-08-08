SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com, "Mitek" or the "Company"), a global leader in digital identity and fraud prevention, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2024 and revised its previously provided guidance for its 2024 fiscal year ending September 30, 2024.
Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $45.0 million, compared to $43.1 million a year ago, or 4% year-over-year growth.
- GAAP operating income was $0.7 million, an operating margin of 2%, compared to GAAP operating income of $1.8 million, an operating margin of 4% a year ago.
- GAAP net income was $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share a year ago.
- Non-GAAP operating income was $11.6 million and non-GAAP operating margin was 26%, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $12.0 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 28% a year ago.
- Non-GAAP net income increased 27% to $12.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $9.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted share a year ago.
- Cash flow from operations was $13.0 million, compared to $16.6 million a year ago.
- Total cash and investments was $133.2 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $2.9 million from $130.3 million at March 31, 2024.
- Mitek repurchased 819,623 shares at an average per share price of $12.25, totaling approximately $10.0 million.
Mitek Executive Chairman and Interim CEO Scott Carter's Comments
"While we grew total revenue 4% year over year with Deposits leading the way, I am disappointed in our fiscal Q3 Identity product revenue and revenue outlook for fiscal year 2024. Although we had challenges in Identity, which we are addressing, I remain confident that our superior technology, strategic investments and upcoming product launches position us well to drive growth and deliver long-term shareholder value."
Fiscal 2024 Full Year Guidance
Mitek is revising its previously provided guidance for its fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, as follows:
- Mitek now expects full-year revenue to be between $169 million and $173 million, a decrease of 1% at the midpoint of the range when compared to last year's revenue. In fiscal 2023, Mitek signed a large multi-year mobile deposit reorder with one customer that locked in favorable pricing over a four-year period. Due to the unique terms of this contract, Mitek recognized additional license revenue relating to future years of approximately $7 million in fiscal 2023. If the Company backs out the future year revenue of approximately $7 million from its fiscal 2023 revenue and attributes the approximately $2.7 million that would have been attributable to fiscal 2024 to the midpoint of the fiscal 2024 revenue guidance, the Company estimates that it would represent growth of approximately 5% at the midpoint.
- Mitek now expects its Non-GAAP operating margin for fiscal 2024 to be between 23% and 25%. If the Company adjusts for the impact of the $7 million revenue item as described above, the Company estimates that it would represent a Non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 25% at the midpoint.
Conference Call Information
About Mitek Systems, Inc.
Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek's advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,900 of the world's largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release relating to the Company or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's fiscal 2024 guidance, the Company's ability to address its challenges in Identity and the Company's superior technology, strategic investments and upcoming product launches positioning the Company well to drive growth and deliver long-term shareholder value, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to withstand negative conditions in the global economy, a lack of demand for or market acceptance of the Company's products, the impact of the Company's acquisition of HooYu Ltd. including any operational or cultural difficulties associated with the integration of the businesses of Mitek and HooYu Ltd., the Company's ability to continue to develop, produce and introduce innovative new products in a timely manner, the Company's ability to capitalize on a growing market, quarterly variations in revenue, the profitability of certain sectors of the Company, the performance of the Company's growth initiatives, the outcome of any pending or threatened litigation, and the timing of the implementation and launch of the Company's products by the Company's signed customers.
Additional risks and uncertainties faced by the Company are contained from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, as filed with the SEC on March 19, 2024 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which you may obtain for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Collectively, these risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in its forward-looking statements and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This news release contains non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures for non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP operating expense that exclude acquisition-related costs and expenses, litigation and other legal costs, executive transition costs, stock compensation expense, non-recurring audit fees, enterprise risk, portfolio positioning and other related costs, restructuring costs and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. These financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In evaluating the Company's performance, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial statements prepared under GAAP. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide a useful measure of the Company's operating results, a meaningful comparison with historical results and with the results of other companies, and insight into the Company's ongoing operating performance. Further, management and the Board of Directors of the Company utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to gain a better understanding of the Company's comparative operating performance from period-to-period and as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial statements, are useful to investors because they provide a basis for meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's ongoing operating results, including results of operations against investor and analyst financial models, which helps identify trends in the Company's underlying business and provides a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company's underlying business.
The Company has not provided a reconciliation of its forward outlook for non-GAAP operating margin with its forward-looking GAAP operating margin in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. The Company is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to quantify share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from our non-GAAP operating margin, as it requires additional inputs such as the number of shares granted and market prices that are not ascertainable due to the volatility of the Company's share price. Additionally, a significant portion of the Company's operations are in foreign countries and the transactional currencies are primarily Euros and British pound sterling and the Company is not able to predict fluctuations in those currencies without unreasonable efforts.
MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands except share data)
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
84,351
$
58,913
Short-term investments
38,718
74,700
Accounts receivable, net
41,609
32,132
Contract assets, current portion
16,805
18,355
Prepaid expenses
11,520
3,513
Other current assets
2,681
2,396
Total current assets
195,684
190,009
Long-term investments
10,157
1,304
Property and equipment, net
2,597
2,829
Right-of-use assets
2,848
4,140
Goodwill and intangible assets
181,434
188,222
Deferred income tax assets
13,268
11,645
Contract assets, non-current portion
1,793
5,579
Other non-current assets
1,446
1,647
Total assets
$
409,227
$
405,375
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
6,275
$
7,589
Accrued payroll and related taxes
10,889
10,554
Accrued interest payable
500
305
Income tax payables
132
4,329
Deferred revenue, current portion
23,746
17,360
Lease liabilities, current portion
747
1,902
Acquisition-related contingent consideration
-
7,976
Restructuring accrual
42
-
Other current liabilities
1,577
1,482
Total current liabilities
43,908
51,497
Convertible senior notes
141,531
135,516
Deferred revenue, non-current portion
1,257
957
Lease liabilities, non-current portion
2,409
2,867
Deferred income tax liabilities
6,696
6,476
Other non-current liabilities
3,790
2,874
Total liabilities
199,591
200,187
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized, 46,148,999 and 45,591,199 issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively
46
46
Additional paid-in capital
244,110
228,691
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,874
)
(14,237
)
Accumulated deficit
(24,646
)
(9,312
)
Total stockholders' equity
209,636
205,188
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
409,227
$
405,375
MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
Software and hardware
$
22,662
$
21,447
$
63,531
$
73,083
Services and other
22,314
21,623
65,330
61,813
Total revenue
44,976
43,070
128,861
134,896
Operating costs and expenses
Cost of revenue-software and hardware (exclusive of depreciation & amortization)
54
428
123
816
Cost of revenue-services and other (exclusive of depreciation & amortization)
6,428
5,284
18,108
15,863
Selling and marketing
10,354
10,296
31,231
29,434
Research and development
9,982
7,461
28,569
22,504
General and administrative
12,604
11,588
43,085
30,126
Amortization and acquisition-related costs
3,750
6,207
11,581
15,302
Restructuring costs
1,070
14
1,648
2,000
Total operating costs and expenses
44,242
41,278
134,345
116,045
Operating income (loss)
734
1,792
(5,484
)
18,851
Interest expense
2,329
2,362
6,895
6,662
Other income (expense), net
1,436
925
4,268
1,719
Income (loss) before income taxes
(159
)
355
(8,111
)
13,908
Income tax benefit (provision)
375
(783
)
2,816
(4,437
)
Net income (loss)
$
216
$
(428
)
$
(5,295
)
$
9,471
Net income (loss) per share-basic
$
0.00
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.11
)
$
0.21
Net income (loss) per share-diluted
$
0.00
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.11
)
$
0.20
Shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share-basic
47,017
46,002
46,764
45,625
Shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share-diluted
48,307
46,473
47,792
46,210
MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cost of revenue
$
194
$
124
$
447
$
316
Selling and marketing
818
885
2,579
2,423
Research and development
1,344
644
3,751
2,097
General and administrative
1,229
991
4,124
2,954
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
3,585
$
2,644
$
10,901
$
7,790
MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
DISAGGREGATION OF REVENUE
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2024
% of Total
2023
% of Total
2024
% of Total
2023
% of Total
Major product category
Deposits software and hardware
$
21,793
74
%
$
18,300
74
%
$
58,335
73
%
$
64,979
77
%
Deposits services and other
7,493
26
%
6,504
26
%
21,539
27
%
18,866
23
%
Deposits revenue
29,286
24,804
79,874
83,845
Identity verification software and hardware
869
6
%
3,147
17
%
5,196
11
%
8,104
16
%
Identity verification services and other
14,821
94
%
15,119
83
%
43,791
89
%
42,947
84
%
Identity verification revenue
15,690
18,266
48,987
51,051
Total revenue
$
44,976
$
43,070
$
128,861
$
134,896
MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
NON-GAAP NET INCOME RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss)
$
216
$
(428
)
$
(5,295
)
$
9,471
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Acquisition-related costs and expenses(1)
3,749
6,207
11,581
15,302
Litigation and other legal costs(2)
157
393
3,244
1,119
Executive transition costs
1,265
91
2,033
672
Stock-based compensation expense
3,585
2,644
10,901
7,790
Non-recurring audit fees
1,014
812
5,025
2,185
Enterprise risk, portfolio positioning and other related costs(3)
-
-
996
-
Restructuring costs(4)
1,070
14
1,648
2,000
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
2,081
1,909
6,057
5,609
Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments
(1,880
)
(3,415
)
(9,274
)
(9,113
)
Cash tax difference(5)
740
1,243
2,939
2,410
Non-GAAP net income
$
11,997
$
9,470
$
29,855
$
37,445
Non-GAAP income per share-basic
$
0.26
$
0.21
$
0.64
$
0.82
Non-GAAP income per share-diluted
$
0.25
$
0.20
$
0.62
$
0.81
Shares used in calculating non-GAAP net income per share-basic
47,017
46,002
46,764
45,625
Shares used in calculating non-GAAP net income per share-diluted
48,307
46,473
47,792
46,210
(1)
Amortization of intangible assets recognized primarily from the ID R&D and HooYu acquisitions and the change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration.
(2)
During the three and nine month periods ended December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024, our legal team used third party legal experts to perform and provide advice regarding a variety of activities including intellectual property litigation matters and risk analysis and in providing support for customers in their litigation, matters and options related to getting our SEC filings current, the process for a potential delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market, ongoing litigation support, and various other projects.
(3)
During the nine months ended June 30, 2024, we used three third party experts to evaluate our product portfolio positioning, competitive landscape, enterprise risk and other related analyses.
(4)
Restructuring costs consist of employee severance obligations and other related costs. Restructuring costs were $1.6 million in the nine months ended June 30, 2024 and were related to expenses incurred to relocate employees and a restructuring that occurred in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Restructuring costs were $2.0 million in the nine months ended June 30, 2023 and were related to a restructuring plan that was initially implemented in June and November 2022.
(5)
The Company's non-GAAP net income is calculated using a cash tax rate of 13% in fiscal 2024 and 23% in fiscal 2023. The estimated cash tax rate is the estimated annual tax payable on the Company's tax returns as a percentage of estimated annual non-GAAP pre-tax net income. The Company uses an estimated cash tax rate to adjust for the historical variation in the effective book tax rate associated with the reversal of valuation allowances, and the utilization of research and development tax credits which currently have an overall effect of reducing taxes payable. The Company believes that the cash tax rate provides a more transparent view of the Company's operating results. The Company's effective tax rate used for the purposes of calculating GAAP net income for fiscal 2024 and 2023 was 35% and 32%, respectively.
MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP operating income
$
734
$
1,792
$
(5,484
)
$
18,851
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Acquisition-related costs and expenses
3,749
6,207
11,581
15,302
Litigation and other legal costs
157
393
3,244
1,119
Executive transition costs
1,265
91
2,033
672
Stock-based compensation expense
3,585
2,644
10,901
7,790
Non-recurring audit fees
1,014
812
5,025
2,185
Enterprise risk, portfolio positioning and other related costs
-
-
996
-
Restructuring costs
1,070
14
1,648
2,000
Non-GAAP operating income
$
11,574
$
11,953
$
29,944
$
47,919
Total Revenue
$
44,976
$
43,070
$
128,861
$
134,896
Non-GAAP operating margin
26
%
28
%
23
%
36
%
MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP ACTUALS TO NON-GAAP ACTUALS
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Selling and marketing
$
10,354
$
10,296
$
31,231
$
29,434
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation expense
818
885
2,579
2,423
Non-GAAP Selling and marketing
$
9,536
$
9,411
$
28,652
$
27,011
Research and development
$
9,982
$
7,461
$
28,569
$
22,504
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation expense
1,344
644
3,751
2,097
Non-GAAP Research and development
$
8,638
$
6,817
$
24,818
$
20,407
General and administrative
$
12,604
$
11,588
$
43,085
$
30,126
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Stock-based compensation expense
1,229
991
4,124
2,954
Litigation and other legal costs
157
393
3,244
1,119
Executive transition costs
1,265
91
2,033
672
Non-recurring audit fees
1,014
812
5,025
2,185
Enterprise risk, portfolio positioning and other related costs
-
-
996
-
Non-GAAP General and administrative
$
8,939
$
9,301
$
27,663
$
23,196
Total Non-GAAP Operating Expense
$
27,113
$
25,529
$
81,133
$
70,614
