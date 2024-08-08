Brilliant Earth, LLC: Brilliant Earth Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Increased Total Orders by 3.6% and Repeat Orders by 17% Year-Over-Year

Increased Second Quarter 2024 Gross Margin by 320 bps to 60.8%

Generated GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.01 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.03

Exceeded Profitability Expectations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. ("Brilliant Earth" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (quarterly period ended June 30, 2024):

Delivered net sales of $105.4 million , declining 4% year-over-year, in line with the Company's guidance range Increased total orders by 3.6% and repeat orders by 17% year-over-year Drove double-digit year-over-year bookings growth in wedding and anniversary bands Increased fine jewelry bookings by 29% year-over-year Grew Average Selling Price (ASP) year-over-year across product lines including engagement rings, wedding bands, and fine jewelry

, declining 4% year-over-year, in line with the Company's guidance range Expanded gross margin by 320 basis points to 60.8% for the second quarter 2024 as compared to the prior year

to 60.8% for the second quarter 2024 as compared to the prior year Generated strong profitability: Net income was $1.4 million for the second quarter 2024; and Adjusted EBITDA was $5.5 million for the second quarter 2024, exceeding the Company's guidance range

On track to open 3 new showrooms in the second half of this year: two in Boston and the Company's first street-level location in New York City

"I'm pleased with our ability to manage the business with agility and discipline in the face of a challenging industry and macroeconomic backdrop," said Beth Gerstein, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Brilliant Earth. "We delivered quality order growth, expanded gross margin, and exceeded our profitability expectations. We also continue to see strong post-opening metro uplift and compelling 4-wall EBITDA from our showrooms. We are happy with our progress this quarter toward our strategic initiatives to establish Brilliant Earth as the premium jewelry brand for today's consumer, while making the appropriate investments to set the stage for long-term growth."

Second Quarter Results

Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change* Total Orders 44,404 42,849 3.6% AOV $ 2,374 $ 2,571 (7.7)% ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Net Sales $ 105.4 $ 110.2 (4.3)% Gross Profit $ 64.1 $ 63.5 0.9% Gross Margin 60.8% 57.6% 320bps Net income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (1) $ 0.2 $ 0.1 (100.0)% Net income, as reported $ 1.4 $ 1.2 (11.3)% Net income margin 1.3% 1.1% 20bps Adjusted net income (3) $ 3.2 $ 4.9 (34.7)% GAAP Diluted EPS (2) $ 0.01 $ 0.01 -% Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) $ 0.03 $ 0.05 (40.0)% Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 5.5 $ 7.7 (29.2)% Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 5.2% 7.0% (180) bps

*Percentage changes may not recalculate due to rounding

(1) Represents net income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. during the second quarter of 2024 and 2023.

(2) Represents GAAP Diluted EPS during the second quarter of 2024 and 2023.

(3) Adjusted net income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Six Month Results

YTD June 2024 YTD June 2023 % Change* Total Orders 84,929 78,480 8.2% AOV $ 2,387 $ 2,649 (9.9)% ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Net Sales $ 202.8 $ 207.9 (2.5)% Gross Profit $ 122.4 $ 117.2 4.4% Gross Margin 60.4% 56.4% 400bps Net income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (1) $ 0.3 $ 0.1 (200.0)% Net income, as reported $ 2.4 $ 0.8 (207.2)% Net income margin 1.2% 0.4% 80bps Adjusted net income (3) $ 6.1 $ 7.9 (22.8)% GAAP Diluted EPS (2) $ 0.02 $ 0.01 (100.0)% Adjusted Diluted EPS (3) $ 0.06 $ 0.08 (25.0)% Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 10.6 $ 13.3 (20.5)% Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 5.2% 6.4% (120)bps

(1) Represents net income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. during the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

(2) Represents GAAP Diluted EPS during the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

(3) Adjusted net income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.

2024 Outlook

Third Quarter

Net sales 11-14 % y/y decline Adjusted EBITDA Breakeven to

low single-digit %

Adjusted EBITDA margin

Full Year

Net sales $410 million - $425 million Adjusted EBITDA $12 million - $16 million

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. With 2023 full year Net Sales of $446 million and 12 consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA since its initial public offering in 2021, the Company's mission since its 2005 founding has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has more than 35 showrooms across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.?

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics

In addition to the financial measures presented in this release in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net income, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with useful information in evaluating our operating performance and exclude certain items from net income that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from period to period.

