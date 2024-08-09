Topdanmark A/S: Publication of statement by the Board of Directors in respect of Sampo's public tender offer (share exchange offer)

9.8.2024 09:33:25 CEST | Topdanmark A/S | Tender offer

Publication of statement by the Board of Directors in respect of Sampo's public tender offer (share exchange offer)

With reference to Topdanmark A/S' ("Topdanmark") announcement no. 14/2024 of 7 August 2024 regarding the publication of the offer document concerning the recommended public tender offer (share exchange offer) made by Sampo plc ("Sampo") for up to all shares (except treasury shares and shares already held by Sampo) in Topdanmark (the "Exchange Offer"), Topdanmark hereby publishes the statement by the Board of Directors of Topdanmark[1] in respect of the Exchange Offer (the "Board Statement").

As described in the Board Statement, the Board of Directors has unanimously decided to recommend the shareholders of Topdanmark (other than Sampo) to accept the Exchange Offer.

Shareholders of Topdanmark are advised to read the Board Statement in its entirety before deciding whether to accept the Exchange Offer.

The Board Statement has been prepared in an original English version and in a Danish translation thereof, both attached to this announcement. In case of any discrepancies, the English original version of the Board Statement shall prevail.

1) Ricard Wennerklint, Kjell Rune Tveita, and Morten Thorsrud, who are affiliated with Sampo, have not taken part in the Board of Directors' deliberations and otherwise Topdanmark's handling of the transactions described herein. Accordingly, any reference herein to Topdanmark's Board of Directors shall be understood to exclude the aforesaid three members.

