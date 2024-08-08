Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Net loss per common share of $0.38 compared to net income of $0.49 in Q1 2024

Earnings available for distribution per common share (1) of $0.86 unchanged from Q1 2024

of $0.86 unchanged from Q1 2024 Common stock dividend of $0.40 per common share, unchanged from Q1 2024

Book value per common share (2) of $9.27 compared to $10.08 as of March 31, 2024

of $9.27 compared to $10.08 as of March 31, 2024 Economic return(3) of (4.1)% compared to 4.8% in Q1 2024

Update from John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer

"Agency RMBS valuations were negatively impacted during the second quarter as persistent uncertainty regarding near-term monetary policy led to an increase in interest rate volatility. In addition, interest rates rose and swap spreads tightened as investor expectations for an increased pace of Treasury supply took hold. Against this backdrop, our higher coupon Agency RMBS investments underperformed, contributing to an 8.0% decline in book value per common share to $9.27. Combined with our $0.40 common stock dividend, this resulted in an economic return of (4.1)% for the quarter. As of August 2, 2024, our book value per common share is estimated to be between $9.21 and $9.59.(4)

"Our debt-to-equity ratio ended the second quarter at 5.6x, unchanged from March 31 st, while our economic debt-to-equity ratio(1) increased from 5.6x to 5.9x. As of the end of the quarter, our $5.0 billion investment portfolio primarily consisted of $4.6 billion Agency RMBS (including Agency TBA) and $0.4 billion Agency CMBS, and we continued to maintain a sizeable balance of unrestricted cash and unencumbered investments totaling $446 million.

"Earnings available for distribution for the period continued to be supported by attractive interest income on our target assets, favorable funding and low-cost, pay-fixed swaps. For the quarter, earnings available for distribution per common share was $0.86, unchanged from the first quarter.

"Recent economic data confirmed the disinflationary trend has resumed, increasing the likelihood of a near-term easing of monetary policy. Given our expectations for a steeper yield curve and a decline in interest rate volatility, our outlook for Agency RMBS remains positive. In particular, we believe investors in higher coupon Agency RMBS stand to benefit from attractive valuations, favorable funding and strong liquidity as market conditions improve."

(1) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share) and economic debt-to-equity ratio are non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures. (2) Book value per common share as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock ($106.2 million and $183.6 million as of June 30, 2024, respectively, and $107.3 million and $186.2 million as of March 31, 2024, respectively), divided by total common shares outstanding. (3) Economic return for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 is defined as the change in book value per common share from March 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024 of ($0.81); plus dividends declared of $0.40 per common share; divided by the March 31, 2024 book value per common share of $10.08. Economic return for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 is defined as the change in book value per common share from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 of $0.08; plus dividends declared of $0.40 per common share; divided by the December 31, 2023 book value per common share of $10.00. (4) Book value per common share as of August 2, 2024 is adjusted to exclude a pro rata portion of the current quarter's common stock dividend (which for purposes of this calculation is assumed to be the same as the previous quarter) and is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock ($106.2 million and $182.9 million as of August 2, 2024, respectively), divided by total common shares outstanding of 54.8 million.

Key performance indicators for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 are summarized in the table below.

($ in millions, except share amounts) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Variance Average Balances (unaudited) (unaudited)

Average earning assets (at amortized cost) $4,847.1 $4,972.2 ($125.1) Average borrowings $4,252.0 $4,419.8 ($167.8) Average stockholders' equity (1) $817.2 $823.2 ($6.0)







U.S. GAAP Financial Measures





Total interest income $68.0 $68.6 ($0.6) Total interest expense $59.4 $61.6 ($2.2) Net interest income $8.6 $7.0 $1.6 Total expenses $4.9 $4.7 $0.2 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders ($18.8) $23.7 ($42.5)







Average earning asset yields 5.61 % 5.52 % 0.09 % Average cost of funds 5.59 % 5.57 % 0.02 % Average net interest rate margin 0.02 % (0.05) % 0.07 %







Period-end weighted average asset yields (2) 5.45 % 5.41 % 0.04 % Period-end weighted average cost of funds 5.46 % 5.47 % (0.01) % Period-end weighted average net interest rate margin (0.01) % (0.06) % 0.05 %







