Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Uranbulle stürmt voran - Ist dieser Small-Cap das beste Uraninvestment in 2024?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915143 | ISIN: US05343P1093 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.08.24
22:00 Uhr
2,140 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.08.2024 23:05 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2024 were $23.1 million compared with $20.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. For the second quarter of 2024, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.24 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.04 in the second quarter of 2023.

For the first six months of 2024, net operating revenues were $41.9 million compared with $39.3 million for the first six months of 2023. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $25,000 in the first six months of 2024 compared with net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.8 million in the first six months of 2023. For the first six months of 2024, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.01 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.47 in the first six months of 2023.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)


























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023









Net operating revenues:








Waste management services

$ 12,220


$ 10,298


$ 24,690


$ 22,950









Food, beverage and merchandise sales

3,996


3,995


6,007


5,968

Other golf and related operations

6,841


6,533


11,218


10,363

Total golf and related operations

10,837


10,528


17,225


16,331









Total net operating revenues

23,057


20,826


41,915


39,281









Costs and expenses:








Waste management services operating costs

9,527


8,224


19,424


18,604

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

1,682


1,811


2,707


2,834

Golf and related operations operating costs

6,744


6,987


11,617


11,823

Depreciation and amortization expense

1,002


955


1,982


1,895

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,654


2,501


5,251


5,030

Operating income (loss)

1,448


348


934


(905)









Other income (expense):








Interest expense

(521)


(529)


(1,028)


(1,044)

Other income, net

-


-


7


-

Income (loss) before income taxes

927


(181)


(87)


(1,949)









Provision for income taxes

44


23


84


54

Net income (loss)

883


(204)


(171)


(2,003)









Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(71)


(52)


(146)


(174)

Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$ 954


$ (152)


$ (25)


$ (1,829)









Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:








Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.24


$ (0.04)


$ (0.01)


$ (0.47)









Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

3,899


3,899


3,899


3,899

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)










June 30,


December 31,


2024


2023

Assets




Current Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,775


$ 1,187

Accounts receivable, net

11,525


9,499

Unbilled membership dues receivable

1,110


567

Inventories

1,875


1,662

Prepaid expenses

881


1,116

Other current assets

15


14

Total current assets

19,181


14,045





Property and equipment, net

55,701


56,630

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

5,487


5,711

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,096


1,270

Restricted cash

10,216


10,265

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

8


8

Other assets, net

36


36

Total assets

$ 91,725


$ 87,965





Liabilities and Equity




Current liabilities:




Current portion of long term debt

$ 556


$ 538

Current portion of obligations under finance leases

216


198

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

387


432

Accounts payable

11,026


9,657

Accrued payroll and other compensation

1,768


1,277

Accrued taxes

418


539

Deferred membership dues revenue

5,863


3,443

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

2,005


1,825

Total current liabilities

22,239


17,909





Long term debt, net of current portion

28,938


29,220

Line of credit

3,200


3,200

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

610


598

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

709


838

Asset retirement obligation

100


100





Equity:




Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

36,691


36,716

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(762)


(616)

Total shareholders' equity

35,929


36,100

Total liabilities and equity

$ 91,725


$ 87,965

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.