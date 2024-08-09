MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and grant income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 totaled $300,658,000 compared to $282,582,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 6.4%. Excluding the governmental stimulus income and supplemental Medicaid payments from various states, as well as the three skilled nursing facilities in Missouri in which we exited operations in February 2024, same-facility net operating revenues increased 8.0% during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period a year ago.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $26,844,000 compared to $16,281,000 for the same period in 2023. Excluding the unrealized gains in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $15,612,000 compared to $13,658,000 for the same period in 2023 (*). The GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.73 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $1.06 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.00 and $0.89 for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively (*).
(*) - See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.
About NHC
As of August 1, 2024, NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 80 skilled nursing facilities with 10,349 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 26 assisted living communities with 1,413 units, nine independent living communities with 778 units, three behavioral health hospitals, 34 homecare agencies, and 30 hospice agencies. NHC's other services include Alzheimer's and memory care units, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Presentation
The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company's operations and measure the Company's performance more consistently across periods. Therefore, the Company believes this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q, and 10-K. All forward-looking statements represent NHC's best judgment as of the date of this release.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
|Revenues and grant income:
|Net patient revenues
$
279,918
$
269,605
$
565,741
$
527,612
|Other revenues
11,295
12,977
22,648
24,533
|Government stimulus income
9,445
-
9,445
-
|Net operating revenues
300,658
282,582
597,834
552,145
|Costs and expenses:
|Salaries, wages and benefits
180,076
175,294
363,214
343,118
|Other operating
78,154
73,234
155,583
144,723
|Facility rent
10,570
9,901
20,918
19,993
|Depreciation and amortization
9,338
10,083
19,924
20,131
|Interest
-
93
46
191
|Total costs and expenses
278,138
268,605
559,685
528,156
|Income from operations
22,520
13,977
38,149
23,989
|Non-operating income
4,956
3,696
10,641
8,019
|Unrealized gains on marketable equity securities
9,124
4,650
23,523
6,036
|Income before income taxes
36,600
22,323
72,313
38,044
|Income tax provision
(9,494
)
(6,406
)
(18,956
)
(10,842
)
|Net income
27,106
15,917
53,357
27,202
|Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(262
)
364
(300
)
802
|Net income attributable to National HealthCare Corporation
$
26,844
$
16,281
$
53,057
$
28,004
|Net income per common share
|Basic
$
1.74
$
1.06
$
3.45
$
1.83
|Diluted
$
1.73
$
1.06
$
3.42
$
1.83
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
15,391,535
15,297,435
15,371,150
15,317,319
|Diluted
15,555,612
15,322,344
15,530,624
15,339,240
|Dividends declared per common share
$
0.61
$
0.59
$
1.20
$
1.16
|Balance Sheet Data
June 30
December 31
|(in thousands)
2024
2023
|(unaudited)
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
$
270,019
$
223,620
|Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
170,264
167,971
|Current assets
447,871
406,235
|Property and equipment, net
487,193
493,329
|Total assets
1,339,699
1,310,796
|Current liabilities
216,935
214,476
|Stockholders' equity
945,817
908,752
|Selected Operating Statistics
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
|Skilled Nursing Per Diems:
|Medicare
$
577.71
$
548.74
$
579.81
$
552.38
|Managed Care
447.96
445.00
459.48
444.97
|Medicaid
264.49
253.22
264.88
245.12
|Private Pay and Other
312.91
275.11
310.31
276.79
|Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem
$
338.86
$
318.92
(1)
$
341.21
(1)
$
317.38
(1)
|Skilled Nursing Patient Days:
|Medicare
74,602
79,981
155,758
164,013
|Managed Care
62,957
59,567
128,388
118,013
|Medicaid
279,504
284,681
561,325
561,187
|Private Pay and Other
150,234
164,000
307,677
321,422
|Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days
567,297
588,229
(1)
1,153,148
(1)
1,164,635
(1)
|(1) NHC exited three skilled nursing facilities in Missouri on March 1, 2024. For the first quarter of 2024, the exited Missouri skilled nursing facilities had an average skilled nursing per diem of $259.56 and 20,267 patient days. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the exited Missouri skilled nursing facilities had an average skilled nursing per diem of $259.43 and 31,945 patient days. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the exited Missouri skilled nursing facilities had an average skilled nursing per diem of $250.72 and 62,889 patient days.
|The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
|Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation
$
26,844
$
16,281
$
53,057
$
28,004
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Unrealized gains on marketable equity securities
(9,124
)
(4,650
)
(23,523
)
(6,036
)
|Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (2)
20
333
20
1,550
|Stock-based compensation expense
1,176
772
1,969
1,411
|Gain on sale of unconsolidated company
-
-
(1,024
)
-
|Acquisition-related expenses (3)
2,194
-
2,194
-
|Employee retention credit
(9,445
)
-
(9,445
)
-
|Income tax provision on non-GAAP adjustments
3,947
922
7,750
800
|Non-GAAP Net income
$
15,612
$
13,658
$
30,998
$
25,729
|GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.73
$
1.06
$
3.42
$
1.83
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Unrealized gains on marketable equity securities
(0.43
)
(0.23
)
(1.12
)
(0.29
)
|Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (2)
-
0.02
-
0.07
|Stock-based compensation expense
0.05
0.04
0.10
0.07
|Gain on sale of unconsolidated company
-
-
(0.05
)
-
|Acquisition-related expenses (3)
0.10
-
0.10
-
|Employee retention credit
(0.45
)
-
(0.45
)
-
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.00
$
0.89
$
2.00
$
1.68
|(2) The operating results for newly opened facilities or agencies not at full capacity include newly constructed healthcare facilities or agencies that are still considered in the start-up phase, which are two hospice agencies for the three and six months ended June 30, 3024. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, included are two behavioral health hospitals, two homecare agencies, and two hospice agencies.
|(3) Represents expenses incurred to acquire the White Oak operations that are not capitalizable.
Contacts
Brian F. Kidd, SVP/CFO
Phone: (615) 890-2020