Book value per common share (3) $9.27 $10.08 ($0.81) Earnings (loss) per common share (basic) ($0.38) $0.49 ($0.87) Earnings (loss) per common share (diluted) ($0.38) $0.49 ($0.87) Debt-to-equity ratio 5.6x 5.6x 0.0x







Non-GAAP Financial Measures (4)





Earnings available for distribution $42.3 $41.8 $0.5 Effective interest expense $16.1 $16.3 ($0.2) Effective net interest income $51.9 $52.3 ($0.4)







Effective cost of funds 1.52 % 1.47 % 0.05 % Effective interest rate margin 4.09 % 4.05 % 0.04 %







Earnings available for distribution per common share $0.86 $0.86 $0.00 Economic debt-to-equity ratio 5.9x 5.6x 0.3x



(1) Average stockholders' equity is calculated based on the weighted month-end balance of total stockholders' equity excluding equity attributable to preferred stockholders. (2) Period-end weighted average asset yields are based on amortized cost as of period-end and incorporate future prepayment and loss assumptions when appropriate. (3) Book value per common share is calculated as total stockholders' equity less the liquidation preference of the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock ($106.2 million and $183.6 million as of June 30, 2024, respectively, and $107.3 million and $186.2 million as of March 31, 2024, respectively), divided by total common shares outstanding. (4) Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation, earnings available for distribution per common share), effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds), effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin), and economic debt-to-equity ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important disclosures and a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share), total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds), net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate margin) and debt-to-equity ratio.

Portfolio Composition

The following table summarizes the Company's MBS portfolio as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024.





As of



June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024 $ in thousands

Fair Value

Percentage of

Portfolio

Period-end

Weighted

Average

Yield

Fair Value

Percentage of

Portfolio

Period-end

Weighted

Average

Yield Agency RMBS:























30 year fixed-rate pass-through coupon:

























4.0 %

562,192

11.6 %

4.66 %

764,780

15.3 %

4.64 %

4.5 %

868,511

17.9 %

4.95 %

892,872

17.8 %

4.95 %

5.0 %

876,344

18.1 %

5.35 %

1,001,505

20.0 %

5.34 %

5.5 %

965,700

20.0 %

5.59 %

992,970

19.8 %

5.59 %

6.0 %

1,087,049

22.5 %

6.02 %

996,925

19.9 %

6.03 % Total 30 year fixed-rate pass-through

4,359,796

90.1 %

5.40 %

4,649,052

92.8 %

5.35 % Agency-CMO

74,711

1.5 %

9.94 %

74,701

1.5 %

9.64 % Agency CMBS

384,593

8.0 %

4.97 %

265,512

5.3 %

4.94 % Non-Agency CMBS

10,264

0.2 %

8.91 %

10,188

0.2 %

9.58 % Non-Agency RMBS

7,463

0.2 %

9.44 %

7,651

0.2 %

9.05 % Total MBS portfolio

4,836,827

100.0 %

5.45 %

5,007,104

100.0 %

5.41 %

The following table presents certain characteristics of the Company's borrowings as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024.





As of $ in thousands

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Amount

Outstanding

Weighted

Average

Interest Rate

Weighted

Average

Remaining

Maturity (days)

Amount

Outstanding

Weighted

Average

Interest Rate

Weighted

Average

Remaining

Maturity (days) Agency RMBS repurchase agreements

3,945,401

5.46 %

20

4,189,856

5.47 %

21 Agency CMBS repurchase agreements

315,074

5.46 %

17

204,052

5.47 %

16 Total borrowings

4,260,475

5.46 %

19

4,393,908

5.47 %

20

The following table summarizes certain characteristics of TBAs accounted for as derivatives as of June 30, 2024. We did not have any TBAs outstanding as of March 31, 2024.

$ in thousands

As of June 30, 2024



Notional Amount

Implied Cost Basis

Implied Market Value

Net Carrying Value 5.5% TBA Purchase Contracts

200,000

199,945

198,420

(1,525)

The tables below present certain characteristics of the Company's interest rate swaps whereby the Company pays interest at a fixed rate and receives floating interest based on the secured overnight financing rate ("SOFR") as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024.

