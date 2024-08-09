Epique Realty Teams Up with REDO Powered by BASE to Empower Agents With AI-Driven 3D Home Simulations

REDO powered by Base revolutionizes real estate showcasing and customization.

REDO by BASE is a sophisticated and innovative simulation software that combines AI and 3D modeling, empowering home buyers to visualize and customize their dream home. With REDO, buyers can virtually renovate and personalize a property before they even move in, making it easier to see the potential of a home and make informed decisions.

Epique and REDO Team Up

REDO is the home renovation solution for homeowners looking to sell their home for top dollar instead of selling to flippers who will make the bigger profit. Redo manages the renovation and increases the home value by making only the necessary upgrades with the highest return on investment. REDO advances all renovation costs interest free and waits until closing of escrow to share the profit from the higher price of your sold home.

CEO and Founder of ReUp, Ryan Sawchuk first introduced the transformational partnership between Epique and ReUp during the Epique PowerCON event earlier this year. Ryan told the energized audience, "Discover how REDO empowers agents and buyers with the ability to visualize and modify properties through immersive 3D digital twins." The partnership with this unique platform, REDO powered by Base, is already revolutionizing real estate showcasing and customization.

"Epique Realty is proud to once again offer our agents another state-of-the-art solution," announced Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder. " REDO powered by BASE transforms property showcasing through customizable 3D digital twins available 24/7. Unlike standard 3D tours that are static images, Base enables and inspires potential buyers to personalize their viewing experience by adjusting the home's design to suit their preferences. This not only attracts more buyers but also speeds up the buying process."

"Most important," Josh continues, "With this leading -edge remodeling software, we're not just helping people envision their dream homes-we're empowering them to actively participate in the creation process. At Epique Realty, we believe that everyone deserves to find their perfect home, and REDO by BASE is another step towards making that vision a reality."

It is an innovative approach that attracts a broader range of buyers and accelerates the appointment booking and closing processes. The BASE platform further empowers users to remodel spaces, choose their preferred finishing, and see the space with or without furniture. This unique virtual remodeling service allows buyers to make changes to their home before they even move in.

Agents can take advantage of the simulator to virtually stage and embed them into their listings on major MLS platforms. Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique said, "The future of residential marketing for real estate professionals is now available free to all Epique agents. An added benefit for potential homeowners is the cool browsing experiences readily available."

Epique Realty is dedicated to empowering their agents with the most advanced technology, resources, and support to enhance the home buying experience and reshape the real estate landscape.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty isn't just a brokerage; it's a movement. Committed to providing agents with extraordinary benefits, support, and resources, Epique Realty empowers agents to thrive in today's digital age. With a focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is redefining what it means to be a forward-thinking brokerage, reshaping the real estate landscape one success story at a time. BeEpique

