"Solaris delivered another quarter of strong free cash flow as we continue to generate cash from our core sand handling equipment business and the organic additional fleet investments we made over the last few years," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Zartler commented.

"The MER acquisition will provide Solaris an exciting opportunity to diversify into the growing distributed power market, which will provide an additional business line that we expect to deliver continued strong shareholder returns from a new earnings base with access to new end markets, including oil and gas production, midstream and downstream, as well as various commercial and industrial applications. We remain on track to close this transaction in the third quarter 2024."

Shareholder Returns

A previously announced cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A common stock was paid on June 17, 2024 to holders of record as of June 7, 2024, and a distribution of $0.12 per unit was paid to holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC ("Solaris LLC," and such holders "Solaris LLC Unitholders"), subject to the same payment and record date, totaling approximately $5 million.

On July 25, 2024, Solaris' Board of Directors approved a third quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on September 6, 2024 to holders of record as of August 23, 2024, and a distribution of $0.12 per unit to Solaris LLC Unitholders, which is subject to the same payment and record dates, or approximately $5 million in aggregate.

Solaris did not repurchase shares during the second quarter of 2024. Approximately $15 million remains in the current share repurchase authorization.

Pro forma for the announced third quarter 2024 dividend, Solaris has returned approximately $183 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Cash Flow, Capital Expenditures and Liquidity

Net cash from operating activities was $19 million in the second quarter of 2024 and free cash flow* after asset disposals was positive $18 million in the second quarter of 2024, including a working capital use of $4 million.

Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2024 were approximately $1 million.

As of June 30, 2024, Solaris had $5 million of cash on the balance sheet. Solaris ended the second quarter of 2024 with $16 million in borrowings outstanding and $53 million of liquidity. Net debt* (defined as total debt outstanding less cash) at the end of the second quarter of 2024 was $11 million.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Review

Net income was $10 million and $0.20 per diluted Class A share, for second quarter 2024, compared to first quarter 2024 net income of $7 million and $0.14 per diluted Class A share, and second quarter 2023 net income of $12 million and $0.24 per diluted Class A share. Adjusted pro forma net income* for second quarter 2024 was $6 million, or $0.13 per fully diluted share, compared to first quarter 2024 adjusted pro forma net income of $7 million, or $0.16 per fully diluted share, and second quarter 2023 adjusted pro forma net income of $11 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted share.

Revenue was $74 million for second quarter 2024, which was up 9% from first quarter 2024 and down 4% from second quarter 2023. Adjusted EBITDA* for second quarter 2024 was $21 million, which was down 8% from first quarter 2024 and down 22% from second quarter 2023. The sequential increase in revenue was driven by an increase in lower-margin ancillary last mile logistics services activity. On an Adjusted EBITDA basis, this was more than offset by a sequential decline in fully utilized systems, resulting in a sequential decrease in Adjusted EBITDA. The decreases in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA from the second quarter 2023 were primarily due to a decrease in fully utilized systems.

During the second quarter of 2024, Solaris earned revenue on 92 fully utilized systems, which includes sand systems and top fill systems. Total fully utilized systems were down 10% from first quarter 2024 and down 15% from second quarter 2023. Solaris followed an average of 56 industry frac crews on a fully utilized basis in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 64 industry frac crews in the first quarter of 2024.

Conference Call

Solaris will host a conference call to discuss its results for second quarter 2024 on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To join the conference call from within the United States, participants may dial (844) 413-3978, or for participants outside of the United States (412) 317-6594. Participants should ask the operator to join the Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. call. Participants are encouraged to log in to the webcast or dial in to the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To listen via live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.solarisoilfield.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days. It can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 within the United States or (412) 317-0088 outside of the United States. The conference call replay access code is 7967465. The replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) provides mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris' patented systems are deployed across oil and natural gas basins in the United States. Additional information is available on our website, www.solarisoilfield.com.

