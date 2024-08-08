NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights - versus Second Quarter 2023:

Net sales of $128.2 million v. $132.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $6.2 million v. $10.7 million

of $6.2 million v. $10.7 million Earnings per share of $(0.42) v. $(0.04)

First Half of 2024 Financial Highlights - versus First Half of 2023:

Net sales of $263.4 million v. $257.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $21.7 million v. $22.2 million

Earnings per diluted share of $(0.36) v. $0.03

"In the face of adverse market conditions, quarterly net sales were slightly below, and first half net sales were slightly above, those of the comparable periods last year. We did record double-digit increases in net sales of our domestic non-crop business and Green Solutions products, driven by strong demand in Central America. However, our profitability was reduced largely due to non-recurring charges, including severance compensation for the former CEO and other one-time costs including various expenses in support of our business transformation activity. That said, the company does not find these results to be acceptable and is focused on changing direction with urgency," stated Timothy Donnelly, Acting CEO of American Vanguard.

Mr. Donnelly continued, "We have taken immediate steps to enhance liquidity and improve our cost structure. On August 8, 2024, the company entered into an amended credit facility with our senior lenders to relax our EBITDA-based covenant through Q3 of 2025, while significantly upsizing the amount of non-recurring charges that we can exclude from our adjusted EBITDA calculation. These measures will improve our borrowing capacity in light of trailing four-quarter performance. The amended agreement includes an increase in interest rates at the highest leverage ratios and adds a requirement for lender consent in connection with share repurchases, dividends and acquisitions. We thank the lender group for moving quickly and for their continued support."

Mr. Donnelly continued, "In addition, after a detailed review, we have recently trimmed our workforce by about 4% and set in motion multiple initiatives to maximize cash while managing inventory downward, including selling out select non-strategic inventory positions to generate cash, building to demand and controlling the accounts receivable/accounts payable cycle. Further, we have redoubled our effort to reduce controllable expenses over the second half, including selling expenses, travel and entertainment and use of contractors."

Mr. Donnelly added, "With respect to recent developments affecting our product, Dacthal, as reported widely by the press earlier in the week, the EPA has issued an emergency suspension of that product which prevents its sale, distribution and use. As you may recall, we had voluntarily suspended sales of Dacthal last April and submitted a mitigated label in an effort to meet the agency's concerns. In light of our cessation of sales at that time, we removed Dacthal sales from our 2024 forecast assumptions. We are, of course, working in good faith with both EPA and our customers to ensure compliance with the suspension order and will have more to report on this in the near term."

Mark Basset, board member on special assignment with the Company's Office of the CEO, stated, "We've done a lot of hard work laying the foundation for a successful business transformation that touches every aspect of the company from a new organizational design, to new commercial strategies, to more cost effective operations. Now is the time to begin to implement those plans with sense of urgency and purpose."

Dr. Basset continued, "Accordingly, in the interest of allocating capital prudently, we are seeking a partner within the precision application space to take over the broader commercialization and funding of SIMPAS. In addition, working with our consultant Kearney, we are pursuing multiple paths toward improving operating leverage, including material procurement, manufacturing efficiency, SKU rationalization, customer and pricing strategies and structural reorganization, which, we believe, will meaningfully improve our cost structure, in an effort to push our adjusted EBITDA margins to 15% on a fully-realized basis in 2026."

Mr. Donnelly concluded, "In light of the current state of the market and forecasted demand, which we expect to be stable, we are lowering our full year 2024 targets to adjusted EBITDA of $40 - $50 million (compared to our previous estimate of $60 - $70 million) and net sales to be down 2%-to-flat (compared to our previous estimate of sales up 6% to 9%) or $565 million to $580 million. On a related note, we continue to make progress in our effort to hire a CEO. However, during the pendency of the search, the Office of the CEO has a mandate to improve liquidity and change the company for the better and to do so with a sense of urgency. Please join us on our earnings call for more details."

Conference Call

Timothy Donnelly, Acting CEO, Mark Bassett, Board Member and David T. Johnson, VP & CFO, will conduct a conference call focusing on the financial results and strategic themes at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 201-493-6744. Please call in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask for the American Vanguard call. The conference call will also be webcast live via the News and Media section of the Company's web site at www.american-vanguard.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived on the Company's web site.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. Over the past 20 years, through product and business acquisitions, the Company has expanded its operations into 21 countries and now has over 1,000 product registrations in 56 nations worldwide. Its strategy rests on three growth initiatives - i) Core Business (through innovation of conventional products) and ii) Green Solutions (with over 120 biorational products - including fertilizers, microbials, nutritionals and non-conventional products). American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company's web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) ASSETS June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Current assets: Cash $ 17,949 $ 11,416 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,982 and $7,107, respectively 192,081 182,613 Other 6,287 8,356 Total receivables, net 198,368 190,969 Inventories 244,935 219,551 Prepaid expenses 9,146 6,261 Income taxes receivable 7,183 3,824 Total current assets 477,581 432,021 Property, plant and equipment, net 74,652 74,560 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 22,635 22,417 Intangible assets, net of amortization 166,958 172,508 Goodwill 48,878 51,199 Deferred income tax assets 3,367 2,849 Other assets 13,384 11,994 Total assets $ 807,455 $ 767,548 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 93,912 $ 68,833 Customer prepayments 12,090 65,560 Accrued program costs 86,094 68,076 Accrued expenses and other payables 14,444 16,354 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,612 6,081 Income taxes payable 1,776 5,591 Total current liabilities 214,928 230,495 Long-term debt 211,254 138,900 Operating lease liabilities, long term 16,735 17,113 Deferred income tax liabilities 8,670 7,892 Other liabilities 2,643 3,138 Total liabilities 454,230 397,538 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, $0.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 34,655,429 shares at June 30, 2024 and 34,676,787 shares at December 31, 2023 3,465 3,467 Additional paid-in capital 113,165 110,810 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,256 ) (5,963 ) Retained earnings 321,052 332,897 Less treasury stock at cost, 5,915,182 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (71,201 ) (71,201 ) Total stockholders' equity 353,225 370,010 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 807,455 $ 767,548

