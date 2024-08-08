HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.: HOOKIPA Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

New Leadership Appointments; Positive Clinical and Regulatory Reports for the Lead Product Candidate, HB-200 (eseba-vec); On track to initiate the Phase 2/3 "AVALON-1" study with eseba-vec in Q4 2024



NEW YORK and VIENNA, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, 'HOOKIPA'), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today reported financial results and recent business highlights for the second quarter of 2024.

"It is an honor to be appointed CEO of HOOKIPA at such an important time for the Company. I am optimistic about the Company's prospects, based on the strength of the pipeline, early clinical data, and the experience and dedication of the accomplished team we have in place," said Malte Peters, Chief Executive Officer of HOOKIPA. "Our best-in-class Phase 2 data that were presented at ASCO has generated significant momentum among investigators and this has enhanced the pace of enrollment in our ongoing Phase 2 study. In the meantime, preparations are well underway for our AVALON-1 pivotal adaptive Phase 2/3 trial of eseba-vec, expected to be initiated in the fourth quarter of this year."

"We have important work ahead of us in the second half of this year," added Terry Coelho, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of HOOKIPA. "We are keenly focused on clinical execution and operational excellence, and I look forward to working closely with Malte to explore opportunities to ensure that we are sufficiently capitalized to reach these goals."

Anticipated Catalysts

Oncology

Eseba-vec (HPV16+ OPSCC): AVALON-1 pivotal study start (Q4 2024)

AVALON-1 pivotal study start (Q4 2024) HB-700 (KRAS): Partnering and collaborations under evaluation

Infectious Disease: Partnered with Gilead

HB-400 (HBV): Complete Phase 1b enrollment and initiate Phase 2 study (timing to be determined by Gilead)

Complete Phase 1b enrollment and initiate Phase 2 study (timing to be determined by Gilead) HBV-500 (HIV): Actively enrolling Phase 1b trial

Business Highlights and Recent Developments

Oncology

Eseba-vec : HOOKIPA is on track to start a seamless pivotal Phase 2/3 trial of eseba-vec in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of patients with Human Papillomavirus 16-positive (HPV16+) recurrent/metastatic PD-L1 CPS = 20 OPSCC in the first line setting. The AVALON-1 Phase 2/3 trial design and protocol has been aligned with the FDA with a path to potential accelerated approval. The Company anticipates the trial will start in the fourth quarter of 2024. Updated data from a Phase 2 trial of eseba-vec in combination with pembrolizumab were reported at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 Annual Meeting. The data strongly validate the Company's clinical development plan.

: HOOKIPA is on track to start a seamless pivotal Phase 2/3 trial of eseba-vec in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of patients with Human Papillomavirus 16-positive (HPV16+) recurrent/metastatic PD-L1 CPS = 20 OPSCC in the first line setting.

HB-700 : The HB-700 program is a novel arenaviral immunotherapy for KRAS-mutated cancers, including the five mutations that are the primary causes of lung, pancreatic and colon cancers. The Company received clearance from the FDA for its IND application for HB-700 for the treatment of KRAS-mutated cancers. Effective April 25, 2024, HOOKIPA regained full control of the associated intellectual property portfolio and has full collaboration and licensing rights for this program. Preclinical data published at the ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting demonstrated that HB-700 was well tolerated and induced KRAS mutation specific T cell responses in HLA transgenic mice.

: The HB-700 program is a novel arenaviral immunotherapy for KRAS-mutated cancers, including the five mutations that are the primary causes of lung, pancreatic and colon cancers. The Company received clearance from the FDA for its IND application for HB-700 for the treatment of KRAS-mutated cancers. Effective April 25, 2024, HOOKIPA regained full control of the associated intellectual property portfolio and has full collaboration and licensing rights for this program.

Infectious Disease

HB-400: HB-400 is an investigational therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (HBV) and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. HB-400 is one of two independent development programs in HOOKIPA's collaboration and license agreement with Gilead. Gilead is solely responsible for further development and commercialization of the HBV product candidate.



HB-400 is an investigational therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (HBV) and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. HB-400 is one of two independent development programs in HOOKIPA's collaboration and license agreement with Gilead. Gilead is solely responsible for further development and commercialization of the HBV product candidate. HB-500 : HB-500 is an investigational therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of HIV, also partnered with Gilead. On July 1, 2024, HOOKIPA dosed the first eligible person living with HIV in the Phase 1b clinical trial of HB-500.

Under the collaboration agreement with Gilead, HOOKIPA received a $5 million milestone payment associated with the first dosing for this trial. HOOKIPA and Gilead also published two peer-reviewed preclinical research papers on HB-500 during the quarter: In articles published in the Journal of Virology, and Vaccines, research demonstrated robust immunogenicity in non-human primates driven by administration of HB-500. The research also demonstrated the potential of immunogenicity of HB-500 to be enhanced when combined with a Flt3L-Fc fusion protein. These findings show the potential that HB-500 can be a critical component of a curative treatment for HIV.