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Revenue $ 69,640 $ 69,925 $ 64,635 $ 134,275 $ 147,753 Revenue - related parties 4,246 7,277 3,255 7,501 12,171 Total revenue 73,886 77,202 67,890 141,776 159,924 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 46,131 45,652 39,887 86,018 98,875 Depreciation and amortization 9,565 9,071 9,934 19,499 17,488 Gain on reversal of property tax contingency (1) (2,483 ) - - (2,483 ) - Selling, general and administrative 8,259 6,825 7,990 16,249 13,363 Other operating expense (income), net (2) 560 (125 ) 123 683 (463 ) Total operating costs and expenses 62,032 61,423 57,934 119,966 129,263 Operating income 11,854 15,779 9,956 21,810 30,661 Interest expense, net (685 ) (879 ) (799 ) (1,484 ) (1,338 ) Income before income tax expense 11,169 14,900 9,157 20,326 29,323 Provision for income taxes (1,345 ) (2,659 ) (1,857 ) (3,202 ) (5,145 ) Net income 9,824 12,241 7,300 17,124 24,178 Less: net income related to non-controlling interests (3,616 ) (4,709 ) (2,983 ) (6,599 ) (9,077 ) Net income attributable to Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. 6,208 7,532 4,317 10,525 15,101 Less: income attributable to participating securities (3) (410 ) (383 ) (277 ) (676 ) (700 ) Net income attributable to Class A common shareholders $ 5,798 $ 7,149 $ 4,040 $ 9,849 $ 14,401 Earnings per share of Class A common stock - basic $ 0.20 $ 0.24 $ 0.14 $ 0.35 $ 0.47 Earnings per share of Class A common stock - diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.24 $ 0.14 $ 0.35 $ 0.47 Basic weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 28,335 29,542 28,587 28,461 30,373 Diluted weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 28,335 29,542 28,587 28,461 30,373

1) Represents reversal of a portion of previously recognized property tax contingency following a settlement agreement with Brown County Appraisal District. 2) Other operating expense (income), net includes the gains or losses on the sale or disposal of assets, credit losses or recoveries, sublease income, transaction costs and other settlements. 3) The Company's unvested restricted shares of common stock are participating securities because they entitle the holders to non-forfeitable rights to dividends until the awards vest or are forfeited.

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,059 $ 5,833 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $401 and $104, respectively 49,864 44,916 Accounts receivable - related party 4,422 2,378 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,544 4,342 Inventories 8,858 6,672 Assets held for sale - 3,000 Total current assets 74,747 67,141 Property, plant and equipment, net 312,077 325,121 Non-current inventories 1,186 1,593 Non-current receivables, net of allowance of $692 and $862, respectively 1,069 1,663 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,061 10,721 Goodwill 13,004 13,004 Intangible assets, net 339 702 Deferred tax assets 44,789 48,010 Other assets 492 342 Total assets $ 457,764 $ 468,297 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,845 $ 12,654 Accrued liabilities 18,307 20,292 Current portion of payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement 2,684 - Current portion of credit agreement 16,000 - Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,378 1,385 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 2,507 2,462 Other current liabilities 2,976 408 Total current liabilities 59,697 37,201 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 10,782 11,541 Credit agreement, net of current - 30,000 Finance lease liabilities, net of current 1,212 2,401 Payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement, net of current 68,846 71,530 Other long-term liabilities 44 44 Total liabilities 140,581 152,717 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000 shares authorized, 30,338 shares and 30,448 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 283 290 Class B common stock, $0.00 par value, 180,000 shares authorized, 13,674 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; convertible into Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis - - Additional paid-in capital 184,626 188,379 Retained earnings 19,692 17,314 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. 204,601 205,983 Non-controlling interest 112,582 109,597 Total stockholders' equity 317,183 315,580 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 457,764 $ 468,297

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC condensed CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 17,124 $ 24,178 $ 9,824 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,499 17,488 9,565 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 44 (18 ) 32 Stock-based compensation 4,876 3,904 2,659 Amortization of debt issuance costs 87 71 44 Allowance for credit losses 126 (2 ) (174 ) Inventory write-off 325 - 102 Deferred income tax expense 2,908 4,853 1,181 Other (100 ) (162 ) (131 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,480 ) 8,442 (2,685 ) Accounts receivable - related party (2,044 ) (1,863 ) (1,701 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,439 ) (520 ) (3,390 ) Inventories (2,104 ) (5,801 ) (1,656 ) Accounts payable 3,303 3,047 3,434 Accrued liabilities 1,109 (8,728 ) 4,255 Property tax contingency (2,483 ) - (2,483 ) Payments pursuant to Tax Receivable Agreement - (1,092 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities 35,751 43,797 18,876 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (4,021 ) (40,130 ) (663 ) Cash received from insurance claims 326 69 326 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 55 165 45 Net cash used in investing activities (3,640 ) (39,896 ) (292 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Share repurchases and retirements (8,092 ) (25,757 ) - Distribution to non-controlling interest unitholders (3,282 ) (3,489 ) (1,641 ) Dividend paid to Class A common stock shareholders (7,289 ) (7,044 ) (3,641 ) Payments under finance leases (1,214 ) (1,326 ) (612 ) Proceeds from issuance of insurance notes payable 3,553 1,520 3,553 Payments under insurance premium financing (991 ) (823 ) (577 ) Payments related to debt issuance costs - (91 ) - Cancelled shares withheld for taxes from vesting of restricted stock (1,570 ) (1,355 ) (31 ) Borrowings under the credit agreement 4,000 35,000 - Repayments of credit agreement (18,000 ) - (14,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (32,885 ) (3,365 ) (16,949 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (774 ) 536 1,635 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,833 8,835 3,424 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,059 $ 9,371 $ 5,059 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Capitalized depreciation in property, plant and equipment $ 232 $ 202 $ 112 Capitalized stock based compensation 300 296 166 Property, plant and equipment additions incurred but not paid at period-end 412 3,402 412 Reclassification of assets held for sale to property, plant and equipment 3,000 - - Additions to property, plant and equipment through finance leases 70 1,926 70 Cash paid for: Interest $ 1,414 $ 1,028 $ 656 Income taxes 520 198 444

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

We view EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as important indicators of performance. We use them to assess our results of operations because it allows us, our investors and our lenders to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of varying levels of interest expense due to our capital structure, depreciation and amortization due to our asset base and other items that impact the comparability of financial results from period to period. We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe they provide useful information regarding trends and other factors affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

We define EBITDA as net income, plus (i) depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) interest expense and (iii) income tax expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (i) stock-based compensation expense and (ii) certain non-cash items and extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring gains, losses or expenses.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results of operation and financial condition as reported in accordance with GAAP. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternative to net income presented in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Net income $ 9,824 $ 12,241 $ 7,300 $ 17,124 $ 24,178 Depreciation and amortization 9,565 9,071 9,934 19,499 17,488 Interest expense, net 685 879 799 1,484 1,338 Provision for income taxes (1) 1,345 2,659 1,857 3,202 5,145 EBITDA $ 21,419 $ 24,850 $ 19,890 $ 41,309 $ 48,149 Property tax contingency (2) (2,483 ) - - (2,483 ) - Accrued property tax (3) (1,794 ) - - (1,794 ) - Stock-based compensation expense (4) 2,659 1,924 2,217 4,876 3,904 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 30 4 12 42 (357 ) Credit (recoveries) losses (174 ) (2 ) 300 126 (2 ) Transaction costs (5) 1,013 - 45 1,058 - Other (6) 127 49 223 350 249 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,797 $ 26,825 $ 22,687 $ 43,484 $ 51,943

___________________________ 1) United States federal and state income taxes. 2) Represents reversal of a portion of previously recognized property tax contingency following a settlement agreement with Brown County Appraisal District. 3) Represents reversal of previously recognized accrued property tax expenses following a settlement agreement with Brown County Appraisal District, included in cost of services in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. 4) Represents stock-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards and performance-based restricted stock units. 5) Represents transaction costs incurred for activities related to acquisition opportunities. 6) Other includes the net effect of inventory write-offs and other settlements.

