NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cabbacis (the "Company"), a U.S. federally-licensed tobacco product manufacturer and plant biotech company focused on harm reduction products, announced today that it has filed its Semiannual Report on Form 1-SA for the six-month period ending June 30, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Company's net loss from operations was $317,525 for the six-month period. Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were negative five cents ($0.05). As a development company, Cabbacis had no revenue for the six-month period. The Company's Semiannual Report can be accessed on its investor relations website and on the SEC's website.

Cabbacis plans to submit its application and certification to OTC Markets Group in early September to become an OTCQB company. Mr. Pandolfino, the Company's CEO stated, "We are excited to have all the necessary requirements in place for Cabbacis to apply to OTC Markets, and we will keep our shareholders informed as we continue to make progress on this front and others."

About Cabbacis

Cabbacis is committed to developing and commercializing reduced-nicotine cigarettes and vaporizer pods. Both types of products in development are predominately tobacco and include hemp. The Company stands ready to also move forward with reduced-nicotine tobacco cigarettes without hemp.

Reduced-nicotine cigarettes without hemp have been evaluated in dozens of independent studies and contain about 95 percent less nicotine than conventional cigarettes. Results demonstrate that subjects smoked fewer cigarettes per day, reduced their nicotine dependence and exposure, doubled their quit attempts, and/or increased their number of smoke-free days. The Company believes including hemp flower into reduced-nicotine cigarettes improves sensory characteristics and may potentially improve effectiveness due to the presence of non-THC cannabinoids.

The Company's worldwide patent portfolio includes 32 issued patents and various pending patent applications across the United States, Europe, China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Russia, South Korea, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil and other countries - where approximately two-thirds of the world's smokers reside. The Company holds 6 U.S. patents. Cabbacis Inc wholly owns Cabbacis LLC.

To learn more about Cabbacis, please visit www.cabbacis.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts made in this document are forward-looking. We identify forward-looking statements in this document by using words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "consider," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foresee," "intend," "likely," "may," "objective," "potential," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will" and similar words or phrases and their negatives. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Actual outcomes or results could differ materially for a variety of reasons. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in "Risk Factors" in our Regulation A Offering Circular filed with the SEC and in our Annual Report on Form 1-K for the period ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC. We undertake no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company's securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

Contacts

Tracy Witman

support@cabbacis.com