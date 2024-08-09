The Australian federal government has granted planning approval for the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) transmission project, allowing construction to begin on infrastructure to connect renewable energy projects to the grid. From pv magazine Australia The proposed 4. 5 GW Central-West Orana REZ transmission project, located 350 kilometers northwest of Sydney, has secured Australian government planning approval. The announcement follows the New South Wales government's decision to grant planning approval in June 2024. Construction is set to begin in late 2024, with initial operations ...