FREE CASH FLOW

Free cash flow is an important supplemental measure to assess our liquidity but should not be considered as an alternative to net cash flow from operating activities presented in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 18,876 $ 30,274 $ 16,875 $ 35,751 $ 43,797 Cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from disposal of assets (618 ) (21,139 ) (3,348 ) (3,966 ) (39,965 ) Free cash flow $ 18,258 $ 9,135 $ 13,527 $ 31,785 $ 3,832

ADJUSTED PRO FORMA NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED PRO FORMA EARNINGS PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE

Adjusted pro forma net income represents net income attributable to Solaris assuming the full exchange of all outstanding membership interests in Solaris LLC not held by Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. for shares of Class A common stock, adjusted for certain non-recurring items that the Company doesn't believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of ongoing business operations. Adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share is calculated by dividing adjusted pro forma net income by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding units of Solaris LLC ("Solaris LLC Units"), after giving effect to the dilutive effect of outstanding equity-based awards.

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to evaluate performance period over period and relative to its competitors. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units, the Company believes these measures facilitate comparisons with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period because it eliminates the effect of any changes in net income attributable to Solaris as a result of increases in its ownership of Solaris LLC, which are unrelated to the Company's operating performance, and excludes items that are non-recurring or may not be indicative of ongoing operating performance.

Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should not be considered alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as determined under GAAP. While these measures are useful in evaluating the Company's performance, it does not account for the earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest holders and therefore does not provide a complete understanding of the net income attributable to Solaris. Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should be evaluated in conjunction with GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of adjusted pro forma net income to net income attributable to Solaris, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are set forth below.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Numerator: Net income attributable to Solaris $ 6,208 $ 7,532 $ 4,317 $ 10,525 $ 15,101 Adjustments: Reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of LLC Interests (1) 3,616 4,709 2,983 6,599 9,077 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 30 4 12 42 (357 ) Property tax contingency (2) (2,483 ) - - (2,483 ) - Accrued property tax (3) (1,794 ) - - (1,794 ) - Transaction costs (4) 1,013 - 45 1,058 - Credit (recoveries) losses (174 ) (2 ) 300 126 (2 ) Other (5) 127 49 223 350 249 Incremental income tax expense (578 ) (983 ) (626 ) (1,204 ) (1,763 ) Adjusted pro forma net income $ 5,965 $ 11,309 $ 7,254 $ 13,219 $ 22,305 Denominator: Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 28,335 29,542 28,587 28,461 30,373 Adjustments: Potentially dilutive shares (6) 15,990 15,365 15,543 15,722 15,294 Adjusted pro forma fully weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted 44,325 44,907 44,130 44,183 45,667 Adjusted pro forma earnings per share - diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.16 $ 0.30 $ 0.49

(1) Assumes the exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock at the beginning of the relevant reporting period, resulting in the elimination of the non-controlling interest and recognition of the net income attributable to non-controlling interests. (2) Represents reversal of a portion of previously recognized property tax contingency following a settlement agreement with Brown County Appraisal District. (3) Represents reversal of previously recognized accrued property tax expenses following a settlement agreement with Brown County Appraisal District, included in cost of services in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (4) Represents transaction costs incurred for activities related to acquisition opportunities. (5) Other includes the net effect of inventory write-offs and other settlements. (6) Represents the weighted-average potentially dilutive effect of Class B common stock, unvested restricted stock awards, unvested performance-based restricted stock units and stock options.

