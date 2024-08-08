ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) ("Paragon 28" or "Company"), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, today announced that Chadi Chahine has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice-President of Supply Chain Operations, effective August 5, 2024. The Company also reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and narrowed its 2024 net revenue guidance.

Recent Business Updates

Strengthened executive leadership team with appointment of Chadi Chahine as CFO & EVP Supply Chain Operations, effective August 5, 2024

Recorded global revenue of $61.0 million in the second quarter, representing 19.6% and 19.7% reported and constant currency growth compared to the prior year period, respectively

Drove 840 basis point improvement in operating expense as a percent of revenue in the second quarter compared to the prior year period

Initiated an operational efficiency strategy targeted at optimizing the organizational structure, minimizing costs and preserving cash without compromising revenue growth opportunities

Narrowed 2024 net revenue guidance of $249 million to $255 million, representing 15.1% to 17.8% reported growth compared to 2023

Filed an amended Form 10-K/A for the 2023 fiscal year and an amended Form 10-Q/A for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 in connection with the financial restatement detailed in the Form 8-K filed July 30, 2024

Appointment of Chadi Chahine as Chief Financial Officer

The appointment of Chadi Chahine concludes an extensive search process conducted by the Company. Mr. Chahine will succeed Kristina "Krissy" Wright who has been serving as Interim CFO since April 3, 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chadi to our executive team," said Albert DaCosta, CEO and Chairman of Paragon 28. "Chadi's extensive experience in orthopedics and finance combined with his strategic vision and proven ability to drive growth and operational efficiency will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in the foot and ankle market and further scale our business operations. We also extend our sincere gratitude to Krissy Wright for her exceptional leadership as interim CFO and look forward to her continued contributions on our Board."

Chadi Chahine brings over 25 years of extensive global experience in finance and business operations, including a proven track record in the orthopedic industry, to Paragon 28. Before joining Paragon 28, Mr. Chahine served as Group CFO of the Global Business Group for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. ("Zimmer Biomet"), where he oversaw $7 billion in revenue and had full P&L, balance sheet, and commercial finance responsibilities, across all geographic regions. During his tenure at Zimmer Biomet, Mr. Chahine helped drive record revenue and profit in 2022 and 2023 and identified additional efficiencies in inventory and research & development investments.

Prior to his tenure at Zimmer Biomet, Mr. Chahine served as COO and CFO of Global Stanley Security at Stanley Black & Decker prior to the business's $4.1 billion sale. He also previously served as CFO at CIRCOR International, leading takeover defense efforts and implementing significant cost-saving measures. Earlier in his career, he held divisional CFO roles at Smith+Nephew responsible for International Markets and the US where he led initiatives to accelerate sustainable growth. Mr. Chahine holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from Université du Québec à Montréal and a Bachelor of Science in Math and Economics from Université de Montréal.

"Paragon 28 is a truly unique business in the world of orthopedics. The Company's commitment to innovation and excellence in foot and ankle aligns perfectly with my professional values and goals," said Chadi Chahine, CFO. "I am excited to join Paragon 28 at such a critical time and look forward to contributing to its continued growth and success."

Chadi Chahine's appointment as CFO & EVP Supply Chain Operations marks a significant step forward for Paragon 28 as it strengthens its leadership team and positions the Company for continued growth and success in the foot and ankle market.

Second Quarter 2024 and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Financial Results

Consolidated net revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $61.0 million, representing 19.6% and 19.7% reported and constant currency growth, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2023. Consolidated net revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $122.1 million, representing 18.5% reported and constant currency growth compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. U.S. net revenue for the second quarter of 2024 and six months ended June 30, 2024 was $49.7 million and $100.8 million, respectively, representing 17.6% and 15.5% reported growth, respectively, compared to the prior year periods. International net revenue for the second quarter of 2024 and six months ended June 30, 2024 was $11.3 million and $21.3 million, respectively, representing 29.4% and 35.1% reported growth respectively, compared to the prior year periods.