$ in thousands

As of June 30, 2024 Maturities

Notional Amount

Weighted

Average Fixed

Pay Rate

Weighted

Average Floating

Receive Rate

Weighted

Average Years to

Maturity Less than 3 years

180,000

0.48 %

5.33 %

1.6 3 to 5 years

1,375,000

0.29 %

5.33 %

3.3 5 to 7 years

1,150,000

0.55 %

5.33 %

6.1 7 to 10 years

565,000

3.87 %

5.33 %

9.7 Greater than 10 years

645,000

2.25 %

5.33 %

18.8 Total

3,915,000

1.22 %

5.33 %

7.5

$ in thousands

As of March 31, 2024 Maturities

Notional Amount

Weighted

Average Fixed

Pay Rate

Weighted

Average Floating

Receive Rate

Weighted

Average Years to

Maturity Less than 3 years

740,000

1.62 %

5.34 %

2.0 3 to 5 years

1,375,000

0.29 %

5.34 %

3.6 5 to 7 years

1,150,000

0.55 %

5.34 %

6.3 7 to 10 years

285,000

3.68 %

5.34 %

9.8 Greater than 10 years

715,000

2.39 %

5.34 %

20.1 Total

4,265,000

1.17 %

5.34 %

7.2

Capital Activities

Dividends

As previously announced on June 24, 2024, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.40 per share paid on July 26, 2024 to its stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 5, 2024. The Company declared the following dividends on August 7, 2024: a Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $0.4844 per share and a Series C Preferred Stock dividend of $0.46875 per share payable on September 27, 2024 to its stockholders of record on September 5, 2024.

Issuances of Common Stock

The Company sold 1,761,155 shares of common stock for net proceeds of $16.1 million during the second quarter through its at-the-market program.

In July 2024, the Company sold 4,173,536 shares of common stock for net proceeds of $37.9 million through its at-the-market program, which exhausted the shares available to be sold through the program.

Repurchases of Preferred Stock

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company repurchased and retired 44,661 shares of Series B Preferred Stock and 105,492 shares of Series C Preferred Stock, respectively, for a total cost of $3.4 million.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.

Earnings Call

Members of the investment community and the general public are invited to listen to the Company's earnings conference call on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET, by calling one of the following numbers:

North America Toll Free: 888-982-7409 International: 1-212-287-1625 Passcode: Invesco

An audio replay will be available until 5:00 pm ET on August 23, 2024 by calling:

888-566-0411 (North America) or 1-203-369-3041 (International)

The presentation slides that will be reviewed during the call will be available on the Company's website at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, the related presentation and comments made in the associated conference call, may include statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements include our views on the risk positioning of our portfolio, domestic and global market conditions (including the mortgage-backed securities, residential and commercial real estate markets), the market for our target assets, our financial performance, including our earnings available for distribution, economic return, comprehensive income and changes in our book value, our intention and ability to pay dividends, our ability to continue performance trends, the stability of portfolio yields, interest rates, credit spreads, prepayment trends, financing sources, cost of funds, our leverage and equity allocation. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would" as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks identified under the captions "Risk Factors," "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

All written or oral forward-looking statements that we make, or that are attributable to us, are expressly qualified by this cautionary notice. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended $ in thousands, except share data June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023



















Interest income 68,028

68,583

71,428

136,611

140,715 Interest expense 59,393

61,580

59,022

120,973

108,748 Net interest income 8,635

7,003

12,406

15,638

31,967



















Other income (loss)

















Gain (loss) on investments, net (45,212)

(66,153)

(99,679)

(111,365)

(47,723) (Increase) decrease in provision for credit losses (263)

(39)

(169)

(302)

(169) Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures -

(193)

-

(193)

2 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 28,262

93,161

96,624

121,423

51,729 Other investment income (loss), net -

-

27

-

(66) Total other income (loss) (17,213)

26,776

(3,197)

9,563

3,773 Expenses

















Management fee - related party 2,945

2,861

3,168

5,806

6,147 General and administrative 1,943

1,796

1,963

3,739

4,052 Total expenses 4,888

4,657

5,131

9,545

10,199 Net income (loss) (13,466)

29,122

4,078

15,656

25,541 Dividends to preferred stockholders (5,508)

(5,585)

(5,840)

(11,093)

(11,702) Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock 208

193

364

401

364 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (18,766)

23,730

(1,398)

4,964

14,203 Earnings (loss) per share:

















Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

















Basic (0.38)

0.49

(0.03)

