Open Lending Corporation: Open Lending Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (the "Company" or "Open Lending"), an industry trailblazer in lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today reported financial results for its second quarter of 2024.



"For the second quarter of 2024 we were near or above the high end of our guidance range across certified loans, revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding a negative change in estimate associated with our profit share," said Chuck Jehl, Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Open Lending. "While the automotive lending environment continues to face challenges, I am encouraged by the early signs of improvement in market conditions and remain confident in the long-term opportunities ahead of us. "

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Highlights

The Company facilitated 28,963 certified loans during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 34,354 certified loans in the second quarter of 2023.

Total revenue was $26.7 million during the second quarter of 2024, compared to $38.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. The second quarter of 2024 was negatively impacted by a $6.7 million reduction in estimated future profit share revenues related to business in historic vintages as compared to a $1.2 million reduction in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit was $21.0 million during the second quarter of 2024, compared to $32.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income was $2.9 million during the second quarter of 2024, compared to $11.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.9 million during the second quarter of 2024, compared to $20.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2024 Outlook

Based on trends into the third quarter of 2024, the Company is issuing its third quarter 2024 guidance ranges as follows:

Total Certified Loans 25,000 - 28,000 Total Revenue $28 - $31 million Adjusted EBITDA $11 - $14 million

Conference Call

About Open Lending

Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted operating cash flows internally in analyzing our financial results and believes these measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors. In addition, these measures provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash items and certain non-recurring variable charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense of property and equipment, and share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 248,007 $ 240,206 Restricted cash 4,458 6,463 Accounts receivable, net 4,439 4,616 Current contract assets, net 22,601 28,704 Income tax receivable 8,060 7,035 Other current assets 5,650 2,852 Total current assets 293,215 289,876 Fixed assets, net 4,835 3,913 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 3,663 3,990 Contract assets 11,130 610 Deferred tax asset, net 66,256 70,113 Other assets 3,703 5,535 Total assets $ 382,802 $ 374,037 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 899 $ 375 Accrued expenses 8,214 8,131 Current portion of debt 7,500 4,688 Third-party claims administration liability 4,482 6,464 Other current liabilities 915 932 Total current liabilities 22,010 20,590 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 135,787 139,357 Operating lease liabilities 3,105 3,450 Other liabilities 5,117 5,060 Total liabilities $ 166,019 $ 168,457 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized and none issued and outstanding $ - $ - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized, 128,198,185 shares issued and 119,251,295 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and 128,198,185 shares issued and 118,819,795 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 1,282 1,282 Additional paid-in capital 499,732 502,032 Accumulated deficit (185,760 ) (193,749 ) Treasury stock at cost, 8,946,890 shares at June 30, 2024 and 9,378,390 at December 31, 2023 (98,471 ) (103,985 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 216,783 $ 205,580 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 382,802 $ 374,037

OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Program fees $ 14,836 $ 17,893 $ 29,145 $ 35,194 Profit share 9,333 17,809 23,215 36,411 Claims administration and other service fees 2,558 2,452 5,112 4,910 Total revenue 26,727 38,154 57,472 76,515 Cost of services 5,713 6,117 11,463 11,548 Gross profit 21,014 32,037 46,009 64,967 Operating expenses General and administrative 11,745 10,971 23,724 21,166 Selling and marketing 4,149 4,218 8,363 8,627 Research and development 1,130 1,128 2,609 2,358 Total operating expenses 17,024 16,317 34,696 32,151 Operating income 3,990 15,720 11,313 32,816 Interest expense (2,736 ) (2,655 ) (5,506 ) (5,042 ) Interest income 3,086 2,452 6,057 4,516 Other expense, net - (6 ) - (6 ) Income before income taxes 4,340 15,511 11,864 32,284 Income tax expense 1,438 4,140 3,875 8,375 Net income $ 2,902 $ 11,371 $ 7,989 $ 23,909 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.20 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 119,206,370 120,648,658 119,066,270 121,878,503 Diluted 119,331,472 121,540,094 119,387,598 122,456,565

OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 7,989 $ 23,909 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 4,222 4,163 Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets 787 496 Amortization of debt issuance costs 214 210 Non-cash operating lease cost 327 305 Deferred income taxes 3,857 1,782 Other 37 6 Changes in assets & liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 177 (608 ) Contract assets, net (4,417 ) 15,775 Other current and non-current assets (2,885 ) (633 ) Accounts payable 524 (259 ) Accrued expenses 191 857 Income tax receivable, net 843 (2,133 ) Operating lease liabilities (307 ) (272 ) Third-party claims administration liability (1,982 ) 1,263 Other current and non-current liabilities 22 718 Net cash provided by operating activities 9,599 45,579 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (51 ) (77 ) Capitalized software development costs (1,677 ) (766 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,728 ) (843 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on term loans (938 ) (1,875 ) Shares repurchased - (21,323 ) Shares withheld for taxes related to restricted stock units (1,137 ) (275 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,075 ) (23,473 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,796 21,263 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 246,669 208,519 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 252,465 $ 229,782 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 6,260 $ 4,974 Income tax paid (refunded), net $ (825 ) $ 8,726 Non-cash investing and financing: Share-based compensation for capitalized software development $ 129 $ 42 Capitalized software development costs accrued but not paid $ 127 $ 59 Accrued excise tax associated with share repurchase $ - $ 190

OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 2,902 $ 11,371 $ 7,989 $ 23,909 Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense 2,736 2,655 5,506 5,042 Income tax expense 1,438 4,140 3,875 8,375 Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets 415 252 787 496 Share-based compensation 2,368 2,319 4,222 4,163 Total adjustments 6,957 9,366 14,390 18,076 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,859 $ 20,737 $ 22,379 $ 41,985 Total revenue $ 26,727 $ 38,154 $ 57,472 $ 76,515 Adjusted EBITDA margin 37 % 54 % 39 % 55 % Adjusted operating cash flows (1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,859 $ 20,737 $ 22,379 $ 41,985 CAPEX (1,086 ) (508 ) (1,728 ) (843 ) Decrease (increase) in contract assets, net (1,803 ) 6,287 (4,417 ) 15,775 Adjusted operating cash flows $ 6,970 $ 26,516 $ 16,234 $ 56,917

(1) Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, +/- change in contract assets.