Gross margin was 75.0% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 77.3% in the second quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 76.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 78.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Operating expenses were $56.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 9.7%, compared to $51.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. Operating expenses were $118.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 16.1%, compared to $102.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net loss was $13.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, a $0.6 million increase, compared to a net loss of $13.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. Net loss was $31.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a $7.1 million increase, compared to net a loss of $24.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was a $3.0 million loss for the second quarter of 2024, a $2.4 million improvement, compared to a $5.4 million loss in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was a $10.7 million loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a $2.6 million decrease compared to a $8.1 million loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

"We are pleased with our results this quarter and continue to see strong momentum in the U.S. driven in part by the energy around our recent new product launches," said Albert DaCosta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Further, we have made significant progress on our cost optimization plans resulting in an 840 basis point year-over-year improvement to operating expenses in the quarter, with more planned in the second half of 2024 and into 2025."

Operational Efficiency Strategy

The Company also announced an operational efficiency strategy targeted at optimizing the organizational structure, minimizing costs and preserving cash without compromising revenue growth opportunities. This strategy was initiated in the second quarter of 2024 and is expected to result in durable savings for the rest of 2024 and in 2025. Management has determined that this operational efficiency strategy will not result in the Company incurring material charges. This operational efficiency strategy includes:

An approximately 7% reduction in work force expected to take place in August of 2024, and is intended to result in up to $8 million in annualized savings offset by approximately $1 million in severance costs;

Detailed review and optimization of functional costs and controls;

An inventory burn-down plan; and

One-time realignment of executive compensation for 2024

"Our company has consistently demonstrated strong growth and we remain committed to sustaining that momentum by making thoughtful strategic adjustments," said Albert DaCosta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Although these processes are never easy, this initiative is critical to enhance efficiency, minimize costs and preserve cash without compromising our growth initiatives or our high-quality product portfolio."

2024 Net Revenue Guidance

The Company narrows its prior 2024 net revenue guidance and expects net revenue to be $249 million to $255 million, representing 15.1% to 17.8% reported growth compared to 2023.

The Company's 2024 net revenue guidance assumes foreign currency translation rates remain consistent with current foreign currency translation rates.

Restatement

As previously announced in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 30, 2024, on July 30, 2024, the Audit Committee (the "Audit Committee") of the Board of Directors and in consultation with management, concluded that its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the periods ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, and March 31, 2024 could no longer be relied upon as a result of material accounting errors identified by management. Accordingly, the consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 have been restated in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed on August 8, 2024 to reflect the correction of identified errors in the calculation of excess and obsolete inventory, as well as its accounting for inventory variances, which resulted in a net overstatement of inventory as of March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2023, and a net understatement in cost of goods sold for the respective interim periods ended on such dates and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Additionally, the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2024 have been restated in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A filed on August 8, 2024 to reflect the correction of identified errors in the calculation of excess and obsolete inventory, as well as its accounting for inventory variances, which resulted in a net overstatement of inventory as of March 31, 2024 and a net understatement in cost of goods sold for the three months ended March 31, 2024. In connection with the presentation of comparative prior period financial statements in the amended Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, the Company revised the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the condensed consolidated financial statements for the interim periods for such year, each as presented in the amended Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, to correct errors identified that were determined to be immaterial both individually and in the aggregate.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Paragon 28 will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833-470-1428) for domestic callers or (404-975-4839) for international callers, using conference ID: 389675. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of the company's website at ir.paragon28.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

PARAGON 28, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (As Restated) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,741 $ 75,639 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $931 and $1,339, respectively 36,708 37,323 Inventories, net 96,406 90,046 Income taxes receivable 1,018 794 Other current assets 3,575 3,997 Total current assets 184,448 207,799 Property and equipment, net 74,904 74,122 Intangible assets, net 20,977 21,674 Goodwill 25,465 25,465 Deferred income taxes 714 705 Other assets 3,959 2,918 Total assets $ 310,467 $ 332,683 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,136 $ 21,696 Accrued expenses 26,531 27,781 Other current liabilities 962 883 Current maturities of long-term debt 640 640 Income taxes payable 422 243 Total current liabilities 51,691 51,243 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt net, less current maturities 109,913 109,799 Other long-term liabilities 1,159 1,048 Deferred income taxes 231 233 Income taxes payable 638 635 Total liabilities 163,632 162,958 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 84,417,725 and 83,738,974 shares issued, and 83,504,206 and 82,825,455 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 833 827 Additional paid in capital 307,524 298,394 Accumulated deficit (154,827 ) (123,646 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (713 ) 132 Treasury stock, at cost; 913,519 shares as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (5,982 ) (5,982 ) Total stockholders' equity 146,835 169,725 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 310,467 $ 332,683