0.10

0.35 Diluted (0.38)

0.49

(0.03)

0.10

0.35

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended $ in thousands June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Net income (loss) (13,466)

29,122

4,078

15,656

25,541 Other comprehensive income (loss):

















Unrealized gain (loss) on mortgage-backed securities,

net (150)

(202)

(131)

(352)

(607) Reclassification of unrealized loss on available-for-sale

securities to (increase) decrease in provision for credit

losses 263

39

169

302

169 Reclassification of amortization of net deferred (gain)

loss on de-designated interest rate swaps to interest

expense -

-

(3,201)

-

(7,695) Currency translation adjustments on investment in

unconsolidated venture -

-

-

-

(10) Reclassification of currency translation loss on

investment in unconsolidated venture to other

investment income (loss), net -

-

-

-

123 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 113

(163)

(3,163)

(50)

(8,020) Comprehensive income (loss) (13,353)

28,959

915

15,606

17,521 Dividends to preferred stockholders (5,508)

(5,585)

(5,840)

(11,093)

(11,702) Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock 208

193

364

401

364 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common

stockholders (18,653)

23,567

(4,561)

4,914

6,183

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



As of $ in thousands, except share amounts June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS





Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value (including pledged securities of $4,450,061 and $4,712,185,

respectively; net of allowance for credit losses of $622 and $320, respectively) 4,836,827

5,045,306 U.S. Treasury securities, at fair value -

11,214 Cash and cash equivalents 58,775

76,967 Restricted cash 124,667

121,670 Due from counterparties 1,279

- Investment related receivable 35,599

26,604 Derivative assets, at fair value 8,991

939 Other assets 391

1,509 Total assets 5,066,529

5,284,209 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:





Repurchase agreements 4,260,475

4,458,695 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 1,525

- Dividends payable 20,255

19,384 Accrued interest payable 20,536

15,787 Collateral held payable -

2,475 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,306

1,296 Due to affiliate 3,216

3,907 Total liabilities 4,307,313

4,501,544 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 14) (1)





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized:





7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 4,247,989 and

4,385,997 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($106,200 and $109,650 aggregate

liquidation preference, respectively) 102,678

106,014 7.50% Fixed-to-Floating Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: 7,344,030 and

7,545,439 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($183,601 and $188,636 aggregate

liquidation preference, respectively) 177,603

182,474 Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 67,000,000 shares authorized; 50,637,604 and 48,460,626

shares issued and outstanding, respectively 506

484 Additional paid in capital 4,030,745

4,011,138 Accumulated other comprehensive income 648

698 Retained earnings (distributions in excess of earnings) (3,552,964)

(3,518,143) Total stockholders' equity 759,216

782,665 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 5,066,529

5,284,209





(1) See Note 14 of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements filed in Item 1 of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The table below shows the non-GAAP financial measures the Company uses to analyze its operating results and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing its performance as discussed further below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Most Directly Comparable U.S. GAAP Measure Earnings available for distribution (and by calculation,

earnings available for distribution per common share)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (and

by calculation, basic earnings (loss) per common share) Effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost

of funds)

Total interest expense (and by calculation, cost of funds) Effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective

interest rate margin)

Net interest income (and by calculation, net interest rate

margin) Economic debt-to-equity ratio

Debt-to-equity ratio

The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company's management should be analyzed in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures and should not be considered substitutes for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of its peer companies.

Earnings Available for Distribution

The Company's business objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company uses earnings available for distribution as a measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders and to evaluate its progress toward meeting this objective. The Company calculates earnings available for distribution as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (gain) loss on investments, net; realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net; TBA dollar roll income; gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock; foreign currency (gains) losses, net and amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated interest rate swaps.

By excluding the gains and losses discussed above, the Company believes the presentation of earnings available for distribution provides a consistent measure of operating performance that investors can use to evaluate its results over multiple reporting periods and, to a certain extent, compare to its peer companies. However, because not all of the Company's peer companies use identical operating performance measures, the Company's presentation of earnings available for distribution may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by its peer companies. The Company excludes the impact of gains and losses when calculating earnings available for distribution because (i) when analyzed in conjunction with its U.S. GAAP results, earnings available for distribution provides additional detail of its investment portfolio's earnings capacity and (ii) gains and losses are not accounted for consistently under U.S. GAAP. Under U.S. GAAP, certain gains and losses are reflected in net income whereas other gains and losses are reflected in other comprehensive income. For example, a portion of the Company's mortgage-backed securities are classified as available-for-sale securities, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other comprehensive income on its condensed consolidated balance sheets. The Company elected the fair value option for its mortgage-backed securities purchased on or after September 1, 2016, and changes in the valuation of these securities are recorded in other income (loss) in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. In addition, certain gains and losses represent one-time events. The Company may add and has added additional reconciling items to its earnings available for distribution calculation as appropriate.

