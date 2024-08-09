Anzeige
Global Ports Holding PLC: Sales of Ordinary Shares awarded under the LTIP

DJ Sales of Ordinary Shares awarded under the LTIP 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
Sales of Ordinary Shares awarded under the LTIP 
09-Aug-2024 / 11:35 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Global Ports Holding PLC 
("GPH" or the "Company") 
Sales of Ordinary Shares awarded under the LTIP 
 
Further to the second issue of new ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the capital of GPH under its Long Term Incentive 
Plan ("LTIP Shares") announced on 18 July 2024, the Company today announces that LTIP Shares have been sold by PDMRs in 
the unconditional cash offer (the "Offer") by Global Yatirim Holding A.S ("GIH") through its wholly-owned subsidiary 
Global Ports Holding B.V. ("GPH BV") for the entire issued and unissued share capital of the Company (excluding any 
shares in the Company already held by GIH or GPH BV). 

The number of LTIP Shares sold by each PDMR in the Offer, including LTIP Shares issued in August 2023, is set out in 
the table below and is the total number of LTIP Shares held in each case. The Notification of Dealing Forms for the 
PDMRs can be found at the end of this announcement. 

PDMR        Number of LTIP Shares sold in Offer 
Ece Gürsoy     95,9171 
Jan Fomferra    90,000 
Stephen Xuereb   87,4561 
Javier Rodriguez  57,1601 
Michael John Maura 51,2001 
Aziz Güngör     41,2001 1. Includes LTIP Shares issued in August 2023.

-- The person responsible for releasing this announcement is Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary

-- For further information:

-- Global Ports Holding PLC

-- Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary

-- Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354

-- Website: www.globalportsholding.com/investors/

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. 

1                   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities 
(a)                  Name                     Ece Gürsoy 
2                   Reason for the notification 
(a)                  Position/status                Chief Legal Officer of GPH 
(b)                  Initial notification /Amendment        Initial 
3                   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, 
                   auctioneer or auction monitor 
(a)                  Name                     Global Ports Holding PLC 
(b)                  LEI                      213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
                   Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of 
4                   instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place 
                   where transactions have been conducted 
                                          Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each 
                   Description of the financial instrument, type 
                   of instrument 
(a) 
                   Identification code 
                                           ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 
(b)                  Nature of the transaction           Sale of 95,917 ordinary shares of 
                                          GBP0.01 each awarded under the LTIP 
                                          Prices(s)   Volume(s) 
                                          GBP3.13 per   95,917 ordinary 
(c)                  Price(s) and volume(s)            share     shares

(d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, N/A

Prices

(e) Date of the transaction 2 August 2024 (UK timezone)

(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

(a) Name Jan Fomferra

2 Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer of GPH

(b) Initial notification / Initial

Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC

(b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

4 instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

(a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390

(b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 90,000 new ordinary shares of GBP0.01

each awarded under the LTIP 

Prices(s)    Volume(s) 
(c)    Price(s) and volume(s)    GBP3.13 per share 90,000 ordinary shares

(d) Aggregated Information, N/A

Aggregated volume, Prices

(e) Date of the transaction 2 August 2024 (UK timezone)

(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

(a) Name Stephen Xuereb

2 Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer of GPH

(b) Initial notification / Initial

Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC

(b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

4 instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

(a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390

(b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 87,456 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each

awarded under the LTIP 

Prices(s)    Volume(s) 
(c)    Price(s) and volume(s)    GBP3.13 per share 87,456 ordinary shares

(d) Aggregated Information, N/A

Aggregated volume, Prices

(e) Date of the transaction 2 August 2024 (UK timezone)

(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

(a) Name Javier Rodriguez

2 Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status Regional Director, West Med & Asia

(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC

(b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

4 instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where

transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

(a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390

(b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 57,160 ordinary shares of GBP0.01

each awarded under the LTIP 

Prices(s)    Volume(s) 
(c)            Price(s) and volume(s)          GBP3.13 per share 57,160 ordinary shares

(d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated N/A

volume, Prices

(e) Date of the transaction 2 August 2024 (UK timezone)

(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

(a) Name Michael John Maura

2 Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status Regional Director, Americas

(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC

(b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

4 instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where

transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

(a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390

Sale of 51,200 ordinary shares (plus 4,200

(b) Nature of the transaction ordinary shares issued in August 2023) of GBP0.01

each awarded under the LTIP 

Prices(s)    Volume(s) 
(c)         Price(s) and volume(s)        GBP3.13 per share 51,200 ordinary shares

(d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated N/A

volume, Prices

(e) Date of the transaction 2 August 2024 (UK timezone)

(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

(a) Name Aziz Güngör

2 Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status Regional Director, East Med

(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC

(b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

4 instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where

transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

(a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390

(b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 41,200 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each

awarded under the LTIP 

Prices(s)    Volume(s) 
(c)      Price(s) and volume(s)       GBP3.13 per share 41,200 ordinary shares

(d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated N/A

volume, Prices

(e) Date of the transaction 2 August 2024 (UK timezone)

(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 339779 
EQS News ID:  1965079 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