PARAGON 28, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (As Restated) (As Restated) Net revenue $ 61,016 $ 51,009 $ 122,098 $ 103,045 Cost of goods sold 15,261 11,599 29,103 21,828 Gross profit 45,755 39,410 92,995 81,217 Operating expenses: Research and development costs 7,083 7,683 14,667 14,732 Selling, general, and administrative 49,439 43,827 104,221 87,647 Total operating expenses 56,522 51,510 118,888 102,379 Operating loss (10,767 ) (12,100 ) (25,893 ) (21,162 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net 132 (76 ) 647 (692 ) Interest expense, net (2,917 ) (803 ) (5,539 ) (2,008 ) Total other expense, net (2,785 ) (879 ) (4,892 ) (2,700 ) Loss before income taxes (13,552 ) (12,979 ) (30,785 ) (23,862 ) Income tax expense 230 269 396 198 Net loss $ (13,782 ) $ (13,248 ) $ (31,181 ) $ (24,060 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 252 (283 ) (845 ) (382 ) Comprehensive loss $ (13,530 ) $ (13,531 ) $ (32,026 ) $ (24,442 ) Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 83,115,861 82,373,441 82,984,878 81,536,607 Diluted 83,115,861 82,373,441 82,984,878 81,536,607 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.17 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.30 ) Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.30 )

PARAGON 28, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (As Restated) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (31,181 ) $ (24,060 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,868 6,414 Allowance for doubtful accounts 785 147 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 5,932 923 Stock-based compensation 6,112 6,782 Change in fair value of financial instruments (601 ) 366 Other (581 ) 394 Changes in other assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (360 ) 3,138 Inventories (12,631 ) (20,959 ) Accounts payable 1,456 14,745 Accrued expenses 809 1,845 Accrued legal settlement - (22,000 ) Income tax receivable/payable (23 ) (359 ) Other assets and liabilities 211 (779 ) Net cash used in operating activities (21,204 ) (33,403 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (9,491 ) (15,354 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 724 635 Purchases of intangible assets (462 ) (544 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,229 ) (15,263 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on long-term debt (320 ) (396 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (18 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs - 68,453 Options exercised 2,878 2,464 RSU vesting, taxes paid (424 ) - Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 403 560 Payments on earnout liability (2,000 ) (4,250 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 519 66,831 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,016 114 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (28,898 ) 18,279 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 75,639 38,468 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 46,741 $ 56,747

PARAGON 28, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (As Restated) (As Restated) Net loss $ (13,782 ) $ (13,248 ) $ (31,181 ) $ (24,060 ) Interest expense, net 2,917 803 5,539 2,008 Income tax expense 230 269 396 198 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,610 3,297 8,868 6,414 Stock based compensation expense 3,024 3,600 6,112 6,782 Employee stock purchase plan expense 88 60 168 182 Change in fair value of financial instruments(1) (82 ) (151 ) (601 ) 366 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,995 ) $ (5,370 ) $ (10,699 ) $ (8,110 )

________________________________________ (1) Represents non-cash change in the fair value of our interest rate swap contract for all periods presented and earnout liabilities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

PARAGON 28, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Constant-Currency Revenue Growth (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Change Six Months Ended June 30, Change 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Total Consolidated Revenues As Reported $ 61,016 $ 51,009 19.6% $ 122,098 $ 103,045 18.5% Impact of foreign currency exchange rates 24 - * 47 - * Constant-currency net revenues $ 61,040 $ 51,009 19.7% $ 122,145 $ 103,045 18.5% Total International Revenues As Reported $ 11,313 $ 8,745 29.4% $ 21,345 $ 15,800 35.1% Impact of foreign currency exchange rates 24 - * 47 - * Constant-currency net revenues $ 11,337 $ 8,745 29.6% $ 21,392 $ 15,800 35.4%

________________________________________ * Not meaningful