To maintain qualification as a REIT, U.S. federal income tax law generally requires that the Company distribute at least 90% of its REIT taxable income annually, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gains. The Company has historically distributed at least 100% of its REIT taxable income. Because the Company views earnings available for distribution as a consistent measure of its investment portfolio's ability to generate income for distribution to common stockholders, earnings available for distribution is one metric, but not the exclusive metric, that the Company's board of directors uses to determine the amount, if any, and the payment date of dividends on common stock. However, earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an indication of the Company's taxable income, a guaranty of its ability to pay dividends or as a proxy for the amount of dividends it may pay, as earnings available for distribution excludes certain items that impact its cash needs.

Earnings available for distribution is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and there are other factors that impact the achievement of the Company's business objective. The Company cautions that earnings available for distribution should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), or as an indication of the Company's cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP), a measure of the Company's liquidity, or as an indication of amounts available to fund its cash needs.

The table below provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to earnings available for distribution for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended $ in thousands, except per share data June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Net income (loss) attributable to common

stockholders (18,766)

23,730

(1,398)

4,964

14,203 Adjustments:

















(Gain) loss on investments, net 45,212

66,153

99,679

111,365

47,723 Realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1) 22,344

(48,682)

(26,946)

(26,338)

64,954 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (1) (7,335)

808

(6,241)

(6,527)

1,218 TBA dollar roll income (2) 1,078

-

-

1,078

697 Gain on repurchase and retirement of preferred stock (208)

(193)

(364)

(401)

(364) Foreign currency (gains) losses, net (3) -

-

(27)

-

66 Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-

designated interest rate swaps (4) -

-

(3,201)

-

(7,695) Subtotal 61,091

18,086

62,900

79,177

106,599 Earnings available for distribution 42,325

41,816

61,502

84,141

120,802 Basic income (loss) per common share (0.38)

0.49

(0.03)

0.10

0.35 Earnings available for distribution per common share (5) 0.86

0.86

1.45

1.72

2.95





(1) U.S. GAAP gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended $ in thousands June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Realized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (22,344)

48,682

26,946

26,338

(64,954) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 7,335

(808)

6,241

6,527

(1,218) Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest

rate swaps 43,271

45,287

63,437

88,558

117,901 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 28,262

93,161

96,624

121,423

51,729





(2) A TBA dollar roll is a series of derivative transactions where TBAs with the same specified issuer, term and coupon but different settlement dates are simultaneously bought and sold. The TBA settling in the later month typically prices at a discount to the TBA settling in the earlier month. TBA dollar roll income represents the price differential between the TBA price for current month settlement versus the TBA price for forward month settlement. The Company includes TBA dollar roll income in earnings available for distribution because it is the economic equivalent of interest income on the underlying Agency RMBS, less an implied financing cost, over the forward settlement period. TBA dollar roll income is a component of gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.



(3) Foreign currency gains (losses), net includes foreign currency transaction gains and losses and the reclassification of currency translation adjustments that were previously recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income and is included in other investment income (loss), net on the condensed consolidated statements of operations.



(4) U.S. GAAP interest expense on the condensed consolidated statements of operations includes the following components:







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended $ in thousands June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Interest expense on repurchase agreement borrowings 59,393

61,580

62,223

120,973

116,443 Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-

designated interest rate swaps -

-

(3,201)

-

(7,695) Total interest expense 59,393

61,580

59,022

120,973

108,748





(5) Earnings available for distribution per common share is equal to earnings available for distribution divided by the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

The table below shows the components of earnings available for distribution for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended $ in thousands June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Effective net interest income (1) 51,906

52,290

72,642

104,196

142,173 TBA dollar roll income 1,078

-

-

1,078

697 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated ventures -

(193)

-

(193)

2 (Increase) decrease in provision for credit losses (263)

(39)

(169)

(302)

(169) Total expenses (4,888)

(4,657)

(5,131)

(9,545)

(10,199) Subtotal 47,833

47,401

67,342

95,234

132,504 Dividends to preferred stockholders (5,508)

(5,585)

(5,840)

(11,093)

(11,702) Earnings available for distribution 42,325

41,816

61,502

84,141

120,802





(1) See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to effective net interest income, a non-GAAP measure.

