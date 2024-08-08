DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) is reporting its results of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2024. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, we reported net income attributable to common shares of $1.5 million or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $0.5 million or $0.06 per diluted share for the same period in 2023.
Financial Highlights
- Total occupancy was 78% at June 30, 2024, which includes 93% at our multifamily properties and 49% at our commercial properties.
- On July 10, 2024, we replaced the existing loan on Forest Grove with a $6.6 million loan that bears interest at SOFR plus 1.85% and matures on July 10, 2031.
Financial Results
Rental revenues decreased $0.2 million from $11.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to $11.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in rental revenue is primarily due to an increase of $0.3 million from our multifamily properties offset in part by a decrease of $0.5 million from the commercial properties. The increase in revenue from the multifamily properties is primarily due to the lease-up of Landing on Bayou Cane.
Net operating loss decreased $2.4 million from $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in net operating loss is primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses associated with our bonds payable, which were repaid in 2023.
Net income attributable to the Company increased $1.0 million from $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 to $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net income is primarily attributed to a decrease in general administrative expenses and loss on extinguishment in debt offset in part by a decrease in interest income.
About Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc.
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables.
|TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Revenues:
|Rental revenues
$
11,188
$
11,389
$
22,467
$
22,398
|Other income
585
850
1,205
1,529
|Total revenue
11,773
12,239
23,672
23,927
|Expenses:
|Property operating expenses
6,624
7,031
13,258
13,137
|Depreciation and amortization
3,137
3,200
6,309
6,302
|General and administrative
1,414
3,521
2,675
6,404
|Advisory fee to related party
1,680
2,000
3,845
4,170
|Total operating expenses
12,855
15,752
26,087
30,013
|Net operating loss
(1,082
)
(3,513
)
(2,415
)
(6,086
)
|Interest income
5,200
8,494
11,327
17,322
|Interest expense
(1,862
)
(2,426
)
(3,731
)
(5,513
)
|Gain on foreign currency transactions
-
22
-
993
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
(1,710
)
-
(1,710
)
|Equity in income from unconsolidated joint venture
109
25
544
713
|Gain on sale or write-down of assets, net
-
188
-
188
|Income tax provision
(669
)
(204
)
(1,272
)
(1,316
)
|Net income
1,696
876
4,453
4,591
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(198
)
(346
)
(406
)
(544
)
|Net income attributable to the Company
$
1,498
$
530
$
4,047
$
4,047
|Earnings per share
|Basic and diluted
$
0.17
$
0.06
$
0.47
$
0.47
|Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share
|Basic and diluted
8,639,316
8,639,316
8,639,316
8,639,316
Contacts
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc.
Investor Relations
Erik Johnson (469) 522-4200
investor.relations@transconrealty-invest.com