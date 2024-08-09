Anzeige
Freitag, 09.08.2024
WKN: 884432 | ISIN: NO0003028904 | Ticker-Symbol: XPG
GlobeNewswire
09.08.2024 10:34 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Schibsted (242/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Schibsted ASA
(Schibsted) published on August 8, 2024, and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Schibsted has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting
(EGM) scheduled for September 2, 2024, approves an extraordinary dividend of
NOK 8.56 per share. The scheduled ex-date is September 3, 2024. Provided that
the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a
re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in
Schibsted (SCHA, SCHB). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1238521