We define EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs, showroom pre-opening expense, equity-based compensation expense, certain non-operating expenses and income, and other unusual and/or infrequent costs, which that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of our core operations. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA calculated as a percentage of net sales. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which eliminate the impact of certain expenses that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance, provide useful information to investors to assess the performance of our business.

We define Adjusted Net income as net income adjusted for the impact of certain additional non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of our core operations. These items include showroom pre-opening expense, equity-based compensation expense, costs to fund the Brilliant Earth Foundation and transaction costs and other expenses. We define Adjusted Diluted EPS as Adjusted Net income, divided by the diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding. The diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding is derived from the historical diluted weighted average shares of common stock assuming such shares were outstanding for the entirety of the period presented. We believe Adjusted Net income and Adjusted diluted Earnings Per Share, which eliminate the impact of certain expenses that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance, provide useful information to investors to assess the performance of our business.

Please refer to "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" located in the financial supplement in this release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

This release includes forward-looking guidance for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA. These measures will differ from net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this release. We are not able to provide, without unreasonable effort, guidance for net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company is not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in net income.

This press release also contains certain key business metrics which are used to evaluate our business and growth trends, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts, and assess operational efficiencies. We define Bookings for each period as the dollar value of confirmed orders as of the date of order placement. We believe Bookings, which represent a measure of gross sales and potential future Net Sales, provide useful information to investors to assess the performance of our business. We define total orders as the total number of customer orders delivered less total orders returned in a given period (excluding those repair, resize, and other orders which have no revenue). We view total orders as a key indicator of the velocity of our business and an indication of the desirability of our products to our customers. Total orders, together with AOV, is an indicator of the net sales we expect to recognize in a given period. Total orders may fluctuate based on the number of visitors to our website and showrooms, and our ability to convert these visitors to customers. We believe that total orders is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in an analysis of ongoing operating trends. We define average order value, or AOV, as net sales in a given period divided by total orders in that period. We define average selling price, or ASP, as the total retail sales price of products sold in a given period divided by the total number of product units sold during that same period. We believe that AOV and ASP are measures that are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in an analysis of ongoing operating trends. AOV varies depending on the product type and number of items per order. AOV and ASP may also fluctuate as we expand into and increase our presence in additional product types and price points, and open additional showrooms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, including expectations regarding net sales, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding expected growth and increased market share, introduction of new products, future capital expenditures, and debt service obligations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "evolve," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," or "would," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to: fluctuations in the pricing and supply of diamonds, other gemstones, and precious metals, particularly responsibly sourced natural and lab-grown diamonds and recycled precious metals such as gold; an overall decline in the health of the economy and other factors impacting consumer spending, such as recessionary or inflationary conditions, governmental instability, war and fears of war, and natural disasters; our ability to cost-effectively turn existing customers into repeat customers or acquire new customers; our rapid growth in recent years and limited operating experience at our current scale of operations; our ability to manage growth effectively; increased lead times, supply shortages, and supply changes; our expansion plans in the United States; our ability to compete in the fine jewelry retail industry; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and to engage or expand our base of customers; our ability to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities and increase our customer base and achieve broader market acceptance of our e-commerce and omnichannel approach to shopping for fine jewelry; our profitability and cash flow being negatively affected if we are not successful in managing our inventory balances and inventory shrinkage; a decline in sales of Design Your Own rings; our ability to manage growth effectively; our heavy reliance on our information technology systems, as well as those of our third-party vendors and service providers, for our business to effectively operate and to safeguard confidential information and risks related to any significant failure, inadequacy or interruption of these systems, security breaches or loss of data; the impact of environmental, social, and governance matters on our business and reputation; our ability to manage risks related to our e-commerce and omnichannel business; our ability to effectively anticipate and respond to changes in consumer preferences and shopping patterns; and introduce new products and programs that appeal to new or existing customers; our dependence on distributions from Brilliant Earth, LLC, our principal asset, to pay our taxes and expenses, including payments under the Tax Receivable Agreement; risks related to our obligations to make substantial cash payments under the Tax Receivable Agreement and risks related to our organizational structure; and the other risks, uncertainties and the factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which filing is available at www.sec.gov. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 105,426 $ 110,184 $ 202,763 $ 207,882 Cost of sales 41,349 46,695 80,380 90,717 Gross profit 64,077 63,489 122,383 117,165 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 62,945 62,129 120,374 115,895 Income from operations 1,132 1,360 2,009 1,270 Interest expense (1,293 ) (1,280 ) (2,507 ) (2,486 ) Other income, net 1,474 1,192 2,951 2,035 Income before tax 1,313 1,272 2,453 819 Income tax benefit (expense) 62 (37 ) (11 ) (24 ) Net income 1,375 1,235 2,442 795 Net income allocable to non-controlling interest 1,190 1,087 2,118 699 Net income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. $ 185 $ 148 $ 324 $ 96 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 13,182,880 11,796,639 12,959,447 11,593,416 Diluted 98,228,854 96,889,854 98,036,916 96,820,285

