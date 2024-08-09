Anzeige
09.08.2024 12:00 Uhr
HANZA AB: HANZA's principal owner and chairman of the board increases holdings

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA's principal owner Färna Invest AB, which is owned by Gerald Engström, has purchased 174,198 shares in HANZA AB during July. This is shown in Euroclear's report for the largest share changes for HANZA AB during the period. However, the biggest change in Euroclear's report is that the First AP Fund has purchased 542,530 and owns 950,000 shares in HANZA at the end of July, which corresponds to 2.18%. Furthermore, in August, HANZA's Chairman of the Board reported an increase of 100,000 shares in HANZA. An updated list of owners is now published on HANZA's website, www.hanza.com.

For further information please contact:

Erik Stenfors, CEO
+46 709 50 80 70
erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Lars Åkerblom, CFO
+46 707 94 98 78
lars.akerblom@hanza.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6093/4022735/2938292.pdf

HANZA's principal owner and chairman of the board increases holdings

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hanzas-principal-owner-and-chairman-of-the-board-increases-holdings-302218762.html