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 128,209 $ 132,790 $ 263,352 $ 257,674 Cost of sales (90,446 ) (89,881 ) (183,171 ) (176,230 ) Gross profit 37,763 42,909 80,181 81,444 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative (31,051 ) (29,742 ) (60,520 ) (56,140 ) Research, product development and regulatory (8,599 ) (9,413 ) (14,305 ) (18,283 ) Transformation (7,345 ) - (8,497 ) - Operating (loss) income (9,232 ) 3,754 (3,141 ) 7,021 Change in fair value of equity investment (125 ) (55 ) 513 (77 ) Interest expense, net (3,917 ) (3,211 ) (7,610 ) (4,898 ) (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (13,274 ) 488 (10,238 ) 2,046 Income tax benefit (expense) 1,553 (1,541 ) 69 (1,181 ) Net (loss) income $ (11,721 ) $ (1,053 ) $ (10,169 ) $ 865 Net (loss) income per common share-basic $ (0.42 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.36 ) $ 0.03 Net (loss) income per common share-assuming dilution $ (0.42 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.36 ) $ 0.03 Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 28,024 28,428 27,934 28,397 Weighted average shares outstanding-assuming dilution 28,024 28,428 27,934 28,985

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF SALES (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the three months

ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change Net sales: U.S. crop $ 52,289 $ 56,212 $ (3,923 ) -7 % U.S. non-crop 19,011 16,878 2,133 13 % U.S. total 71,300 73,090 (1,790 ) -2 % International 56,909 59,700 (2,791 ) -5 % Total net sales $ 128,209 $ 132,790 $ (4,581 ) -3 % Total cost of sales $ (90,446 ) $ (89,881 ) $ (565 ) 1 % Total gross profit $ 37,763 $ 42,909 $ (5,146 ) -12 % Gross margin 29 % 32 % For the six months

ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change Net sales: U.S. crop $ 119,542 $ 118,105 $ 1,437 1 % U.S. non-crop 36,787 30,759 6,028 20 % U.S. total 156,329 148,864 7,465 5 % International 107,023 108,810 (1,787 ) -2 % Total net sales $ 263,352 $ 257,674 $ 5,678 2 % Total cost of sales $ (183,171 ) $ (176,230 ) $ (6,941 ) 4 % Total gross profit $ 80,181 $ 81,444 $ (1,263 ) -2 % Gross margin 30 % 32 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (10,169 ) $ 865 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating

activities: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 4,365 4,322 Amortization of intangibles assets 6,539 6,707 Amortization of other long-term assets 194 1,117 Provision for bad debts 883 902 Stock-based compensation 2,752 2,541 Change in deferred income taxes (276 ) (1,015 ) Changes in liabilities for uncertain tax positions or unrecognized tax benefits 71 419 Change in equity investment fair value (513 ) 77 Other 213 117 Foreign currency transaction gains (127 ) (382 ) Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations: Decrease (increase) in net receivables (11,962 ) 6,092 Increase in inventories (27,770 ) (50,900 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (3,730 ) (1,749 ) Change in income tax receivable/payable, net (7,129 ) (3,510 ) Increase (decrease) in net operating lease liability (66 ) 132 Increase in accounts payable 27,197 9,105 Decrease in customer prepayments (53,468 ) (83,225 ) Increase in accrued program costs 18,209 19,607 Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses (1,665 ) (7,824 ) Net cash used in operating activities (56,452 ) (96,602 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (4,944 ) (6,498 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 75 44 Intangible assets (1,529 ) (718 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,398 ) (7,172 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments under line of credit agreement (64,005 ) (54,050 ) Borrowings under line of credit agreement 136,359 162,500 Net receipt from the issuance of common stock under ESPP 430 480 Net receipt from the exercise of stock options - 32 Net payment for tax withholding on stock-based compensation awards (829 ) (1,948 ) Repurchase of common stock - (7,226 ) Payment of cash dividends (1,670 ) (1,702 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 70,285 98,086 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,435 (5,688 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (902 ) (8 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,416 20,328 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 17,949 $ 14,632

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended June 30, Six Months

Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (11,721 ) $ (1,053 ) $ (10,169 ) $ 865 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,553 ) 1,541 (69 ) 1,181 Interest expense, net 3,917 3,211 7,610 4,898 Depreciation and amortization 5,463 5,889 11,093 12,146 Stock compensation 748 1,067 2,752 2,541 Transformation costs & legal reserves 9,310 - 10,462 - Proxy contest activities - - - 541 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 6,164 $ 10,655 $ 21,679 $ 22,172

_____________________________ 1 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measure so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from adjusted EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define adjusted EBITDA differently. 2 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measure so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from adjusted EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define adjusted EBITDA differently.