BRILLIANT EARTH GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 152,209 $ 155,809 Restricted cash 214 211 Inventories, net 38,285 37,788 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,812 11,048 Total current assets 201,520 204,856 Property and equipment, net 20,947 22,047 Deferred tax assets 9,360 9,745 Operating lease right of use assets 37,461 34,248 Other assets 3,215 2,687 Total assets $ 272,503 $ 273,583 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,352 $ 4,511 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 35,686 43,824 Deferred revenue 21,320 19,556 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,713 4,993 Current portion of long-term debt 4,875 4,063 Total current liabilities 69,946 76,947 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 53,165 55,573 Operating lease liabilities 38,615 35,572 Payable pursuant to the Tax Receivable Agreement 7,828 8,035 Total liabilities 169,554 176,127 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding

at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 13,529,218 shares

issued and 13,435,153 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 12,522,146 shares outstanding

at December 31, 2023 1 1 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 35,778,614 and

35,688,349 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 4 4 Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 49,119,976 shares

outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 5 5 Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 9,744 8,275 Treasury stock, at cost; 94,065 shares and none at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023,

respectively (259 ) - Retained earnings 4,571 4,247 Stockholders' equity attributable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. 14,066 12,532 Non-controlling interests attributable to Brilliant Earth, LLC 88,883 84,924 Total stockholders' equity 102,949 97,456 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 272,503 $ 273,583

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts) ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 1,375 $ 1,235 $ 2,442 $ 795 Interest expense 1,293 1,280 2,507 2,486 Income tax (benefit) expense (62 ) 37 11 24 Depreciation expense 1,302 940 2,505 1,891 Amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs 213 139 418 263 Showroom pre-opening expense 409 1,671 622 3,443 Equity-based compensation expense 2,425 2,627 5,012 4,885 Other income, net (1) (1,474 ) (1,192 ) (2,951 ) (2,035 ) Transaction costs and other expense (2) - 1,000 - 1,532 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,481 $ 7,737 $ 10,566 $ 13,284 Net income margin 1.3 % 1.1 % 1.2 % 0.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 5.2 % 7.0 % 5.2 % 6.4 %

(1) Other income, net consists primarily of interest and other miscellaneous income, partially offset by expenses such as losses on exchange rates on consumer payments.

(2) These expenses are those that we did not incur in the normal course of business. Expenses for the three and six month period ended June 30, 2023 include a $1 million charitable contribution.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc., as

reported (1) $ 185 $ 148 $ 324 $ 96 Net income impact from assumed redemption of all LLC Units to

common stock (2) 1,190 1,087 2,118 699 Net income, as reported 1,375 1,235 2,442 795 Income tax (expense) benefit associated with conversion (3) (304 ) (281 ) (541 ) (181 ) Tax effected net income after assumed conversion 1,071 954 1,901 614 Equity-based compensation expense 2,425 2,627 5,012 4,885 Showroom pre-opening expense 409 1,671 622 3,443 Transaction costs and other expense(4) - 1,000 - 1,532 Tax impact of adjustments (723 ) (1,371 ) (1,438 ) (2,551 ) Adjusted Net Income(5) $ 3,182 $ 4,881 $ 6,097 $ 7,923 Diluted weighted average of common stock assumed outstanding 98,228,854 96,889,854 98,036,916 96,820,285 Diluted earnings per share: As reported $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 As adjusted $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.08

(1) Represents net income allocable to Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

(2) It is assumed that we will elect to issue common stock upon redemption of LLC Units rather than cash settle.

(3) Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. is subject to U.S. Federal income taxes, in addition to state and local taxes with respect to its allocable share of any net taxable income of Brilliant Earth, LLC. Acquisition of LLC units by Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. causes all of the taxable income currently recognized by the members of Brilliant Earth, LLC to become taxable to the Company.

(4) These expenses are those that we did not incur in the normal course of business. These expenses for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 include a $1 million charitable contribution.

(5) The Company has removed the adjustment for "other (income) expense, net" in its calculation of Adjusted net income. This adjustment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 principally consisted of interest income on the Company's cash balances. Prior periods have been adjusted to conform to the current year presentation.