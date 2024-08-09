Microvast has developed a grid-scale lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery that packs 6 MWh into a 21-foot container. From pv magazine USA Microvast Holdings, a battery manufacturer, has unveiled its new ME6 energy storage system. The ME6 is a high-energy-density lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery system, delivering 6 MWh of power in a 21-foot container. Microvast has a long history of developing nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) batteries for commercial vehicle customers. The new 565 Ah LFP-based batteries are optimized for stationary energy storage system customers. "Energy storage is essential ...