Effective Interest Expense/Effective Cost of Funds/Effective Net Interest Income/Effective Interest Rate Margin

The Company calculates effective interest expense (and by calculation, effective cost of funds) as U.S. GAAP total interest expense adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as interest expense. The Company views its interest rate swaps as an economic hedge against increases in future market interest rates on its borrowings. The Company adds back the net payments or receipts on its interest rate swap agreements to its total U.S. GAAP interest expense because the Company uses interest rate swaps to add stability to interest expense. The Company excludes the amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps from its calculation of effective interest expense because the Company does not consider the amortization a current component of its borrowing costs.

The Company calculates effective net interest income (and by calculation, effective interest rate margin) as U.S. GAAP net interest income adjusted for contractual net interest income (expense) on its interest rate swaps that is recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net and amortization of net deferred gains (losses) on de-designated interest rate swaps that is recorded as interest expense.

The Company believes the presentation of effective interest expense, effective cost of funds, effective net interest income and effective interest rate margin measures, when considered together with U.S. GAAP financial measures, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding the Company's borrowing costs and operating performance.

The following table reconciles total interest expense to effective interest expense and cost of funds to effective cost of funds for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds Total interest expense 59,393

5.59 %

61,580

5.57 %

59,022

4.93 % Add: Amortization of net deferred gain

(loss) on de-designated interest

rate swaps -

- %

-

- %

3,201

0.27 % Less: Contractual net interest expense

(income) on interest rate swaps

recorded as gain (loss) on

derivative instruments, net (43,271)

(4.07) %

(45,287)

(4.10) %

(63,437)

(5.30) % Effective interest expense 16,122

1.52 %

16,293

1.47 %

(1,214)

(0.10) %



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds

Reconciliation

Cost of Funds

/ Effective

Cost of Funds Total interest expense 120,973

5.58 %

108,748

4.56 % Add: Amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated

interest rate swaps -

- %

7,695

0.32 % Less: Contractual net interest expense (income) on interest rate

swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (88,558)

(4.08) %

(117,901)

(4.95) % Effective interest expense 32,415

1.50 %

(1,458)

(0.07) %

The following table reconciles net interest income to effective net interest income and net interest rate margin to effective interest rate margin for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin Net interest income 8,635

0.02 %

7,003

(0.05) %

12,406

0.48 % Less: Amortization of net deferred

(gain) loss on de-designated

interest rate swaps -

- %

-

- %

(3,201)

(0.27) % Add: Contractual net interest income

(expense) on interest rate swaps

recorded as gain (loss) on

derivative instruments, net 43,271

4.07 %

45,287

4.10 %

63,437

5.30 % Effective net interest income 51,906

4.09 %

52,290

4.05 %

72,642

5.51 %



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 $ in thousands Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin

Reconciliation

Net Interest

Rate Margin /

Effective

Interest Rate

Margin Net interest income 15,638

(0.02) %

31,967

0.78 % Less: Amortization of net deferred (gain) loss on de-designated

interest rate swaps -

- %

(7,695)

(0.32) % Add: Contractual net interest income (expense) on interest rate

swaps recorded as gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 88,558

4.08 %

117,901

4.95 % Effective net interest income 104,196

4.06 %

142,173

5.41 %

Economic Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The following tables show the allocation of the Company's stockholders' equity to its target assets, the Company's debt-to-equity ratio, and the Company's economic debt-to-equity ratio as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is the ratio of total debt to total stockholders' equity.