: HB-500 is an investigational therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of HIV, also partnered with Gilead. On July 1, 2024, HOOKIPA dosed the first eligible person living with HIV in the Phase 1b clinical trial of HB-500.

Corporate and Financial Updates

Corporate Highlights

Reverse Split : On July 9, 2024, the Company effected a reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of its common stock on a one-for-ten (1:10) basis. The reverse stock split is part of the Company's plan to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.



: On July 9, 2024, the Company effected a reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of its common stock on a one-for-ten (1:10) basis. The reverse stock split is part of the Company's plan to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. New Leadership Team : On July 22, 2024, the Board of Directors appointed Malte Peters, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer and Terry Coelho as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to lead the Company through its next phase of development and realize the significant opportunity eseba-vec represents.



: On July 22, 2024, the Board of Directors appointed Malte Peters, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer and Terry Coelho as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to lead the Company through its next phase of development and realize the significant opportunity eseba-vec represents. Board Appointment: Sean A. Cassidy was appointed to the Board of Directors on July 22, 2024, and will serve as the chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Compensation Committee.



Financial Highlights

Roche : In April, HOOKIPA received a final $10.0 million milestone payment under its now-terminated HB-700 collaboration agreement with Roche. The success-based milestone payment was achieved in connection with HOOKIPA's submission of an IND application for HB-700 for the treatment of KRAS mutated tumors.



: In April, HOOKIPA received a final $10.0 million milestone payment under its now-terminated HB-700 collaboration agreement with Roche. The success-based milestone payment was achieved in connection with HOOKIPA's submission of an IND application for HB-700 for the treatment of KRAS mutated tumors. Gilead: In July, HOOKIPA received a $5.0 million milestone payment under its collaboration and license agreement with Gilead. The success-based milestone payment was achieved in connection with the dosing of the first person in a Phase 1b clinical trial of HB-500 for the treatment of HIV.



Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash Position: HOOKIPA's cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of June 30, 2024 was $77.4 million compared to $117.5 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to cash used in operating activities.

Revenue: Revenue was $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $2.7 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower partial recognition of the upfront and milestone payments under the Roche collaboration as a result of the termination of the collaboration agreement with Roche.

Research and Development Expenses: HOOKIPA's research and development expenses were $19.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. The primary changes in research and development expenses were lower personnel-related and laboratory-related expenses as well as lower manufacturing expenses, offset by higher clinical study expenses for the eseba-vec program.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses amounted to $3.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $4.4 million for the same period in 2023. The primary driver of the decrease in general and administrative expenses was a decrease in personnel-related expenses and in professional and consulting fees.

Restructuring Expenses: Restructuring expenses amounted to $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and resulted from severance and other personnel costs as well as consulting costs associated with the Company's restructuring plan announced in January 2024. The restructuring plan was completed as of June 30, 2024.

Net Loss: HOOKIPA's net loss was $19.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $18.0 million for the same period in 2023. This increase was primarily due to lower revenues resulting from lower partial recognition of the upfront and milestone payments under the terminated Roche Collaboration.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue from collaboration and licensing $ 1,290 $ 2,679 $ 37,889 $ 5,855 Operating expenses: Research and development (19,749 ) (19,706 ) (39,917 ) (40,637 ) General and administrative (3,945 ) (4,445 ) (8,001 ) (9,347 ) Restructuring (54 ) - (1,323 ) - Total operating expenses (23,748 ) (24,151 ) (49,241 ) (49,984 ) Loss from operations (22,458 ) (21,472 ) (11,352 ) (44,129 ) Total interest, other income and taxes, net 3,363 3,456 6,640 6,433 Net loss $ (19,095 ) $ (18,016 ) $ (4,712 ) $ (37,696 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted (1.52 ) (2.18 ) (0.38 ) (4.86 )

Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands) As of As of June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 77,353 $ 117,521 Total assets 125,046 161,337 Total liabilities 38,982 71,480 Total stockholders' equity 86,064 89,857

About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, which are designed to mobilize and amplify targeted T cells and thereby fight or prevent serious disease. HOOKIPA's replicating and non-replicating technologies are engineered to induce robust and durable antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. HOOKIPA's pipeline includes its wholly owned investigational arenaviral immunotherapies targeting Human Papillomavirus 16-positive cancers, KRAS-mutated cancers, and other undisclosed programs. In addition, HOOKIPA aims to develop functional cures of HBV and HIV in collaboration with Gilead.

Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com.

