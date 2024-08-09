Anzeige
Ponsse Plc: Insider information, profit warning: Ponsse lowers its guidance for 2024

Ponsse Plc, insider information, 9 August 2024 at 10:10 am


Insider information, profit warning: Ponsse lowers its guidance for 2024

Ponsse lowers its guidance for 2024. The company's euro-denominated operating profit in 2024 is expected to be significantly lower than in 2023 (EUR 47.2 million).

New guidance for 2024
The company's euro-denominated operating profit in 2024 is expected to be significantly lower than the operating profit of continuing operations in 2023 (EUR 47.2 million).

Grounds for the new guidance
The company's operating profit (EBIT) is affected by Ponsse Latin America Ltda, Ponsse's subsidiary in Brazil, significantly weaker-than-expected profitability.

Previously published guidance for 2024
When insider information was previously published on 19 April 2024, Ponsse estimated its financial outlook as follows: "The company's euro-denominated operating profit in 2024 is expected to be slightly lower than in 2023 (EUR 47.2 million)."

Publication of Ponsse's H1 mid-year report
Ponsse will publish its H1 mid-year report on 13 August 2024.

Vieremä, 9 August 2024

PONSSE PLC


Juho Nummela
President and CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION
Juho Nummela, President and CEO, tel. +358 400 495 690

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
www.ponsse.com

Ponsse Plc specialises in the sale, production, maintenance and technology of cut-to-length method forest machines, and is driven by a genuine interest in its customers and their business operations. Ponsse develops and manufactures sustainable and innovative harvesting solutions based on customer needs.

The company was established by forest machine entrepreneur Einari Vidgrén in 1970 and has been a leader in timber harvesting solutions based on the cut-to-length method ever since. Ponsse is headquartered in Vieremä, Finland. The company's shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Nordic List.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