The Company presents an economic debt-to-equity ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure of leverage that considers the impact of the off-balance sheet financing of its investments in TBAs that are accounted for as derivative instruments under U.S. GAAP. The Company includes its TBAs at implied cost basis in its measure of leverage because a forward contract to acquire Agency RMBS in the TBA market carries similar risks to Agency RMBS purchased in the cash market and funded with on-balance sheet liabilities. Similarly, a contract for the forward sale of Agency RMBS has substantially the same effect as selling the underlying Agency RMBS and reducing the Company's on-balance sheet funding commitments. The Company believes that presenting its economic debt-to-equity ratio, when considered together with its U.S. GAAP financial measure of debt-to-equity ratio, provides information that is useful to investors in understanding how management evaluates at-risk leverage and gives investors a comparable statistic to those of other mortgage REITs who also invest in TBAs and present a similar non-GAAP measure of leverage.

As of June 30, 2024

$ in thousands Agency RMBS Agency CMBS Credit Portfolio (1) Total Mortgage-backed securities 4,434,507 384,593 17,727 4,836,827 Cash and cash equivalents (2) 54,428 4,347 - 58,775 Restricted cash (3) 109,485 15,182 - 124,667 Derivative assets, at fair value (3) 7,896 1,095 - 8,991 Other assets 35,665 1,474 130 37,269 Total assets 4,641,981 406,691 17,857 5,066,529









Repurchase agreements 3,945,401 315,074 - 4,260,475 Derivative liabilities, at fair value (3) 1,525 - - 1,525 Other liabilities 40,686 3,918 709 45,313 Total liabilities 3,987,612 318,992 709 4,307,313









Total stockholders' equity (allocated) 654,369 87,699 17,148 759,216 Debt-to-equity ratio (4) 6.0 3.6 - 5.6 Economic debt-to-equity ratio (5) 6.3 3.6 - 5.9





(1) Investments in non-Agency CMBS and non-Agency RMBS are included in credit portfolio. (2) Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on the Company's financing strategy for each asset class. (3) Restricted cash and derivative assets and liabilities are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each asset class. (4) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity. (5) Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements and TBAs at implied cost basis ($199.9 million as of June 30, 2024) to total stockholders' equity.

As of March 31, 2024

$ in thousands Agency RMBS Agency CMBS Credit Portfolio (1) Total Mortgage-backed securities 4,723,751 265,512 17,841 5,007,104 Cash and cash equivalents (2) 56,716 3,174 - 59,890 Restricted cash (3) 125,860 14,755 - 140,615 Derivative assets, at fair value (3) 117 14 - 131 Other assets 22,569 1,033 131 23,733 Total assets 4,929,013 284,488 17,972 5,231,473









Repurchase agreements 4,189,856 204,052 - 4,393,908 Other liabilities 48,061 3,245 687 51,993 Total liabilities 4,237,917 207,297 687 4,445,901









Total stockholders' equity (allocated) 691,096 77,191 17,285 785,572 Debt-to-equity ratio (4) 6.1 2.6 - 5.6 Economic debt-to-equity ratio (5) 6.1 2.6 - 5.6





(1) Investments in non-Agency CMBS, non-Agency RMBS and an unconsolidated joint venture are included in credit portfolio. (2) Cash and cash equivalents is allocated based on the Company's financing strategy for each asset class. (3) Restricted cash and derivative assets are allocated based on the hedging strategy for each asset class. (4) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements to total stockholders' equity. (5) Economic debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as the ratio of total repurchase agreements and TBAs at implied cost basis to total stockholders' equity. The Company did not have any TBAs outstanding as of March 31, 2024.

Average Balances

The table below presents information related to the Company's average earning assets, average earning asset yields, average borrowings and average cost of funds for the following periods:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended $ in thousands June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Average earning assets (1) 4,847,125

4,972,242

5,285,794

4,909,684

5,265,654 Average earning asset yields (2) 5.61 %

5.52 %

5.41 %

5.56 %

5.34 %



















Average borrowings (3) 4,251,953

4,419,757

4,791,720

4,335,855

4,764,748 Average cost of funds (4) 5.59 %

5.57 %

4.93 %

5.58 %

4.56 %





(1) Average balances for each period are based on weighted month-end balances. (2) Average earning asset yields for each period are calculated by dividing interest income, including amortization of premiums and discounts, by average earning assets based on the amortized cost of the investments. All yields are annualized. (3) Average borrowings for each period are based on weighted month-end balances. (4) Average cost of funds is calculated by dividing annualized interest expense, including amortization of net deferred gain (loss) on de-designated interest rate swaps, by average borrowings.

