DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE American: IOR) is reporting its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, we reported net income attributable to common shares of $1.2 million or $0.28 per diluted share compared to a net income of $1.8 million or $0.44 per share for the same period in 2023. Our decrease in net income is attributable to a decrease in interest income offset in part by a decrease in advisory fees.
About Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.
|INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Revenues:
|Other Income
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
|Expenses:
|General and administrative
93
76
159
294
|Advisory fee to related party
21
380
50
699
|Total operating expenses
114
456
209
993
|Net operating loss
(114
)
(456
)
(209
)
(993
)
|Interest income from related parties
1,585
2,778
3,171
4,644
|Income tax provision
(309
)
(488
)
(622
)
(767
)
|Net income
1,162
1,834
2,340
2,884
|Earnings per share
|Basic and diluted
$
0.28
$
0.44
$
0.57
$
0.69
|Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share
|Basic and diluted
4,107,131
4,168,414
4,092,618
4,168,414
