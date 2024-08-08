Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024.
Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2024 were $23.1 million compared with $20.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared with a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. For the second quarter of 2024, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.24 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.04 in the second quarter of 2023.
For the first six months of 2024, net operating revenues were $41.9 million compared with $39.3 million for the first six months of 2023. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $25,000 in the first six months of 2024 compared with net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.8 million in the first six months of 2023. For the first six months of 2024, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.01 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.47 in the first six months of 2023.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 12,220
$ 10,298
$ 24,690
$ 22,950
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
3,996
3,995
6,007
5,968
Other golf and related operations
6,841
6,533
11,218
10,363
Total golf and related operations
10,837
10,528
17,225
16,331
Total net operating revenues
23,057
20,826
41,915
39,281
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
9,527
8,224
19,424
18,604
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
1,682
1,811
2,707
2,834
Golf and related operations operating costs
6,744
6,987
11,617
11,823
Depreciation and amortization expense
1,002
955
1,982
1,895
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,654
2,501
5,251
5,030
Operating income (loss)
1,448
348
934
(905)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(521)
(529)
(1,028)
(1,044)
Other income, net
-
-
7
-
Income (loss) before income taxes
927
(181)
(87)
(1,949)
Provision for income taxes
44
23
84
54
Net income (loss)
883
(204)
(171)
(2,003)
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(71)
(52)
(146)
(174)
Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
$ 954
$ (152)
$ (25)
$ (1,829)
Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
$ 0.24
$ (0.04)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.47)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
3,899
3,899
3,899
3,899
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 3,775
$ 1,187
Accounts receivable, net
11,525
9,499
Unbilled membership dues receivable
1,110
567
Inventories
1,875
1,662
Prepaid expenses
881
1,116
Other current assets
15
14
Total current assets
19,181
14,045
Property and equipment, net
55,701
56,630
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
5,487
5,711
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,096
1,270
Restricted cash
10,216
10,265
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
8
8
Other assets, net
36
36
Total assets
$ 91,725
$ 87,965
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 556
$ 538
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
216
198
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
387
432
Accounts payable
11,026
9,657
Accrued payroll and other compensation
1,768
1,277
Accrued taxes
418
539
Deferred membership dues revenue
5,863
3,443
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
2,005
1,825
Total current liabilities
22,239
17,909
Long term debt, net of current portion
28,938
29,220
Line of credit
3,200
3,200
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
610
598
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
709
838
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
36,691
36,716
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(762)
(616)
Total shareholders' equity
35,929
36,100
Total liabilities and equity
$ 91,725
$ 87,965
SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation