In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), the OPIS benchmark for polysilicon outside China, was assessed at $22. 567/kg this week, reflecting stable market fundamentals. Industry insiders in the global polysilicon market are currently upset by the news of a delay in the preliminary ruling results of U. S. investigations into imported cells and modules from four Southeast Asian countries. According to a source, the deadline for the countervailing duty investigation, ...

